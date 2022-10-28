The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, October 29, 2022

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on Saturday, October 29, 2022, are Taurus, Scorpio, and Leo.

Mercury is the planet that rules the mind and today it enters the intense water sign of Scorpio strengthening your resolve to understand everything more deeply.

Mercury is a fast-moving planet that tends to only spend a month or so on any given sign as it moves its way through the zodiac.

It just left its post-shadow phase a few days ago as it had spent the past two months traversing the signs of Virgo and Libra in an effort to find both healing and balance.

However, there is something else that has been going on below the surface.

Mercury governs not just how you communicate with others but also your thought process as well.

In Scorpio, everything is intensified resulting in deeper thoughts and even feelings about all aspects of your life from yourself to your career, friendships, and even romance.

Scorpio is a zodiac sign that believes in uncovering the truth at all costs.

This is different from Sagittarius which merely pursues it, to uncover its means that Scorpio will go to great lengths to expose a lie, reveal a secret, or bring something out into the light.

The ruling planet of this sign is Pluto which is known as the ultimate alchemist as it is able to take what it experiences and make the best out of it.

Mercury will be in Scorpio during the pivotal two-week window between eclipses signifying that during this time, intense feelings will be the norm as will be digging deep to expose whatever truth has been lingering in the shadows.

It is not always a bad secret that Mercury in Scorpio exposes but sometimes the truth is incontinent or has not yet come to fruition enough for its big reveal.

Given that Jupiter is now in Pisces during the last stint of its retrograde, the eclipse portal is open, and Mars is about to turn retrograde tomorrow, it is an amazing opportunity to be able to have all of those conversations that may not have been able to happen as of yet.

In order to take advantage of the magic of eclipse season, you first need to know the truth.

This involves the truth within yourself, the truth of your heart, and the truth of those who are currently involved in your story with you.

It is the place where everything is able to converge in one strong powerful force which will be responsible for changing your life.

This is the fuel of the eclipses because, without truth, there can be no change.

Today and in the weeks ahead allow yourself to feel the intensity of your thoughts, your feelings, and that driving passion that is responsible for reminding you about what matters most.

It is this that will allow you to not just get to the bottom of something important but to turn it over and into something that you can eventually grow from.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Saturday, October 29, 2022?

Scorpio, Taurus, and Leo are the ones.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury within your own sign will help you be able to express your most authentic self and also allow others to be able to understand you more deeply. Mercury governs your thoughts and how you express them to others.

During this time, you will be able to honor these parts of yourself by being more honest and also more in alignment with your greatest truth.

It is an amazing time to be able to take advantage of those career or personal conversations that have been needing to take place so that you can ensure success.

In this phase, you also may uncover or have the truths of others exposed to you. It may seem like a few surprise events take place during this time; however, it is all for the greatest good of knowing not just where you stand but where everyone else stands too.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Scorpio energy rules your romantic life and the decisions and conversations that you have in this area of your life. As Mercury joins Venus and Sun in this intense water sign it means that love and romance are going to be the central focus for the next couple of weeks.

If this is an area of your life that you have not felt like you have had time for, or that a great deal has happened recently, then this is your chance to be able to take care of what has come up.

There are enormous opportunities for relationship success and growth here, but you have to be willing to talk about everything, even the most uncomfortable aspects. By recognizing that love does not just exist within the light, you help to expose the shadows that you have been hiding within.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As Mercury joins Venus and Sun in Scorpio it is converging on your home and family life. While there may be some developments in this area such as moving in and a transition to a relationship, it may also be that you are on the search for your own home.

A place that connects you to your soul and where you feel like you can thrive. By surrendering to this Scorpio energy, it allows you to also succumb to the waves of transformation that are headed your way. During this time, it is not just about following your heart but also recognizing that the truth has to remain the priority in all of this.

Make sure that you are not lying to yourself about what you genuinely feel connected to because this part of your life is about aligning your outside life to who you now are inside and being honest with yourself about that is the first step.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.