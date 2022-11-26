The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Luckiest In Love During November 27 - December 3, 2022

Three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love the week of November 27 - December 3, 2022.

This week's guest list looks promising.

We've got Sun sextile Moon to bring the good vibe. Followed by the Moon sextile Venus to make sure that vibe is directed at our love lives.

Later, the Moon square Venus to make sure we stay focused on the good in our lives and loves.

Venus sextile Saturn to make sure we are strong enough to endure whatever comes our way when it comes to love and romance.

Moon in Aries sends chills up and down our spines as we come to realize that we really do have a good life and that on the 'love front' we've got it about as good as it gets.

With Neptune going direct in early December, we can look forward to a week of letting go. We may feel less enamored by the pain of it all and more interested in what the future may bring.

We are solid in our relationships, and we feel good about the holiday season, no matter how stressful it may be.

Being that the last day of this week brings us Moon trine Venus, we can know that if there's anything to worry about, it's not our love lives.

Phew, that's a relief, isn't it? This week goes to sharing good times and planning for a happy holiday season.

We're in the beautiful Sagittarius Sun season right now, and where lovers are concerned, it's all good in the hood.

The three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love the week of November 27 - December 3, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel up for anything this week, basically because you feel such intense gratitude for how things are working out between you and your partner. You've come a long way this year and you've seen many 'moments of panic.'

You thought you might not make it to the end of the year with your relationship intact, and as it stands, the two of you seemed to have stumbled upon the key to making things work out.

Nothing pleases you more, and now that the holiday season is upon us, you want to share the wealth.

This week brings out a friendliness in you that you haven't experienced in a while, and it feels so freaking good!

You love being nice, and you love lavishing your friends and family with good cheer and generous presents. Your love life takes a turn for the better this week, and it keeps on getting better from here on out, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because you've done so much inner work this year, you feel good about the person you've become.

And, as we all know, when you feel good and you let yourself feel self-love, you become attractive to others. You have nothing to give but good cheer, and during this week, you'll be only too happy to share and share alike.

This genuine feeling of self-acceptance has rubbed off on your partner, and it seems they're getting into the self-care/self-love thing too.

Being that both of you are now on the fast track to happiness, there's nothing that can be said or done to slow you down.

You finally have a taste of paradise and you're not going to let it slip away. And with Neptune going direct on December 3, it will feel as though all of your tensions will simply melt away. Enjoy your beautiful week with the one you love.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What brings luck to the love this week is you, Libra. You've had a change of heart; something has recently happened to you that has put you in touch with all you hold dear.

While you may be affected by the mood that generally accompanies the end of the year, you are also feeling grateful for all you have, and in all honesty, you don't want to lose it.

Nor do you want to take a chance of losing the person you love. All you've fought over this year makes very little sense to you now; you have been humbled.

You have crossed the threshold into a place where you now realize that you CAN lose everything if you're not careful. And so, with this in mind, you act.

You step up to the plate and you let the person you love and adore know that they are the most special person in the world to you and that you are happy to be with them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.