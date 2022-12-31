Welcome to the first horoscope reading for all zodiac signs in astrology for the entire month of January, 2023.

We've learned so much, and last year truly kicked our butts. We thought we had it rough with the pandemic and all the troubles we experienced during that time, yet last year didn't exactly rid us of our tribulations.

Still, we are here, survived, and will make the best of 2023, starting right here and now. It's January, and everything is just about to begin.

We start the year with Venus in Capricorn, which brings confidence in our resolutions. As Venus enters Aquarius, we want to encourage others to feel as enthusiastic about the future as we do.

We're also looking at a new attitude in romance, as Venus in Aquarius sextile Jupiter in Aries, which makes us want to explore our options in love. We may be self-protective, but experience makes us this way.

A Full "Wolf' Moon in Cancer on January 6th will have us feeling good about our home life, so don't be surprised if this is the time for renovation and interior design.

We will also be pleased to know Mercury is going directly after one of its fitful retrograde stations. If we were at any time hemming and hawing about forward motion, we would finally get back on track around this time.

What starts slowly in January ends up speeding by the last week of the month. All in all, January looks typical: slow start, quick pace, and smooth finish.

Each zodiac sign's January 2023 monthly horoscope predictions:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

So eager are you to dive into something lucrative and promising that you might make January a time for sheer effort. You take this 'new year' thing very seriously, and in your case, that means you have to nail down your success now.

You are showing up for the fight, Aries, which means that you are so charged up and ready to achieve that nobody even dares to stop you. You treat January with respect; this first month of the new year sets the tone for the rest of your year, and you are pleased.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

January has you moving slowly but in a positive direction. You haven't caught on to the hype of the new year yet, but you plan on getting there soon. You're still in the mood for hanging out and not getting much done.

Mercury direct will change all of that on the 18th. Get ready to jump out of that comfy bed and into ambition momentum. You may be a late starter, but that doesn't mean you're not a successful achiever of great things. Get on it!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

January 2023 will bring about a particular kind of opportunity for you, Gemini. Still, there's a catch: you won't be the boss, and as you know, being 'the boss' is the only way you fly.

Being that you don't want to take 'orders' from someone else, you may have to pass on this opportunity, but this is where you need to understand that sometimes, to get to the place where we want to be, we have to compromise. Consider a compromise this month, Gemini. It could do you a world of good.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're still not on board with the idea that we've just moved into another year, and that's OK, Cancer. January doesn't start with a mental bang for you as it does for others.

You aren't so sure you believe in things like resolutions, although you have a few things on your mind, things you'd love to achieve. Well, here's your chance to start the engine. January may leave you time to think, but don't think for too long; the clock is ticking, and it's time to get it going.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're still reeling from your experiences in 2022, and you wonder if it's worth the effort to believe in the new year, 2023. Of course, it's worth believing in, Leo! You must admit that you feel that bubble of excitement welling up inside you; you know something is about to take place.

In January of '23, you will slowly but surely come to accept it. Mercury direct helps you see clearly, and Capricorn energy helps you understand everything.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

January will bring you some exciting news, though it may be hard for you to understand your options. This means that you will be given the go-ahead to proceed with something. You will then have to weigh the idea of 'is this worth it' or 'am I crazy for even wanting this?'

You feel brave and daring during January and may get into something you can't get out of. The hint here is for you to think everything out first. Impulsivity will only get you in trouble during this month. Think things through, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If January of '23 brings you anything, Libra, it's a new perspective. You are one of the only signs willing to look at their behavior; you aren't always pleased with what you find, and during January, you'll be ready to change. In love, you've been cruel and inconsiderate, and you don't like yourself because of this.

You will flip the switch during this time and learn from your past mistakes. Watch how your love life improves during this time, and appreciate yourself for implementing change.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Nothing gets in your way as of January 1, as you have decided that this is the year you get what you want. While that might sound obvious or something that anybody might say, you are someone who can back it up.

You worked very hard in '22, and you have no intention of letting your hard work leave you high and dry; you will spend much of this new month going over finances and plans for the future. You know what you have, what you don't have and what you need to do to secure it all.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your approach to January of 2023 is BRING IT ON. You may be the corniest of them all, Sagittarius, but you signed on for the full resolution package, and if you don't believe in it, then who will? You are the force behind all your dreams and intentions.

During January, you might even make a few friends laugh at how overly enthused you are that you have this new beginning. While others may tell you that "It's just another month," your feeling is more like, "It's just another month for me to CONQUER!"

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This month is a no-holds-barred month for you, meaning if there's something to accomplish, you will do it swiftly and without asking for permission. You know you are nervous, but you have a goal in mind, and as it stands with you, you won't let anyone do a job you meant to do on your own.

You are the power behind our intention this month, Capricorn. Only you can envision what's needed, and only you can come through. Your feeling is, "Why wait for someone else to achieve my dreams for me?"

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You walk into the new year knowing that you need to let go of an ideal because it has taken you just so far in 2022, and the way things look, it's not working out for you. This is romantic and may apply to letting go of a lover or a lover that never materialized as the one you wanted.

You are now ready to shake off past delusions; this person is not walking into '23 with you, and you have accepted this. Your acceptance will open the door to better opportunities, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Still not ready for the new year? You will watch yourself rebel a little more before opening your heart to 2023. January starts slowly but gains traction during mid-month. This means that your 'general malaise' will pass, leaving you feeling electrified and alert.

You'll go from lazy bum to revved-up ambitious player in a few days. It's all good with you. The key here, for you, Pisces, is in personal timing. If it feels right, then you plow in. If you detect that the timing is off, you trust your instincts.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.