Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for November 28 – December 4, 2022:

As the week becomes dominated by water energy, you are reminded that your heart is the salve for any challenge that may present itself in your relationship.

While Venus, Mercury, and the Sun are all active in passionate Sagittarius, this week Pallas turns retrograde in Cancer alongside Neptune turning direct and the First Quarter Moon in Pisces.

With these two energies, Sagittarius, and Pisces, being so present this week it is going to be bringing in a lot of depth and emotion.

More than any other signs, these are the philosophers of the zodiac, the ones always searching and looking for greater meaning.

As you venture on the path of understanding this week, the water energy will soothe the way for you to trust the passionate action that you take.

This can seize the new beginning energy of Sagittarius, letting you step into a new month and a new level of your relationship.

Key Dates for The Week Ahead

Wednesday, November 30th

Asteroid Pallas turns retrograde today in Cancer giving you the ability to overcome any obstacles in your romantic life. Pallas governs wisdom, intuition, and creativity. When in retrograde, it becomes about utilizing these traits to overcome challenges at any cost.

Pallas in Cancer puts preference on your emotional experience of something and lets you use that power to be able to continue to evolve within your relationship. This energy collaborates well with the First Quarter Moon in Pisces which helps you to connect more deeply to your intuitive side so that you can put the past behind you in order to achieve your goals. After last week's New Moon in Sagittarius, this promises to help continue that desire for a new beginning to take place.

Saturday, December 30th

Neptune, the planet of dreams, unconditional love, and illusion turns direct today in Pisces. Neptune is a planet that can cause you to not see the full truth, however during its retrograde phase, it takes off its rose-colored glasses and allows you to see things as they are. This can often be challenging, and it can feel like all hope is lost because it is a fall of the illusion that things were a certain way, especially in relationships.

Once direct though, it is about learning to incorporate the truth into what you dream so that you can find the balance of both. In Pisces, it can be slightly idealistic but also extremely optimistic. It is important to validate your partner emotionally during this time and create space for healthy and loving conversations.

All relationships go through a challenging times; however, it is being able to work through them and realize that life can be better than any dream which creates a forever love.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for November 28 – December 4, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Wednesday 30th

Asteroid Pallas in Cancer represents your softer side. It helps you tune into your intuition and wisdom so that you can use your emotional intelligence to help conquer relationship challenges rather than brute force or logic.

In the week ahead, you will start to feel more empowered and capable of solving some of your recent love problems, but you have to remember to feel with your heart.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 1st

Venus, the planet of love, is currently in Sagittarius activating all sorts of delicious themes around intimacy. As it creates a powerful opposition to Mars in Gemini, your choices will come into clearer focus.

This is not only about realizing that you need to be available for what it is that matters most to you, but that you may need to change your life in order to do it. Don’t worry though, it is more than worth it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 1st

When you can be yourself in love, you know that it is forever. This week as Venus in Sagittarius crosses paths with Mars in Gemini you are going to be challenged to bring this energy into your relationship.

You cannot say your partner does not truly see you if you don’t allow yourself to be seen. Take the risk and be vulnerable this week, it will pay off in spades as you begin the new year.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 30th

You are absolutely one of those water signs that feels like you only know if you know. A secret of the language of intuition is that you seem to always speak proficiently.

This week as asteroid Pallas turned retrograde in your sign of Cancer it is time to validate your own feelings as the powerful sense of truth that they represent. By doing this, you are going to be able to move any mountains in your romantic life that have previously challenged you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 30th

Saturn in Aquarius has been bringing all sorts of restrictions up in your romantic life, but it is all for a greater purpose. Now that Saturn has been direct for about a month you are likely finding it easier to implement changes in this part of your life.

This week as Saturn positively aligns with Mercury in Sagittarius you are being encouraged to use your own truth to create more of what you want, trusting that if you feel it, it is for a reason.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, December 3rd

Neptune turns direct in Pisces is bringing a positive shift to your relationship. Pisces energy helps you balance your heart with your own desire to use logic to understand love.

This will help as you will find it easier to work with the energy of Neptune, finding that space between what is real and what you hope. As you navigate this new energy, you will feel an influx of hope and clarity helping to soothe any recent tensions.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Friday, December 2nd

The Moon is your emotional self; as you have moved through the recent tunnel of intense energy, you need a chance to reconnect to the deepest part of yourself. So many themes recently have been about what you choose to do externally; whether speaking the truth or having honest conversations.

Now it is time to focus on your own feelings, to rest, and to allow yourself to be loved. You should not always be fighting for your relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 30th

Mars in Gemini, which is currently retrograde, gives you an important opportunity to reflect on how you approach intimacy within your relationship or love life.

This is a slower process and still has a month to go but because of this energy as it unites with Saturn in Aquarius, there is a change in your home that will be coming. Remember that transformation is all-encompassing. When you grow, your life cannot help but grow right along with you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 1st

Venus is currently in your own sign of Sagittarius, this week as it opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini, you may find that some changes really are unavoidable.

While last week brought some continued understanding and clarity involving a specific situation, this week brings the reality that it may not be what you thought it was. As Venus opposes Mars it quite literally may be that it feels impossible to love yourself within a particular relationship and so you must do what anyone does when they reach this point, choose yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 30th

Asteroid Pallas governs your intuitive wisdom. In Cancer, it represents your own ability to overcome any hurdle in your relationship if you honor the truth of your feelings.

As Pallas turns retrograde this week your desire to fight for what means the most to you is kicked up a notch. This is not aggression though but in realizing that sometimes life can distract you from what matters most to you, but even when it does, not letting it slip away.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Saturday, December 3rd

Right now, your home and family life is something that you have been focusing on recently. It is also an area where you need a little bit of joy and lightness in as well.

This week as the Moon shifts into Taurus it lights up this part of your life. You will feel more emotionally connected to your partner as well as any other family you live with. It is also a time for greater gratitude and being able to enjoy all the moments you can with those that you love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 30th

This week could go either way Pisces but with Neptune and Jupiter both direct in your sign, more than likely what you will see this week is the surprising twist that results in greater happiness than you expected.

Mars in Gemini brings reflection and changes to your home life, but this week as it connects with Saturn in Aquarius it brings up either secrets or something that you previously were not aware of. Not all secrets are bad, and this one may just be the thing to move your relationship to the next level of commitment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.