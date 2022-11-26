The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For November 27 - December 3, 2022

The three zodiac signs will have great weekly horoscopes for November 27 - December 3, 2022. Things start off in the right way with the Sun in Sagittarius.

With Thanksgiving out of the way, we are now hunkering down into the real nitty-gritty of the holiday season.

Friends are making themselves known again and family members are inviting us everywhere.

We feel good about life in spite of the state of the world; nothing gets us down this week.

We who are extra sensitive will shut the noise of the world out, and happily so. This week brings hope, gatherings, and the making of exciting plans.

We are heading towards the end of Neptune retrograde, which should free us from any dark thinking or nightmarish nights if we've been experiencing anything of this nature.

Neptune does direct at the end of the week and it will feel mentally freeing, and we will definitely notice it.

We're also traversing around a Sun sextile Moon, which will impart much confidence into our lives, as well as a strong Moon in Aries, as well as a Moon in Pisces.

The Moon trine Mercury will help us get through it all, as this astrological transit, in particular, will help us to make sense of anything that might have plagued us with confusion.

Moon trine Venus ends the week for us, in love and in health.

While all of us stand to benefit from this planetary transit, those who are more susceptible to this transit event will be feeling loving and loved by everyone they know.

All in all, a great week is here. Enjoy it. Cheers!

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for November 27 - December 3, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is the week you need. It's calm, but fun. There are plenty of things to get involved with, and yet, there's ample time for playing around the house doing nothing.

It's your kind of week, Scorpio, and it makes you feel at ease about all that you have coming your way. You will be celebrating the holiday season very soon, and with Thanksgiving done with, you can now focus on what's to come in December.

What makes this week so great for you is that there are no foreseeable obstacles in your way, and as far as you can tell, the future's looking bright.

This week will have you making plans to get together with relatives in the very near future. It's a great week for you to kick back and spend some time relaxing with your love, or with a good friend.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Talk about feeling loved! You will be soaking it up this week, as the transits seem to be making it very easy for your friends to show you all the love you can possibly want.

With Neptune going direct, you won't stand in your own way, which means, you won't be doubting anyone's intentions if someone shows you that they love you, then you'll believe them.

Because seeing is believing this week and you'll be seeing a whole lot of positivity.

Maybe it's the shine you get around your birthday, or the transits are simply lined up for your benefit; you will experience this week in love and in hope.

You have recently decided to see the universe as this wondrous thing that only conspired to help you, and this kind of thinking seems to be working for you. You believe that everything exists to make your life better, and that attitude is your prize, right there.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During this week, you're going to make an executive decision as to how to perceive the end of the year. You could go either way, but instead of giving yourself over to negative thinking, you will make an effort to see the world and the end of the year as positive and promising.

You may not even have inspiration for this, but you will insist on it.

You aren't going down with the ship, Capricorn. You want to be happy and this year has taught you that if you want it, it's up to you to make it so. And, that is how this week pans out for you.

It gives you the confidence to know that you are the one in charge of your life, and if you want that life to be blissful, then you better start practicing the methods that bring you bliss. You can do it, you know you can. Good luck with everything, Cap. You deserve only the best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.