The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 1, 2022

It's almost hard to NOT be lucky in love on November 1, 2022, if you are one of three zodiac signs.

With the Moon square Venus at our beck and call, Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio enjoy an astrological transit that means business or rather pleasure.

During Moon square Venus, couples decide to iron out their differences once and for all.

This transit smiles down on those of us who are already partnered and works on making our connections even deeper.

This is also a 'learning' transit, meant to teach us lessons that will positively affect the rest of our lives (and love lives).

We aren't going to be experimenting with bedroom activities today, nor are we going to be having deeply profound conversations with our romantic partners.

It's a whole lot easier than all of this, and we're now at that place with our partners where we're passed the experimentation phase; we want real life, real answers, real companionship, and real results.

Today is not for talking it out. Today is for sitting back, smiling, and KNOWING you have it all. That's called real luck.

What Venus does for us today is that it brings simplicity back into motion. We see the beauty in just about everything today. We have nothing inside us that wants to fight; we are not aggressive and we aren't clamoring for attention.

We simply want to exist in the love that we developed with our special person and because Moon square Venus supports that, we will find that today is not only lucky in love, it's easy on the mind, as well.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on November 1, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If someone asked you if your relationship was stable, you would tell them that, yes it is, but even if it wasn't, you'd still be OK. That's where you are right now; you're OK 'as is' no matter what's going on in your life.

Fortunately, you are with someone and they're not going anywhere, and this adds to your natural joy.

You have no desperate needs; there is nothing in your emotional makeup that NEEDS a romantic partner, which is probably why Moon square Venus takes what you DO have and shakes it up to the point where all you recognize is how lucky you really are.

So, you might be so 'zen' that you could take it or leave it, but since you are going to take it, you might as well enjoy the beauty of this day and all that it's going to provide for both you and your partner.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

November works wonders for you when it comes to hope and promise. It's day one and already you feel like something clicked between you and your romantic partner.

You never even discussed it, and yet, whatever might have been on both of your minds seems to have vanished into the world of the less important, on this day, November 1, 2022.

It's the first day in a long time for you where there is literally nothing to worry about, and as soon as you notice this, you'll feel both relieved and at peace.

Your partner demands nothing of you today but your presence in their life, and it all feels so poetic and kind to you, during Moon square Venus, that you'll be overjoyed to simply spend time with the one you love doing very little.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's a hush that comes with today, and it is noticeable and unexpected. This hush is the silence that exists between you and the person you love, and though no words are spoken, you both know what that silence means. It means, "I love you." It's that simple.

You are lucky in love today because you are able to share something simple with the person you are with, and during Moon square Venus, it almost feels personal, as if Venus herself came down from the heavens to grant you this beautiful little retreat.

October was maddening, and you'll be happy to receive November as it doesn't seem to come with all the craziness that October held in store for you. You'll feel good today, at peace, unthreatened. You and your person will enjoy a relatively mild day in the heaven that you call your home.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.