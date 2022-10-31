The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit To Love During The First Quarter Moon In Aquarius On November 1, 2022

Three zodiac signs cannot commit to love during the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on November 1. 2022.

There are real reasons why Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius have come to this conclusion during this lunar phase event at the start of the month.

It's interesting to think that every time we come upon a half Moon transit, we're looking at our own halfway point, when it comes to what we believe in, or want. It's as if the First Quarter Moon represents the idea of 'sitting on the fence.'

At some point, we're going to have to get off the fence; we can't remain in that 'halfway' state forever, and the half-moon is literally the tipping point. And, depending on what sign the half Moon falls under, determines which way we'll 'tip'.

Today, November 1, brings us the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius, which, if we'll be falling one way or another off the proverbial fence, we will fall on the side of caution and reluctance.

Aquarius is not the zodiac sign for commitment and monogamy when it comes to love and relationships.

That means that if you are on the edge of becoming an exclusive couple with someone, you will probably back out at the last second. It may not be about you not being able to commit; it's more along the lines of not being able to commit to THAT person.

While Aquarius may not be the most promising zodiac sign for those who wish for commitment in relationships, it is also one of the most thoughtful signs, which means that decisions made under the First Quarter Moon phase in Aquarius are intelligent and well thought out.

If you are one of the zodiac signs who feels that commitment might be too much to handle right now, then there's a good reason, and only you know it. But stick with it, that's what gut feelings are there for.

The three zodiac signs who can't commit to loving during the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on November 1, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's one thing that stands clear in your mind, it's that you are NOT into being hurt again. You are cautious and you try lightly in romantic relationships. You've thrown yourself into them, body, mind, and soul, and is that none of them have turned out well, you err on the side of caution, always.

During the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you may feel the pressure to commit to the person you are with now. While, deep inside, this may be what you really want, your conscience tells you to hold off, to wait. You're not ready to commit; it might be good or it might be bad, all you know is that your gut is telling you to say no to commitment.

You realize that this could cause a rift in your romance, but you need to take that chance. You don't want to give something that isn't real; you need to bide your time before making any kind of decision on commitment.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Commitment has never been your goal; you like to live your life free from having to report back to anyone 'on time'. You need this sense of independence, or you feel you will perish.

This is why you rarely commit to relationships exclusively. You are honest with your partners, and you have never given them any reason to believe that you'll be there for the long haul, even though you might.

You just don't want to get locked in, through words. During the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you'll have the opportunity to take commitment seriously and you will reject it.

This may bring misery to your partner, but that's their problem, and that isn't meant in a facetious way; it is their problem. They want something that you are not obligated to supply. We can only be ourselves, right, Libra?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius, your sign, there is no questioning the half mark; you know where you'll be tomorrow, and it will be happily on your own, free from commitment. You are adamant about being your own individual self, and as much as you love getting into relationships and experiencing all they have to give, you'll never be one to give up your status as 'single.'

The allure of being in a committed relationship holds no sway over you. You feel that you can be just as happy without the mental contract hanging over your head, just waiting for you to do something wrong so that you can get punished for it. NO WAY.

You aren't anyone's property and you don't ever want to be. If someone can't love you without nailing you down, then you will do what you always do... you walk on by. No problem.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.