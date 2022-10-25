The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Square Saturn Starting October 26, 2022

On October 26, 2022 three zodiac signs find that their relationships fall apart when the Moon squares Pluto.

There are many factors that come into play when a couple is about to break up, and lack of trust seems to always be one of the 'tick points'.

Our relationships tend to fall apart way before the actual breaking up of the partnership, and during Moon square Saturn, we'll be witnessing this happen in our relationships, and in the connections that others make with their partners.

It's a precarious time for three zodiac signs in particular, and it is going to prove hard to remain balanced and centered right now.

This transit, Moon square Saturn, 'specializes' in tearing us apart, and we'll notice its influence on how we feel about our romantic partner, today.

Let's put it this way: it's not that today brings about the end of a relationship. It's that we notice just how far down our relationships have come and this will be highly disturbing to us.

It may also push us over the edge, so to speak, which is how three zodiac signs go from noticing that their relationships are falling apart, to ending them altogether

What's annoying about Moon square Saturn, is the sense of irrevocability here. What we do (or end) on this day, stays done and ends. No going home after this one.

Transit Moon square Saturn is here to nudge us into seeing things through a glass darkly, as it's said. If our relationships have been falling apart, on this day, during this transit, we stand to see them fall apart for good.

That's not a promise, however, and some of us will skirt around this transit looking for hope and goodness. Some other zodiac signs, however, will fall into the pit that is Moon square Saturn, and in a way, it might be just the thing we needed.

During the Moon Square Saturn starting on October 26, 2022, these three zodiac signs see their relationships fall apart:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've known this could happen for a long time now, and of course, we are referring to your own relationship passing the point where it could be mended. You are no longer in the zone where things could be put back together and way too much damage in the relationship has already been done.

There's no going backward, and honestly, you are at the point now, during Moon square Saturn, where you just want it over with. Whatever happens between now and ending your romance totally is just filler space and you 'see' the future, and it contains nothing to do with the person you are with.

It's taken you a long time to feel secure about your choice and your intention, and right now, Moon square Saturn brings you freedom. It may be hard to get to, but it's doable and it's your next stop.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will clutch tightly to your mate for fear of being alone, as you have begun to catch on to something: this person is growing out of love with you and there's not a thing on this earth that you can do about it. You've lost your person, and on some deep level, you know you are responsible for this dissolution.

You love your partner, and they love you back, but during this transit, Moon square Saturn, you both will come to a weary decision based upon recent activities: you must separate.

Things haven't been good for a while, and you, Leo, have done all you can to keep things together...until of course, you go ahead and press them one more time, as you always do. It's time to grow up and accept certain things, Leo.

The end of your partnership is near; make the best of it, if you can.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

On October 26, during Moon square Saturn, you'll feel as though you've been backed up against the wall, and that your partner wants 'answers' from you that you resent having to give. You do not like the way this person treats you, and even less do you like having to 'give them answers' just to please their sense of neurosis and paranoia.

During Moon square Saturn, you are not compassionate or forgiving, and should someone rub you the wrong way on this day, as your partner will be doing, excessively, you will have zero problems walking away from them as if you don't even know who they are.

Your coldness is what protects you on this day, and you will hold tight to it as if it's your personal body armor. You have been hurt by your partners, and on this day, you will walk away from them, knowing there is no return date.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.