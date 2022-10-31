The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During The Moon Square Venus On November 1, 2022

As we wrap up the end of the year, we can't help but want to feel secure in our lives, our jobs, and especially in our romances. A lot of people don't want to walk into 2023 without a partner, or wonder if their partner is 'theirs' or not.

These are the days when we want to seal things up, and while that may sound a little possessive or even neurotic, it's who we are: we want a mate and we want them to be exclusively ours in the same way that we are theirs.

But first things first: there has to be a mate, to begin with.

On November 1, during Moon square Venus, those of us who are in relationships with people we trust will want that trust to be the foundation of an exclusive relationship.

If we are not with someone right now, then we will be putting out a vibe that wants commitment and monogamy.

The entire vibe of Moon square Venus is just that; we want a partner that is ours, alone.

For those of us who fall beneath certain zodiac signs in astrology, our flings, our casual dates...will become exclusive. We were smart to 'try these people out' and that's what the fling mentality is all about.

However, we are also human beings with needs, and some of those needs are about security and trust.

Today is the day when we decide we want more than a casual fling; we want a serious relationship, and we want it exclusive.

The three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive during the Moon square Venus on November 1, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's been fun, and while you're all about fun, you are much, much more about the kind of fun that lasts and grows into something that is more than fun. You are with someone now and you want more from them than they were originally planning on giving.

You're at a crucial juncture in the relationship.

It can go either way; exclusively or...breaking up. Yes, that's where you are at, and when Moon square Venus influences you, you see no point in continuing on with this fling if it doesn't have a goal in mind.

You have that goal, and if your fling partner doesn't have the same goal in mind, then they'll get the ol' Aries 'heave-ho.' Good thing you'll never have to find this out because it looks like what you want is exactly what they want too. Exclusivity: BRING IT.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you bring to a relationship is so generous, so giving, and basically so overwhelmingly GOOD that you feel that you don't just want to give it all away without some kind of exclusive contract involved.

The days of being a fool are over; you've learned from your mistakes and you've seen that if you give too much, there's always someone around who is ready to take it...and take advantage.

Those days are over. You are with someone right now and your relationship is good...but it's not serious, not to you, at least.

You want your person to promise you that they will remain faithful and true to you, and you alone.

You don't feel like this is too much to ask, and it isn't, Virgo.

You are self-protecting and good for you! More power to you. Flings are cute, and you can say you had one. Now you want more. It's time to bring out the big guns and make this thing exclusive.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

First of all, you are way too jealous a person to ever, ever want to have a casual fling with anyone. What might start out as an unspoken fling is something that, in your head, has to grow into a committed relationship, or what's the point?

You aren't into the physical aspect enough to consider that worth your while, so you need someone who really understands your motives.

And what are those motives? To be happily in a relationship with someone who loves you, won't cheat on you, and will stay with you and only you, until the end of your lives together.

Today, under Moon square Venus, you will deliver the grand ultimatum to the person you are with, and you will tell them that it's now, or never. "Are you in, or are you not?"

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.