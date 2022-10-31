The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Some days you have a good day, and for three zodiac signs, the best horoscopes happen on November 1, 2022.

As the First Quarter Moon occurs in Aquarius on the first day of November, it is important to keep an open mind and level heart as there is something unexpected brewing around you.

First Quarter Moons represent not only a time to take action, but also new beginnings.

It is a time when you can reflect back on the intentions that you had set and see things with a new set of eyes that helps you move ahead with determination, gratitude, and forgiveness for anything that did not quite go as planned.

Aquarius is the most unexpected zodiac sign within the zodiac.

It is the rebel with a cause and always operates in a surprising and unpredictable manner.

Aquarius also carries with it a theme of communication, especially in the form of technology.

This occurs well within the eclipse portal, a period of time when the unexpected becomes the norm, but the Aquarius First Quarter Moon represents an important message coming in.

During this time, you are looking for answers and for clarity involving what decisions to make, what direction to take your life in, and ultimately what is meant for you and what is not.

Under this influence, it is the unexpected that you are looking for because nothing that you already know or are aware of is helping you to make the choices that you feel bubbling up to the surface.

But there is more to the story here, as there always is during the eclipse portal.

The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius may be bringing some surprising and shocking news, but it also reaches a point of climax with Venus in Scorpio.

Scorpio is the zodiac sign representing your depths.

It helps to reveal what is buried there, what is still tender, and likely what is still being avoided.

Scorpio transmutes your pain; it causes confusion and brings in clarity but only by using the profound sword of truth.

Together it may be that whatever message the Aquarian First Quarter Moon has for you is this sword of truth.

It may not be what you had planned for, but somehow it will be exactly what it is you need.

By coming in around this time it will help you to be able to discern the intensity that Venus is bringing regarding the relationship that you have with yourself, with a lover, and even likely with money.

Everything is changing and while sometimes you can spend years putting in the work to no avail, at others it seems that things happen so rapidly you feel you barely can keep up.

Yet in this space between worlds, it is important to remember that there is no set pace for anything.

There is no set amount of time that things have to happen nor even a specific standard to expect.

Eclipses teach surrender; surrender to the flow, to the universe, and even to a life that you could never have planned for because the universe always has a way of making you see that your plans will never compare to the fate that is in store for you.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022?

This is what to know about Aquarius, Leo, and Scorpio.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign today brings together the themes of good news and your career. This will come just in time as it feels like you have finally cleared so much from around you that you are now in a better place to focus on this area of your life.

Make sure that you see this offer as a point from which to have a new beginning. It does not mean this is something you have to settle for but can bring your innovative energy to and transform it into something truly spectacular. Whether it is a new position, raise or even a collaborative opportunity, this week not only brings in a lucky career opportunity but also will help you take a more growth-oriented approach to work.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn recently turned direct in Aquarius opening up a space of movement and newness in your romantic life. Even though you felt less confusion or restriction around this time, you still have been searching for particular answers or even information to be able to make a particular decision.

Today’s First Quarter Moon in Aquarius brings the answers that you have been seeking. It likely will have an expected twist to it, but it will still be able to deliver exactly what it is you have been hoping for. As this comes up, it is important to keep an open mind and not let any fear hold you back from seizing a new and exciting opportunity.

You are a zodiac sign known for ruling the heart, but you tend to be fairly protective of yourself. Instead, be brave enough to take a chance on exactly what it is you want.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Last month Saturn in Aquarius was squaring off once again with Uranus in Taurus bringing a strong focus to your romantic relationship and your home environment. Today, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius is bringing some shocking or unexpected news regarding your home and family life.

This part of your life can often rule your own childhood and healing process, but it can also deal with practical matters such as where you live and with whom. This is still an area of your life that is evolving, but today brings you one step closer to the plans that the universe has in store for you.

