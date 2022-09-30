The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship & Love Horoscopes Improve During The Month Of October 2022

Improvement is built in the new month ahead, and four zodiac signs — Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces — see their relationship and love horoscopes improve during the month of October 2022.

October is a month of shifts and changes as planets turn direct, change zodiac signs, and Eclipse Season begins. After a slow and reflective September, October is all about change and starting to take steps to improve your romantic relationship.

This may be in terms of finally getting out there and starting a new relationship or allowing yourself to commit fully to someone who means to you.

The month begins with Mercury turning direct, which sets the Moon for the month as you will be encouraged to talk out details and plans during the first half of the month, and then during the remaining weeks, you will be able to take action.

The New Moon Eclipse mid-month will provide you with the space of new beginnings, while Saturn turning direct at the end of the month will finally lift that veil of restriction you have been under.

It is a month where improvements may start slow, but that is how to build a lasting relationship.

The four zodiac signs whose monthly relationship and love horoscopes improve during October 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Venus moves into Libra at the end of September, and while the first week may be rough as you suddenly become aware of everything that feels off in your relationship, the rest of the month will allow you to get to work to correct it. Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus, which means it can work its magic best here.

The thing, though, is that as a Libra, Venus does not necessarily rule your romantic relationships but instead makes you more aware of what it is that you need in a connection for it to feel healthy and balanced.

As you move through this process, it is important to communicate with your partner and make sure that you are producing suggestions for improvement instead of just talking about what feels wrong.

As the month progresses and more planets turn direct along with Eclipse Season starting back up again, you will get the chance to have a fresh start, whether in an existing relationship or a brand new one.

Communication will be key, though. Luckily, Mercury also shifts into Libra at the beginning of the month, allowing you to talk about everything important.

Take this as an opportunity to truly make the foundation of your relationship more stable instead of just a band-aid that will eventually fail. This marks the year point of some big work in relationships that you have been doing, and while you have tested the waters of this growth, it is now time to jump all the way in.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There is nothing better than a New Moon Solar Eclipse except when it is in your sign; lucky for you, this month it is. After a strenuous journey over the past couple of months, or even longer, in love, things are about to change for the better. New Moons bring new beginnings, while Solar Eclipses are all about external change.

Because this is falling into the part of your life that governs your sense of self and your beliefs or actions regarding your dreams and what you want, the change that will occur is within yourself.

The eclipses have been hitting the themes of personal change and romantic relationships all year for you, which means that this is where your work has primarily been focused.

Yet as the eclipses now start winding down in the signs of Scorpio and Taurus, it is also a chance to start moving ahead instead of only realizing how the universe is calling you.

You are a great deep-water sign; because of this, you crave intensity in your relationships which does not always translate to them being healthy. Having the balance of the eclipses occurring in these two signs allows you to incorporate both of these aspects into your life now.

It is just that it is going to be a learning curve. Make sure that you are gentle with yourself while also still pushing yourself outside your comfort zone, as this will be important for you to manifest the relationship of your dreams.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gemini is your opposing zodiac sign that dominates the energy of your romantic life. With Mars now in this sign for a month already and just preparing for its retrograde, it means substantial changes and improvements for your love life.

Mars is a planet of passion and determination; in Gemini, it also becomes curious, communicative, and innovative. If you have been struggling to figure out a decision or step in your romantic life that feels challenging or even so big you cannot picture how to make it happen, then this is the energy you have been waiting for.

Mars in Gemini in October will be felt very strongly as it prepares to turn retrograde at the end of the month, but it seems that there is something else that is brewing here for you.

While Gemini energy may rule romance, Pisces rules commitment and who you share your life with. This month Juno, the asteroid of marriage, and Jupiter, the planet of abundance, enter this water sign known for unconditional love. This is a lot of energy in relationships and commitment within your life, which is where most of your attention will be going.

Because Mars is in Gemini for a significant period, you may need its retrograde period to reflect on everything so you can move ahead. Still, for October, it will be a time when you can start to see improvements.

This will look like you are paying more attention to what you need in these areas and start making slight changes. You may understand more deeply how your actions affect your possibilities and what has felt limiting to you up until now. It is a chance for you to bring these themes of your life together so that your home is where the heart is.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The beginning of the month will bring a review of conversations about the details or agreements within your romantic relationship as Mercury turns direct in Virgo.

This will highlight themes from the beginning of August, but now there will be a different outcome. As much as you may be tired of talking about things that do not seem to improve or change, give it some time and still give it your best.

Even if it feels like it does not matter, it does, and it is making a difference. Once Juno turns direct in Pisces and Jupiter reenters your sign during its retrograde, the energy will change and shift dramatically. What you thought was over likely will come back very strongly, and because Mercury is now direct, this is something you can trust will last.

The point is not to pick up where you left off but to allow yourself a new beginning that incorporates all you have learned during the past two months. Sometimes in relationships, you need a break so that you can come back not simply better but stronger, and this is the month that will allow that to happen.

With Juno turning direct, it is likely that a conversation involving commitment or marriage may surface, especially with Jupiter bringing all sorts of abundance your way. Embrace growth and allow yourself to believe in the new beginnings that are on their way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.