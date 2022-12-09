32 Beauty Gifts That'll Drive A Woman Wild (In A Good Way)

By Aly Walansky and Andrea Zimmerman — Written on Dec 09, 2022
You ask her what she wants for a holiday or her birthday, and her response is always, "Oh, it's fine. I don't need anything."
Clearly, you won't get away with getting someone anything at all, but what do you get for a woman that claims to want nothing? Beauty gifts, that's what!
For starters, you get them something they didn't realize they needed or, at least, wanted. This may be a cool high-tech beauty device, some basic self-care, or because we all have those days, some fun lip sets or glow-up face masks they'd not necessarily get for themselves.
Maybe it's a great body wash (#1), some CBD soap (#7), shower steamers (#4), or lip therapy (#21).
It doesn't really matter what you get her. The point is you thought of her and in the end, she'll love any of the gifts this list has to offer.
Here are 32 beauty gifts that will drive a woman wild — in a good way:
1. Kitsch x Sprinkles Body Wash Collection
A decadent shower-time treat that feels first-bite-of-cake good.
2. Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Skincare Holiday Gift Set
A 3-piece full-size collection featuring a dark spot corrector, 24-hour moisturizer & Vitamin C eye serum for a brighter, more even complexion.
3. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
This fluffy-light concentrated 30% hyaluronic acid complex cream has three molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid, a potent hydrator that draws in water.
4. Radiant Rhino Shower Steamers
Transform her shower into a luxurious spa and give her a much-deserved moment of self-care.
5. Melt by Melissa The Full Feast
Curated with Melt by Melissa's Oatmylk Cleanser, Lemongrass Cleanser, Optimyst, Mu Juice, Moysture, and Melt Manifest Deck, each set comes with a stick of sustainably harvested Palo Santo to cleanse her space and energy.
6. Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
A weekly at-home treatment, not a conditioner, that reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, improving its look and feel.
7. Joe Le Soap Ultra Stress Relief With CBD
A CBD Soap and Butter all-in-one aimed to perfectly target the most stressed parts of her body.
8. ACO Pure Glow Perfecting Serum
This light serum provides 24-hour hydration while refining her complexion and reducing the appearance of pores.
9. Féret Parfumeur Moisturizing Hyaline Jelly with Organic Honey for Hands
Give her hands the freshness and elasticity of youth; hyalomiel beautifully moisturizes, soothes, and refreshes.
10. HipChic All About Moisturizing Hand Mask
These comfy mitts are infused with Avocado Oil and Shea Butter to intensely moisturize and nourish extra dry skin while softening cuticles.
11. Edobio Inner Beauty Premium Set
All of Edobio's inner beauty teas include a high ratio of “Kunisato No. 35,” a blueberry tea leaf that has a high content of proanthocyanidin, also known as the king of all polyphenols, to achieve flavor and health benefits.
12. yFoy All Day Glow Vitamin C
Stimulate cellular turnover, protect against free radical damage, nourish your skin, and reduce dark spots from aging and sun damage.
13. Invity Youth Activating Instant FIller
The Youth Activating Instant Filler is formulated with patented hyaluronic acid technology, NAD, and collagen-boosting botanical extracts to effectively deliver hydrating, energizing, and firming benefits.
14. Lanolips Iconic Duo
This super-rich balm penetrates & seals in moisture to give extreme hydration for extremely dry and chapped lips.
15. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water
This cleansing water lifts away dirt, makeup, and excess oil, all in just a few swipes.
16. Ameōn Skin Headband
The headband is perfect for keeping hair out of her face when cleansing, masking, or applying makeup.
17. EcoFabulous Mini Face Oil Travel Set
A collection of seven mini face oils that allow her to tailor her skincare routine to whatever her heart and complexion desire.
18. August Monroe Wake-Up Call
A wake-up call for her eyes, this serum works wonders for the under-eye area, helping to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.
19. Peak Scents Body Nürish Coconut Sugar Scrub
Crafted with pink kaolin clay, coconut milk, brown sugar, and exotic oils, this scrub is a perfect shower partner.
20. A.P. Chem Microdose Magical Moisturizer
This moisturizer's bouncy texture is lightweight yet nourishing, leaving skin looking brighter and smoother instantly.
21. Ever Smooth Peptide Lip Therapy Trio
Clinically proven peptides work to visibly impact the lip shape and volume for visibly fuller, curvier lips.
22. purlisse Watermelon Energizing Sheet Mask
A quick, effective moisturizer that increases skin moisture for smoother, softer, more elastic skin.
23. Jason Wu Highlighter Trio
An illuminating highlight palette, containing three shades of silky smooth vegan formula.
24. Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick
A super-pigmented, long-lasting vegan lipstick that goes on smoothly and evenly, leaving lips feeling hydrated with aloe vera and avocado oil.
25. Makeup By Mario Holiday Edit: Line, Define, And Shine
A luminous multi-purpose highlighter paired with Mario's — Kim Kardashian's makeup artist — signature liquid and pencil eyeliner.
26. Skinceuticals A.G.E. Interrupter
An advanced wrinkle treatment that fights visible signs of aging.
27. Girlie Fragrance
Beautiful notes of jasmine and freesia create a scent that is airy, luminous, and perfect for any occasion.
28. SplishSplash Eucalyptus & Mint Soothing Bath Bomb
A beautiful blend of eucalyptus & peppermint essential oil to help relieve muscle stiffness, congestion, and coughing.
29. Sireni Beauty Modern Muse Holiday Set
The ultimate collection of essentials to simplify and elevate any beauty routine.
30. Neora Age IQ Night Cream
Packed with powerful ingredients including Bidens Pilosa, a powerful bio-retinol plant-based alternative to retinol.
31. vVardis New White Enamel Anti-Aging Ritual
Behold: Silky-smooth and radiant teeth.
32. Lola Arnao Shave Bar Luxury Set
These hand-poured bars are chock-full of natural oils and botanicals designed to keep her skin smooth and soft while shaving.
Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor at Yourtango.
