Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, October 17 - October 23, 2022

An action-packed week is ahead with planets turning direct and a new zodiac season beginning.

This week the astrological lull is ending and is amping up as Saturn turns direct in Aquarius and asteroid Juno turns direct in Pisces.

On top of that, the Sun and Venus also swim their way into the water sign of Scorpio.

The energy brings together a perfect storm of tuning into what it is you most want and then helping you take the risks needed to achieve it.

But there is also underlying energy that is reminding you that luck can find you more easily when you are embracing your most authentic self.

If you are still trying to water down your essence, then you are not fully living in your truth which means that it can be more challenging to have space for the universe to bring you the lucky opportunities that you are seeking.

There is always a risk when it comes to luck, it is never a given, but it is the process of trusting and believing that if you follow your passions, abundance will always closely follow.

Luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs starting October 17 – October 23, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, October 19th

The Sun in Libra this week brings about a pivotal moment with Pluto in Capricorn. This centers around your career and will bring you a lucky opportunity that will enhance the overall quality of your life.

You have been called to focus a great deal on your romantic relationship but this week it is time to shift gears and make sure that you are not letting anything take you away from your dreams or what you know you are worth in your career.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, October 19th

Libra Season is slowly coming to a close this week but before that happens it will create a climax point with Pluto in Capricorn.

This overall brings luck to your life in any aspects that you have been working on or considering. Take this as a sign from the universe to take that risk and move ahead. Nothing amazing happens from your comfort zone if you even remember what that looks like anymore.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 23rd

You have been being tested recently to see if you will respond in ways similar to the past or if instead you have learned and can now make different choices.

This week Saturn in Aquarius finally moves direct after being retrograde since the beginning of June. As it does, you will feel the universal gods start to smile at you once again as it feels like nothing can go wrong.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 23rd

As a Cancer, Pisces rules the parts of your life that rule good luck. This week asteroid Juno turns direct in Pisces giving you the green light to move ahead in all matters that incorporate contracts.

While Juno is best known for ruling marriage, it actually holds reign over any sort of legal proceeding as well. So, buying a home, and signing the papers for a new job position will all be favored now that this asteroid is finally direct.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, October 21st

Saturn in Aquarius has been angling with Uranus in Taurus off and on since last year. This month it reaches its pinnacle and for you this week it means being on the lookout for career opportunities.

With Uranus being stationed here long term you have been experiencing a transition in this area of your life, but it is time to start trusting new opportunities as they come, especially those that at first seem too good to be true.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, October 21st

It is about time that you started experiencing some good luck in your life. This week as Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus square off, you will be able to reap the rewards of their crisis point.

Do not be afraid to take some risks this week as the universe is guiding you towards trusting that they will pay off in the long run. As you do, you will start to make space for the divine to work its magic.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, October 17th

Mars in Gemini has been and will be bringing great luck to your life while it is hovering there until early next year.

This week it creates a harmonious relationship with the Sun in Libra giving you the ability to see the more that you are your authentic self, the more amazingness you attract into your life. As much as you can often cut corners of your own self to appease others, this week the universe is reminding you that luck cannot find you if you are not already living your truth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 23rd

It is time to shine Scorpio. This week the Sun enters Scorpio starting your own personal zodiac season and your solar return. Because the eclipses are occurring this year in your zodiac sign and Taurus, with the next one happening next week, this year’s Scorpio Season will be especially lucky and transformational.

The biggest thing to keep in mind this week is that the past is over, and you are walking into an entirely new future than you ever had planned. Enjoy the unexpectedness because it is the universe finally answering your prayers.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, October 19th

Pluto now direct in Capricorn creates a moment of opportunity for you this week as it crosses paths with the Sun in Libra. This points to the benefit and luck that surrounds you in terms of those people whom you have important relationships with.

Instead, if trying to do everything on your own or searching for some elusive answer, make sure that you are tapping into the resources of those that you care about. This is the benefit of having a circle that can support and help you no matter what.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 23rd

This week Saturn, the planet that rules lessons and restrictions turns direct in Aquarius bringing luck to your finances and investments. If things have felt tight lately or you will never get ahead, then this is the week for all of that to change. Make sure that you are changing your perspective so that you can take in all the positive opportunities that will be heading your way. Sometimes changing how you see something changes it entirely.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, October 19th

This week before the Sun and Libra shift into Scorpio they will align their energies in Libra giving you an extraordinary amount of luck.

The Sun rules action and external events while Venus in this case governs financial and real estate matters. With Saturn turning direct this week as well it is a wonderful time to sign on the dotted line and bring more income into your life. You can feel confident that you are truly turning a corner in your financial independence.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, October 23rd

Once Venus and the Sun transition into Scorpio at the end of the week they both will be bringing radiance to all lucky aspects of your life.

Venus shines a light on what you love or your purpose in life while the Sun handles the actions that will help you achieve it.

This week is an amazing time for new endeavors and projects to finally take off and to make sure that whatever you are giving energy to is also investing positively within you as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.