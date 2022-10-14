Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For October 17 - 23, 2022

Welcome to your weekly tarot card reading, by zodiac sign for October 17 - 23, 2022.

We're heavy on Sword tarot cards and Wands this week, which instantly implies business and our attitude toward success and getting things done.

While we have the occasional Cup and the less common Pentacle to work with, we're basically looking at a lot of 'cutting to the chase.' This is the week where we are either the person who gets rid of the problem or we ARE the problems.

This is also a week that spares no expense when it comes to consequences, which means that we're not going to be given a second, third or fourth chance to make something right again.

It's as if the universe is telling us to make the move NOW or forever hold our peace. And, should we decide to 'forever hold our peace' then we also need to know that inaction has consequences as well.

There's a lot of laziness going on these days and we need to nip that in the bud before it becomes a slovenly habit; many of us are falling back into sluggish behavior as if the end of the year gives us the 'all-clear' for such inactivity.

The cards are clear and they are telling us that we need to whip it together, that being a slug is not something to aspire to, and that we need to get focused.

Rest and relaxation are always great, but not as a continuous activity.



Your weekly tarot card, by zodiac sign for October 17- 23, 2022:



Aries: Two of Cups, reversed



Credit: Sparklestroke via Canva/Yayaore via Canva Pro

You may be jumping the gun this week when it comes to love and friendship, Aries, as this card implies that you might have put too much hope into something happening that is clearly not going to happen.

In love, this could mean that you get your hopes up only to be let down by this other person's lack of integrity, and in friendship, it could merely mean a broken engagement. Nothing to worry about, but also, nothing to take too seriously either.



Taurus: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Credit: Zbg2 via Getty Images Pro/Yayaore via Canva Pro

Be prepared to pour your heart into something only to pull out at the last minute. Basically, this means you start something this week that cannot be completed, and so, in recognition of this semi-failure, you back out.

You aren't going to force the issue, nor are you going to 'try, try again.' You see a dead end right at the beginning and you follow your instincts, and those instincts tell you to pull back, take a good look and then start again...with a different project.



Gemini: Ten of Swords

Credit: Canva Creative Studio/Petchjira via Getty Images Signature

Well, if you play games, you need to be prepared to lose games, and whether this is in reference to gambling or simply the mind games that people play, you will suffer the consequences of your actions this week, Gemini.

You have messed with someone's head and now you are being glared at, accused and held responsible for the pain you've caused them. You might have thought this person would never come back at you, but they have, and they are doing just that...this week.



Cancer: Knight of Wands

Credit: Koy Jang via Canva/ABG Designs via Cana Pro

You'll be on your way out the door during this week, as you simply cannot remain in one place. You are starting to feel that thing called 'wanderlust' that happens to you around this time of the year.

You want to get out. You want to bolt through that office door and just call it quits...for at least a short while. You'll be OK, but you will have to book yourself some time off, as your mind has already left the area, so to speak.



Leo: Two of Wands, reversed

Credit: Avaphe via pixabay/sketchify via Canva

You'll be caught by surprise this week, as there's something coming into your world that you never expected. It's not good or bad, but it is something that's going to demand your attention and you won't be able to avoid participating in whatever it is.

You may not want to do this, Leo, but it's something you can't get away from. A simple change in attitude might make the entire experience well worth it. You could see this surprise as dreadful or wonderful...that is up to you.



Virgo: Five of Wands

Credit: Artpacker via Canva/OpenClipart-Vectors via Pixabay

This week gives you a materialist fight that you so did not want to be a part of. You feel that your life has been dealing you blessing after blessing and it will be during this week that you are handed something that you find to be so much less than a blessing, and it will aggravate you to no end.

Just as soon as everything seemed to be going well, in comes THIS, and honestly, Virgo, you're just not into it.



Libra: Eight of Pentacles

Credit: Dine via Canva Pro/Yayaore via Canva Pro

You're the busybody with their mind somewhere else during this week, which puts you in the cushy condition of being yourself and doing what you want to do. You love work, and you love getting involved in some crazy kind of project that keeps you interested.

This week has you 'all in' with something creative that makes your week feel both happy and fulfilling. You're also incredibly good at what you do, so enjoy it while it lasts, Libra!



Scorpio: Three of Cups, reversed

Credit: DAPA IMAGES via Canva Pro/sparklestroke via Canva



Let's just get to the point...and that's your feeling for the week. Let's just get this party started or finished; whatever is going on, you feel rushed to get it done.

You're not up for waiting and your patience has worn thin. It's all OK though because the only thing you really have on your mind is getting the job done. You will have success in this matter and you'll leave the week feeling content and accomplished.



Sagittarius: Three of Swords

Credit: JMBee Studio via Canva/Migartdesign via Canva Pro/iconsy via Canva

You'll be getting over something this week, Sagittarius. It seems that you fell for some delusion and you kept it going way past its expiration date. This card implies that you'll be owning it this week, and letting it go, simultaneously.

It may have taken you longer than it would another person to catch the hint, but once you get it, you know what to do. In this case, it's about letting go of an ideal or the ideal that came along with a certain person in your life.



Capricorn: Five of Swords

Credit: FotoshopTofs via pixabay/GDJ via pixabay

You are an absolute fighter pilot, so to speak, this week, Capricorn, and you will do whatever it is that you have to do in order to complete your mission.

You are not accessible, nor are you warm; you feel that if you don't take matters into your own hands, they'll never get done and because you are also very frustrated with the people around you, you sort of plow right through them to get to your goal. People are not your concern this week, Capricorn. Your goal is a success, not the betterment of humanity.



Aquarius: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Credit: Jessica Accrete via Vital Intent/TanteTati via Pixabay

This week brings you to work, the kind you don't exactly love doing. You are required to do this work, and you will do what you are required to do, but there is no joy in this work, nor is there any pay for it.

It's just routine 'life' stuff and while it may be a bore to you, it's good that you'll be getting this out of the way. You won't suffer, in fact, you'll enjoy yourself. It's not your 'ideal' fun situation, but you'll make the best out of it, Aquarius, as you always do.



Pisces: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Credit: OpenClipart-Vectors via Pixabay/Allies Interactive via Canva Pro/Koy Jang via Canva

You have GOT to get over this inert phase of yours, Pisces, as it seems your laziness is really getting the better of you. While it's cool to take time off, or even to sulk in lazy procrastination for a short while, you need to snap out of it and get moving.

You are literally wasting too much time this week and it's not going to benefit you in any way. Yes, it's the latter part of the year, but that doesn't mean you just sit it for the rest of the year. Get up and get moving, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.