The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes For The Week Of December 18 - 24, 2022

Because we start the week of December 18 - 24, 2022 with a Scorpio Moon, we're already feeling a little tastier than we might like. Joined by Moon square Pluto, this transit takes us even one step further into the stress this week promises.

We have several transits in opposition, which could be the reason for so much frustration this week. We will feel the nagging sense that we're leaving something out.

While that might not sound too overwhelming, imagine having this feeling every day.

This week delivers FOMO on a high level. Fear of missing out is the stuff that drives people crazy. And during this week, we're looking at how we imagine everyone else is having a good time while we're over here in the doghouse, wondering what went wrong.

We anticipate being left out this week when we are invited in. Nobody is closing the door on us during this time, yet we approach every day, somewhat paranoid and wondering why we're the odd person out. (Hint: we're not. It's all in mind, thanks to the master manipulator transit up there.)

Because of the Moon opposite Mars, picking on someone smaller than us is the only way to alleviate our frustrations. We are fearful and nervous half of the time, and that nervous energy has to go somewhere, but we can't seem to focus enough to direct that energy into something creative or positive. It's also a week filled with jealousy, and for some signs of the Zodiac, fear of missing out will look more like envy.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes for the week of December 18 - 24, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel so rushed and unready for all that is expected of you this week that a part of you wishes you were a robot and that you could just shut down. The pressure is too much, and in the line of business that you're in, this week is crucial for business; you have to perform, and you have to perform well.

You won't be able to separate work from pleasure this week and the stress of what's ahead robbing you of any chance at seeking pleasure. You know this will all pass, as it has to; holidays don't come every week, and you know you have to make the best of this one. You could pull back and witness what's happening; perhaps you could get a laugh out of it all. What you're going through is intense, but you can make it lighter for yourself by caring less.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week has you doing just about every single thing that you can't stand doing. Oh, you certainly love a good party, which is why this week will be all the more ridiculous for you, and why? Because there's a good chance you'll have to attend an office party or something along those lines, and when you arrive, you'll feel like leaving as soon as you get there.

You are not interested in everyone else's gossip, and being that you haven't gotten that raise, you feel a bit resentful toward your bosses. The truth is, you'd have an excellent week spent doing what you love to do if you didn't have all these awful work-related obligations. The holidays are a massive bore to you, but if you express that to anyone, they'll shun you. You can't win if you try!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will be allowing yourself the downtime you've wanted for an entire year now; in a way, it's all about you hiding from the world. You aren't into anything everyone else is into, and honestly, you want to slip into your private world where everything is OK. You may feel the pangs of jealousy as you witness everyone around you having fun and spreading good cheer, but in a way, you don't believe they are as sincere as they say they are.

There are bitter moments for you this week, and so many of them come to you as visions of yourself as weak, fearful and envious. If you can steer clear of 'the party,' you'll find the time to work it out on your own. Don't worry too much, Aquarius; it is a rough week, but you've always known that in the long run, you CAN trust yourself, and during this week, your gut tells you to stay home and chill.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.