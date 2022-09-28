The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign For October 2022

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month is here for October 1 - 31, 2022.

October is the month that you have been waiting for. After a long and arduous retrograde season that saw six planets all pausing to give you time to reflect, it now begins to end just in time for hope to return.

Mercury, Vesta, Pluto, Juno, and Saturn all turn direct this month.

Conversations, opportunities, legal matters, and any sort of restriction now begin to lift, and it feels like once again you can feel and embrace the warmth of the Sun.

It has been a challenging time for most everyone recently as September was not the easiest energy to move through; however, October almost immediately will feel different.

Remember though that life will always align with what you believe so it is important to change your frame of mind to be one that is more hopeful and optimistic for this new month ahead.

Challenges will lift, and abundance will return but you just need to make sure that you have released that self-guarded mindset that you used to feel safe in September.

This month the light returns, especially as Pluto, the lord of the underworld turns direct at the beginning of the month.

Everything begins to feel lighter and also thankfully, easier as well.

Use this energy to embrace the opportunities for finances, career, and even love that come your way instead of looking at them with a pessimistic attitude.

This truly is a beautiful time for you to get back to the divine magic that is meant for you.

You just need to make sure that you are allowing yourself to move forward in the same ways that the universe already is.

The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign starting October 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The luckiest day: Monday, October 24th

The North Node in Taurus activates your sense of money and finances while it aligns with Chiron in Aries. This is an opportunity for you to reflect and heal how your own personal beliefs about financial abundance have actually created the reality you live.

It should also help to settle old financial issues and give you space for a fresh start.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The luckiest day: Saturday, October 8th

Pluto is the lord of the underworld and as it turns direct in Capricorn, the area of your life that rules luck, you will be presented with the truth of how much you have sabotaged or helped your own advancement.

Luck will return, as will the feeling that the universe is on your side. You just need to make sure to take the opportunities that come your way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The luckiest day: Wednesday, October 5th

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your own inner light, as it turns direct in Aquarius it once again fires up your ability to know which decision will lead to abundance and which will not.

You may have to make some readjustments, but this will also help you in recognizing that what you feel most drawn to is also what helps create that feeling of luck that you seek.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The luckiest day: Sunday, October 23rd

Juno, the asteroid that governs contracts, turns direct into Pisces at the end of the month. After an extended period of retrogrades, this is now the time that you should feel confident in signing on the dotted line.

Whether it is a job offer, a new home, or even a divorce agreement, the universe is once again helping you to move forward in your life. This will create more opportunities for travel as well as space to create the life of your dreams.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The luckiest day: Sunday, October 9th

The Aries Full Moon lights up the sky this month and the sector of your life that governs luck. Luck is defined by events that bring about positive results and that is precisely what this month has written all over it for you.

Think outside the box this month, learn something new, travel to a new location, and keep your eyes open for those opportunities that can change your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The luckiest day: Monday, October 10th

Mercury moves into Libra mid-month and highlights what and who you value the most. This sense of value is one that is strongly associated with luck because nothing is random.

Tap back into the dreams that you have for the future, those important connections that seem to bring magic to your life, and your ability to plan for abundance and success.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The luckiest day: Sunday, October 30th

Mars retrograde in Gemini at the end of the month brings up your feelings that you have regarding divine intervention which can also be seen as lucky.

Whatever you believe to be true will ultimately manifest itself in your life.

It is fine to have a more logical approach to life, but if you struggle to believe in what you cannot see at that moment, then you also may miss the best moments of life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The luckiest day: Tuesday, October 25th

Your annual new moon and solar eclipse occur within Scorpio today bringing you a sense of renewal and hope for yourself and your life. After some deep transformative work over the past few months, it is time to give yourself the reward of a new beginning.

Let yourself release whatever has been weighing on you from the past and step into this space of a brand-new chapter. Do not second guess anything, instead trust that you are ready for this.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The luckiest day: Saturday, October 8th

Pluto turning direct in Capricorn highlights finances and what you value most in life. If you have been having financial struggles the past few months, you should have a better idea of what you need to do to self-correct and make it so that it never occurs again.

This also will help you better understand the people that you have in your life, and who actually matter most to you, which never underestimate can be your most important investment.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The luckiest day: Sunday, October 2nd

Mercury turning direct in Virgo this week brings up new conversations and offers for jobs, learning, or travel. It is time to step out of that cycle where it feels like everything will go wrong or that you are stuck in this particular phase of struggle.

The universe is rising up to help get you to the next level of your life, you just have to make sure you do not let fear hold you back.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The luckiest day: Monday, October 10th

As Mercury moves into Libra, now direct, you will be able to have a clearer vision of what has occurred since September.

This is a wonderful time to renegotiate a contract or even a personal relationship with you and they will have a better sense of compromise and justice.

You also have a way with words right now, so presentations, promotions, and advocating for a raise would all be extremely well received.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The luckiest day: Tuesday, October 25th

The new moon and solar eclipse in Scorpio bring a new opportunity for travel and advancement this month.

New Moons offer a time of beginnings and solar eclipses are external changes or actions, so make sure that you do not let anything hold you back during this time.

It may be something that feels bigger than you anticipated or dreamed, but it is something that is divinely meant for you.

