The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 29, 2022

Looks like we might get away with having a brilliant day when it comes to love and romance.

It's almost unavoidable with this lineup, here. On October 29, 2022, we will be fortunate enough to host the Sun sextile Moon at the same time as the Moon sextile Venus, giving us a rare glimpse into just how beautiful our present relationships can be.

Today we will see the opportunities reveal themselves, and each one of these 'big ops' will give us a chance to make what we already have a better place.

Transits Sun sextile Moon and Moon sextile Venus provide a space for us to concentrate on the good, while simultaneously getting rid of the bad.

When we speak about 'the bad' we can rest assured that today isn't about going over and over what's bad in the relationship, but more along the lines of pushing the unnecessary away from us, so that we can make room for more and more positive events to occur.

Today brings us the opportunity to see our loved ones in all of their glory, as this is a good day to show off, show love, give gifts and display great amounts of affection.

During this day, we may be inspired to do something nice for the person we love; something simple, but kind. Sun's sextile Moon plays on our sense of kindness and on our willingness to try new things.

We aren't about huge ideas or major plans on this day. We are going to keep it light and easy, and in doing so, we will get to experience all these transits have to offer.

Sun sextile Moon and Moon sextile Venus are our best friends today, and certainly the source of much hope and kindness.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 29, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's one word to describe how today is going to go for you, it would have to be 'comfortably.'

Today, you and your partner will notice a lack of stress it might even feel comical, as it's so not there. Honestly, this is all you ever wanted, and while experiencing a day lacking in stress is everybody's idea of a good day, you'll be feeling very 'at peace' with your love and your day, today.

You may also grow a new appreciation for your romantic partner today, as Sun sextile Moon and Moon sextile Venus tend to bring out the best in folks.

If you are recently new to this love, you'll see it blossom into something very, very sweet on this day, October 29, and if you are already in an established romance, you will notice just how peaceful and easy things go today.

The Sun is shining, and the world feels friendly. How nice of you, Libra. Enjoy the day.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In a way, you kind of 'needed' today and its amazing transits, Sun sextile Moon and Moon sextile Venus, to make things right again.

You and your partner have been duking it out, emotionally, and while you always trust that you can communicate the real deal with your person and that they will be open to anything, you'll feel exceptionally trusting of them on this day.

During Sun sextile Moon and Moon sextile Venus, your romance has the potential of becoming something even better than you thought, and what you 'thought' was that it might not work out.

October 29 changes all of that and brings you right back into the moment. The moment offers this: great conversation, insightful talks, warm embraces (always nice), and perfect moments of silence. Let love lead the way, today, Sagittarius. It's all good.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may want to put away your tendency to overanalyze things today, as things seem to be on their way to be taken care of, courtesy of the Sun sextile Moon and Moon sextile Venus, the transits that, when placed together, tend to bring us joy and clarity.

Today is a good day to spend side by side with the one you love. There is no call for overthinking, or analyzing something to death; today is for being present and in the moment.

No need to worry about where this love affair is going, and no reason to look for negatives in a day that seems to be promising much in terms of positivity.

Time spent with a loved one today is a time you'll remember someday. This day has the potential for the making of good memories, and depending on what you do — or do NOT do, on this day, you may get the full experience of what love is here to do in your life. Sounds intriguing and fun!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.