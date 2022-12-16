Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for December 19 - 25, 2022.

What's in store for your zodiac sign starting December 19, 2022?

Oooof, it's such a good week...even if it isn't all that good, there are still so many positives that we can take away from it. We're about to experience great creative thinking.

The downside is that not all of our creative efforts will see the light of day this week. But that's not to say they won't manifest brightly in 2023.

This week, the Tarot seems to be about patience and how we deal with the rejection of our ideas. It's a week where our egos do NOT get in the way; we see the errors of our ways, and we want to learn from those mistakes. And we do.

We're also looking at how people react to this year's segment; now, we deal with the holidays and all they bring or don't bring.

WE take disappointment very lightly this week; it's as if the entire year has trained us to take things at face value.

We can deal with rejection as well as with acceptance.

This week has us feeling balanced and nonplussed; we'll take whatever comes our way and, instead of questioning it, do whatever we need to do about it. It's a week of personal emotional strength and character.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 19 - 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

An incredible sense of accomplishment hits you this week, and while you may not be finished with what you've started, you are most certainly heading toward success. You know when to rest and when to be active, and that's the main lesson this week: it's all about balance. Balancing work with play or work with rest...in your case. Treat yourself well, Aries. You'll notice that the more you respect yourself, the more others respect you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You can finally see the money, and what's meant by that is you've been waiting for something to change, or rather, to give you hope at your place of work, and this week will finally give you the affirmation you've been waiting for. It seems that you weren't being taken for granted; your job appreciates you, and you'll see exactly how that plays out this week. You will be pleased and excited, enthused about the new year's prospects.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

OK, the party is over, and now it's time to get stoked for what comes next: exciting work with interesting people. Yes! You've shown up for all the obligatory meetings, and while they may have been boring, the creative aspect is what got to you, and now all you can think about this week is how you're going to utilize both your creative talent and the fact that someone is going to pay for it. Nice going, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

While nobody likes feeling at odds with a friend, you and someone you are very close to will have a run-in this week that will put a wedge in your relationship. Nothing is long-lasting about this, and the two of you will be happy again shortly after, but certain things that they have 'accidentally' said will stick in your mind. You'll let those things go, but still, those words will bother you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You can feel satisfied this week as you've taken care of various end-of-year responsibilities, and now, the only thing left is to rest, relax, and get to the planning for next year. You have done all you can do, and you can feel delighted by your work. You will be known for your generosity and kindness this week, and by the way, you can create something of beauty and walk away from it just as quickly.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

What irks you most this week is the idea that you, once again, had your heart set on something that is starting to make you feel like it's foolish to believe. You are at the mercy of your desires; you want something so badly, and now that you're emotionally invested, you may spend much of this week envisioning how your plan will NOT work out. You are teasing yourself; you want to believe, yet that inner cynic can't allow you to do that.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Did you miss something, and now it's just hit you that you've forgotten it, which means you must go back and retrace your steps? This week has you going over and over some mistakes, you THINK you made, but you won't know for sure until you do it all again. It's a week of mental mind traps; you get stuck thinking about one topic, and because you can't get out of your head, you move on to yet another subject. Peace comes when the week is out.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

It doesn't take a master interpreter of the Tarot to see that this card means you'll seriously lose your temper this week. Someone will try your patience; the last thing you want to show anyone is that you're sweating. But the one testing you is ready to take it to the limit, and you can know and trust that this week will have you losing your calm and forfeiting your mind.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgment, reversed

You've been fluctuating all year long over a specific topic, and this week, you'll overturn your previous thinking to take a new direction. You are guilty of putting your old ideas down to build up and justify your new ideas. This makes you feel at odds with yourself. You don't have to keep rewriting history; if you don't like something, you don't have to turn it on as if it were some mortal enemy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

All you know is that it's time to bring the party. You are ready. Whether you spend time with family this week or stay at home with your romantic partner, it matters not: you are off work and want to do something special with your time. You feel cheery, as you always do around the holidays, and even if that cheer is manufactured, you're down for it. Pass the nog!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

It's taken you a very long time to understand that what you've done in the past has not worked in the way you've wanted it to, and now, you are finally willing to accept that and do something about it. You are ultimately a creature of habit, and habits are tough to break. This week will slap you upside the head (as they say) and let you know that moving on is a good thing. Shake off the old ways, Aquarius. It's time to embrace the unknown.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

"No good deed goes unpunished." That's your week in a nutshell. What you need to know, however, is that even if your work, ideas or suggestions are flatly turned down, as they will be this week, you can take stock of the fact that those ideas are brilliant and will see the light of day at the right time. This week isn't the right time, and as disappointing as that may initially feel, it's nothing you weren't already prepared for.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.