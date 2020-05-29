5 Side Hustles To Try If You're Looking For Additional Income

Earn extra money from the comfort of your own home.

By Syrine Gladys Podadera

The year 2020 surprised everyone by changing our daily routines. The spread of COVID-19 resulted in the loss of jobs, the shutdown of businesses, and a ban on commercial flights.

We were all caught off-guard and realized that there is no such thing as job security. If we want to survive, we have to put our eggs in different baskets.

Enter: side hustles. Hence, having a side hustle has its benefits.

Got free time? Use it to earn extra income! Now is the best time for us to work on different ways of maximizing our potential and getting paid for it. We shouldn’t limit ourselves to our salaries.

Thus, here are some freelance and remote jobs we can do while waiting for our monthly paycheck.

1. Virtual assistance

If you like working from the comforts of your own home, you can always apply to be a virtual assistant. Your main work would be to provide online administrative support to businesses.

What’s more, there are lots of online courses and training that can help you kick-start your journey. You can start here.

2. Online teaching

If you’re passionate about teaching, you can apply to be an online English teacher. There are many non-English speaking students who are willing and interested in learning.

You can apply online and you will have a phone or Skype interview. Once approved, you can start teaching and earning. Check out 51 Talk and VIPKid for more details.

3. Online surveys

There are lots of surveys that pay up to $35 once you complete their questionnaires. This won’t make you rich, but it’s also a good way of earning while passing time.

Take note, though that you won’t qualify for all surveys, but it’s definitely worth trying out. You can check the surveys of Swagbucks, Inbox Dollars, and Survey Junkie, to name a few.

4. Freelance writing

If you have a talent in writing, make the best out of it! There are many businesses and professionals who are in search of writers. You can help create blogs, content, and even social media posts.

There’s a variety of things you can do with your talent in writing, especially with the presence of the internet. You can start your freelance writing with Upwork, Fiverr, and Studybay.

5. E-commerce

We all know someone who has been doing online selling in one way or another. Social media provides us with a great platform on which to connect and on which to do business. It’s cost-effective and it has a huge audience.

If you have clothes you don’t wear anymore or you’re into baking, you can always share your stuff to your networks. Doing business has never been easier. It’s good to try it while we’re all at home browsing through our newsfeed.

These are only a few of the side hustles we can work on while we’re staying at home. There are many other jobs we can do as well when everything is back to normal.

One of the lessons we have learned from this pandemic is the need to explore other opportunities. A stable job is good, but we can never go wrong with a side hustle that keeps us learning and earning!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Syrine Gladys Podadera is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, mental health, and self-care. For more of her health and wellness content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.