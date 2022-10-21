The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 22, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, October 22, 2022. Saturday's tarot horoscope seems to indicate we will have some troubles.

Positive cards are in reverse and then tarot cards that foretell challenges are in an upright position.

The truth is that no matter what the cards read, we get to choose how to respond to the challenges we face in the day.

We can turn a positive into a negative and those who receive blessings can dismiss them thinking they will find something better one day in the future.

For Saturday, one planetary change that could bring a bit of stress to our lives is the Sun leaving Libra to enter Scorpio.

Scorpio is associated with death, the occult, and our darker side, so in Scorpio season we can expect secrets to be revealed and a lot of other painful things to happen, perhaps within political news as often happens this time of the year.

It's where the Moon is debilitated and where Venus in Scorpio does not communicate itself in the way it would like to most of the time.

For us, the numerology of Saturday provides a light at the end of the tunnel. We have a 2, the Harmonizer, which reminds us that balance is the key to all we face, and when we can figure out how to take advantage of the extremes life throughs at us we find peace in the middle of any storm.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Pull back a little bit. Ever heard that you do too much? As a natural leader, you want to conquer the world and help anyone you can, but there are limits in life.

The day only brings with it 24 hours. The week has only 7-days. You need to dedicate some of the time you've been given. It's wonderful that you are such a giver, but for today, this tarot card says you need to also take for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The start of your day is when your mind is most vulnerable. Your brain can begin spewing out all the reasons why it is better for you to stay in bed or why work is hard to do.

The good news is that you have self-control and can choose to feed your thoughts positive messages by listening to podcasts and audiobooks. Something inspirational at the start of your day will help keep everything on the right path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You are one independent person who does not mind doing things yourself.

You have always been a person who did not need others, and when you did, you still tried to figure things out first before asking for help.

Today's tarot card is saying to you to let people be there for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Sometimes you have to go somewhere else to get what you need in life. The world is big but now with technology, it can feel so small.

A program that used to be offered in another city could be available online now. Distance no longer limits your options. What you hope for may be within your reach.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love is here, Leo. A relationship you did not expect is starting to develop. A friend can be showing signs of interest and there are sparks flying everywhere.

The two of you have grown your relationship through simple interactions and now you can see a future, perhaps as a couple.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Things are starting to become more political, so when you read something online be sure to check the source.

Some information may try to persuade you to think a certain way, but if you are careful you can sense bias and avoid giving value to something meaningless.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are the boss of you. Even though other people may have more control at work or command more influence, at the end of the day it is you who determines what you will or will not do. When you feel strongly about a matter, stand strong in your position.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

In business, you have to be ruthless. Emotions can get in the way of your decision-making, so it's important for you to take a step back and think logically.

What is in the best interest of your business? What do you hope to accomplish in the future? Don't let your feelings at the moment sidetrack you from what you know it is you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

When you plant a seed, it takes time for it to grow. You may have lots of ideas that you are working on, but only those that you nurture manifest into something magical and real.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Look inside your heart, Capricorn. When you understand yourself, you are able to empathize with those around you at a deeper level.

It's good to develop your talents and skills. As you strive to improve, you become more attuned to the world around you and the struggles others face.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old ways of doing things can be a source of comfort to you. A part of you is holding on to the past and it is time to let it go.

Change is never easy, but once you overcome your fear of it, the transition becomes much easier for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

One step forward and two steps back can feel like a dance you wish not to perform. You are learning how to grow from a recent setback that you did not expect. It hurts now, but this is going to be good for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.