Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For October 17 - 23, 2022

So much of what we believe is happening during this week is about how we perceive the world around us.

While there are normal, everyday challenges that arise, there are also moments where, depending on what sign we are, we misinterpret something that takes our entire attitude and vision into another place, and that place might be quite tense.

Because of the lunar heavy transit lineup for this week, we'll be going a whole lot more 'overthinking' than could ever be necessary. In other words, this week is going to bring drama, whether we like it or not.

We'll start out the week with some honest, if not impolite words, thanks to Moon square Mercury and the Moon will then proceed to coordinate with several influential planets, bringing us everything from upsets in the relationship to ego flares and lots of 'taking it the wrong way.'

Business endeavors will not be immune to some of the drama that's 'on the list' for the week.

By the time the Moon enters Libra, however, we have a whole new set of parameters, as Saturn goes direct, which actually could mean that the restrictive and rigid energy of Saturn might be getting stronger around the end of the week.

Be prepared for anything and know that no matter what, there are always solutions to any problems and that we'll get through it all just fine.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign during the week of October 17 - 23, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be using your high intelligence to get yourself out of a bind this week, Aries, as it seems that you have somehow gotten yourself snared into something you can't get out of.

This week have you been surprised by your agenda, wondering why you agreed to 'all of this' with this knowledge, you'll now be doing a lot of cancellation of plans. Insomnia hits hard midweek, which throws your schedule off. Eat right, and sleep well, if you can, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be feeling a little more protective than usual as you feel that there's something of yours that is being threatened. Whether it's your job or your relationship, you are keenly alerted to the reality of this, and that sets you off on an analysis festival, where you figure out what works and what doesn't.

You don't just act rashly during this week, Taurus. You think things through and then you come in with the perfect, flawless plan. It all works out for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be feeling a rush of power during this week, as Saturn's power decreases and gives you a false sense of authority; this means trouble at work, Gemini. You may want to take advantage of someone's kindness, but you may also push it too far and end up biting off more than you can chew.

You need to use discretion this week; You have great ideas and suggestions, but some of them come across as a little too you-centric, and you may end up ostracized for your suggestion.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

At least you'll be able to know where you stand by the end of this week, Cancer. What's meant here is that you are going to be part and parcel of the strife and warlike behavior that is taking place at work.

You know this can't last forever and that peace must be restored in order to let productivity return, but you won't be able to resist having the last word. If you stay silent, you'll feel frustrated and voiceless, and yet, if you speak up, you'll be the target of all the blame. Tread lightly this week, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your love life is at stake during this week, and it's not so much that it's up on the chopping block, it's more along the lines of it reaching a certain level and then falling into nothingness.

And that's what's going to become obvious to you. You do not want this love affair to go anywhere, but you're not really all that into doing much work to make it last. So, this week brings you the option: work to make it better, or kick back and watch it fall apart.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll try something this week that will end up making you look like an inexperienced fool. You really just want your childhood back, and while you're very realistic about that not ever happening again, you, at times, act in a childlike manner and you expect others around you to cater to that behavior.

The problem is that you're amongst adults who have their own problems and they're not into your babyish routine mainly because it conflicts with their own past traumas.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It takes a good, strong Libra to set the scales right, and that's what you'll be doing this week. You are the voice of reason in your family, and it seems that you're just about the only one anyone listens to.

You may resent being the person in this position, but you also cannot escape, though you have fantasized about what it would be like to just walk away from your family. Ah then, they just pull you back in again, where you save the day...of course.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Around this time of the year, you start to employ some of your spiritual techniques for creating positive situations and amazing manifestations. You will be getting in touch with all of your higher powers during this week, as the transits seem to be pulling you inwards; you need introspection and you need the night. Expect this week to be one dedicated to spiritual practice and the achievement of much inner peace.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are at the place in your life where you feel you 'got' the lessons of recent times and you are now ready to implement them. Your world got shaken up; things went askew and now, you're left with an entirely new life scenario.

It demands your conscious attention, but it also pleases you immensely. Newness! Change has happened and you are ready for it. You are not afraid of anything, Sagittarius. This week breaks doors down for you. Be prepared to step through them.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there were ever a week where you decided to cheat on your mate, it's this one. Your partner isn't giving you what you want, and that doesn't just mean physical love; it's not that petty.

We're talking about you who have been unsatisfied with the quality of their affection for a while, but you have not gone dead and you still want someone to think you're amazing, lovely, gorgeous, and desirable. You find this during the week. There is someone there, and whether you take them up on this or not, will be up to you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may find that you are somewhat frustrated this week, simply because there are things about yourself that you no longer want to associate with, yet cannot get past too easily.

You are a slave to your old thinking, and you know it, which really bothers you. You might spend a good portion of this week trying to deprogram yourself just to give yourself a fighting chance. You're tired of your old ways and you are so very ready to move forward, with forwarding thinking.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week is going to have you exerting yourself past the point of what you can endure, and while this exertion is going to be mostly emotional, you'll feel exhausted and on the verge of collapse, as it's happening.

This can't be helped; there's nothing here you can avoid, and it's more than likely in concern to a very close family member or a best friend. Nothing is wrong with them, but you will have to be the one who comes through for this person, as they are depending solely on you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.