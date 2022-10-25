The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, October 26, 2022

After the eclipse, everything looks different, but there is a humming of opportunity that drives you toward your destiny. A solar eclipse in Scorpio was the official opening of the Eclipse Portal yesterday.

Eclipses are powerful times of rapid change where unexpected fate events can occur. When the eclipse took place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, it activated the South Node along the ecliptic axis.

In astrology, the South Node represents karmic lessons carried over from a previous life to be learned in this one.

The next eclipse arrives in about two weeks and will be in Taurus, where the North Node is. The North Node symbolizes the fate you are moving towards.

There is a powerful message being sent by these eclipses: To move towards your destiny, you must first learn your karmic lessons.

It's these wounds that lead you to believe you deserve less or that somehow prevent you from receiving what you've always wanted. Healing always comes before blessings.

Seeing as how the eclipse portal refers to Alice in Wonderland and how it led her to fantastic adventures, everything feels different.

Unlike yesterday, there are no major transits today, however, Venus and the Sun are still waning from the Venus Star Point.

The energy of rebirth is still infusing your body and soul.

It is a time to bring something new into existence, and the best way to do that is to be able to heal those wounds that had you trapped in cycles of unworthiness for far too long.

While today is the last day that Sun and Venus align at the same degree, this is a journey of Venus becoming an evening star which will take approximately eighty days meaning that this energy is one that will carry you through the remainder of the year.

The Moon is still in Scorpio today so those intense vibes from yesterday will still be working their way through your life and even your heart as you begin to transform in unimaginable ways.

Eclipse Portals can often seem like things are rapidly happening however it only brings to fruition what was already set in motion previously.

It’s still important to reflect back to January (The Venus Star Point) and even April (Eclipse Season) to see what themes are returning or coming back for greater closure and clarity.

Astrology works in cycles and what may not have been ready to be manifested back then, now is.

Remember, timing is everything, especially when it’s in divine time.

Because things within yourself and in life tend to shift quickly during eclipse season it can often be hard to catch up, however, it’s important to remember that these opportunities that are coming your way aren’t here to disrupt your path but to upgrade it.

Every opportunity is a chance for an upgrade, whether it’s within your personal growth, your relationship, career, or even life in general.

You just have to be willing to take it.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, here are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There is an incredible amount of intense energy surrounding you right now. Not only did the New Moon Solar Eclipse occur within Scorpio yesterday, but the Venus Star Point that began in Libra only a few days ago has now moved into your sign as well. It's time for closure and also for new beginnings.

While it may be hard to distinguish between the two, as you hold space for the divine timing of everything, it will become clearer. Even within what may feel like an unknown space, there is a huge gift for you to reconnect to the deepest part of yourself and be able to start laying the foundation for living life on your own terms.

This, after all, has been the purpose of astrology for this year. You cannot live life for others and call it truly living. This time is about you now, do not ever forget that.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All this Scorpio energy means that something is churning in your romantic life. In times of immense change or those moments where everything just seems to be so good, it can be hard to believe it. This is especially true now as in these moments because things are occurring so rapidly, it can be hard to feel grounded.

You are an earth sign which means that to be able to fully receive all the goodness that the universe has to offer, you need to feel secure and stable within what is happening. Part of the process that you have been moving through is understanding that you can provide this space for yourself and within yourself.

Security or stability is not found in anything ever changing in life but instead in you knowing that no matter what does, you can always root yourself in calmness and worthiness, especially when such good things are on the way.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are the sign of the truth seeker so it should not be the case that the truth can often rock your world a bit, but it does. In your life, while growing and living through everything, there is a difference between seeking the truth of what you are comfortable with or what suits your purpose and that ultimate undeniable truth.

At certain points in your life, you may seek the truth but only if it serves your higher agenda in some way. This means that whether it is the actions of others, signs from the universe, or even your own feelings, you often bury or avoid them out of uncertainty in knowing what to do. Today though it is a gift, make no mistake about it.

Scorpio energy lights up the part of your life ruled by your subconscious which means anything you have not yet acknowledged or embraced awareness about will be brought to the forefront of your mind. This allows you to truly see everything as it is and not as you wished at one point it was, which means it is also a chance and time for a real upgrade.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.