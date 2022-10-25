The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 26, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. It's a great day for all zodiac signs, according to Wednesday's tarot card reading.

Yesterday was intense with the last solar eclipse, but today we are coming off of a New Moon solar eclipse in Scorpio today.

Although the Moon remains in Scorpio until tomorrow, the heaviness of the Moon's energy begins to wane.

It's time to take care of ourselves and our needs, and today's numerology of 6, the Nurturer, implies a strong need to be nurtured and cared for.

There's no chaos coming into our lives today, per the tarot.

Not a single tarot card is in reverse indicating that the day comes with great forward motion in our lives.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Cha-ching, Aries. It's time for money to roll in. Surprise!

The person who you thought would never repay you the money they borrowed will finally decide to wire you the funds.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Tighten the pocketbook strings, Taurus. It's time to be frugal and not overspend.

An unexpected expense is on the horizon, so be sure to stash away some rainy-day cash now n the event you will need it later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Small minds talk about other people. When individuals have nothing better to do they gossip and show their mean-spiritedness.

You don't have time to listen to their nonsense. Avoid these people like the plague.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Take a stand, Cancer. When you know something is right or wrong it's better, to be honest about your feelings.

You don't want to people-please for the sake of keeping the peace when it eats your conscience inside.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are in the driver's seat, Leo. Your time is yours to command, so don't waste any life on a person who seems to text you only when they want something.

You may be bored right now, but don't cheapen your dignity for the sake of filling the void.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Get creative, Virgo. It's that time of year when you can have fun baking and doing arts in crafts in the name of the upcoming holidays.

Make your own candy or decorate cupcakes with candy corn. Get festive!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Hard work does pay off, Libra although it may not feel that way right now.

It takes time to build your reputation and to get things flowing when you are starting a new business. The cash flow is slow right now, but you are growing strong and things are going to grow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The past belongs in your distant memory, Scorpio.

Things you once did and enjoyed may have seemed right at the time, but now you're older and wiser. You know what life is about and now you are making better choices.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Decide what you want to do, Sagittarius.

You have been going back and forth weighing out your options, but you are not getting anywhere when you are indecisive. Make a choice, right or wrong, and see where things take you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your gut will never steer you wrong, Capricorn.

If you truly believe investing in another person's dream will pay off for you, then it is your choice to follow your heart. It's wonderful that you want to be supportive and show your loving care in this way. If you feel it's right, then do what you feel must be done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have earned your respect, Aquarius. You can tell if someone is serious about wanting to be with you or not.

You can tell by how they act and the way that they are around you if they feel the same as you do. If their actions don't match their words, that's all you need to know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are an old-fashioned kind of person who loves it when people can relax and enjoy life as it comes.

You don't need your love life to be filled with fancy things or spending a ton of money.

Simple pleasures like holding hands and long hugs are perfect for what you want in a relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.