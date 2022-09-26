Each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope is here for October 1 - 31, 2022 with an astrology forecast for Libra Season, Mercury in Libra and the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio.

We are going to go over some highlights for each sign of the Zodiac, as well as bring some attention to the transits that will be influencing and affecting us throughout the month.

We all seem to have feelings about the year as it starts to begin its descent into Winter. This October is no different in so much as we're stoked for results.

Right off the bat, we open with Mercury going direct, in Virgo. We've just come off of a month-long retrograde and it should strike us as fairly obvious when suddenly communications become easy again.

We've just endured a month of misfires and technical issues; we're about over it, so let's give one big 'thank you' to the universe for setting Mercury back in its direct orbit. We can't thank you enough, universe!

As for major events, we have Pluto going direct as well, in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, along with Mercury entering Libra on the 10th.

As for biggie transits, we need to consider that we'll be entering Scorpio season on the 23, which coincides with Venus in Scorpio and Saturn going direct on that very same day.

We also have a Mars retrograde coming up on the 30th, as well as Jupiter retrograde in Pisces on the 28th. It's to be expected as this is the season for winding down...but first, we party!

Each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for October 1 - 31, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

October will make you feel extremely productive, but with this kind of energetic productivity, there will come a time when you just can't do it anymore.

You are always ready, willing, and able to come up with the goods, but there's something about this month that will make you face yourself in the mirror, and what you'll see is someone who seriously needs time off.

As a smart and self-respecting person, you will get what you need as you know this is how to maintain your health.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

October has you feeling like spending a lot of money — money you don't necessarily have. But, will that stop you? No, and that is because you see ways around everything. You don't see money as your hindrance during this time, but as the thing, you need to make in order to realize your dreams.

You dream big and you do it with friends; you are never alone and that makes you happy. October has you shining at your full potential. Nothing gets in your way during this time.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You finally feel as though you've got both the courage and the nerve to confront someone in your life, and you'll be doing just that. The purpose is for your own sense of 'what is right.' You believe that you've been treated badly by someone, and it takes you getting into mid-October before you speak up.

And, once that mouth of yours starts spewing, you won't be able to stop. You'll realize that it really is a good idea to rid yourself of the people who doubt you. You'll love the feeling of power and self-confidence.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well well, it looks like you're finally going to get that score settled during October. You fell into a pattern of accepting that which is beneath you, and it isn't until now, as the planets are lined up just right, that you realize that, NO, you don't have to do what 'that' person tells you to do.

You have every right in the world to stand up and live your life your way...and once you get this to your core, you won't be going back to being the sad sack victim any longer. You are on the right track to becoming a healthy, strong individual, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may find yourself immersed in creative projects much more than in anything that requires other people, during the month of October. You learned your lesson; people get in your way, and though you turn to them for love and affection, most of the time ends up with you wanting to rid yourself of them.

October puts you in touch with how you really feel about the human race: you're not fond of them, however, you can still get by because you love and adore your own self enough to make up for the damage done.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll see some good times during this month, Virgo, as you are able to capture the spotlight and the attention of friends. You don't really ask for much; just a little compliment here or there.

You're not looking to become the Queen of the World, but merely the apple of someone's eye, and you can rest assured that the people in your life just love you to pieces. October brings out love and good communication, and you will be able to share so many good times with the people you love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may end up spending most of October alone, which pleases you to no end. You could easily place yourself in social situations because, thanks to Mercury direct, you feel that you DO have a lot to offer, in terms of advice and knowledge.

You are indeed very smart, however, this month has you keeping to yourself, where you get to do your thing your way. You've never been in dire need of companionship, and this month will have you spending many pleasant hours on your own, living your life, your way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are really feeling that 'end of year' vibe and in a way, it brings out the child in you. You want to spend money like it's water, and you want to indulge in all the giddy little pleasures that you can afford.

You're not in the mood to be a grown-up during October of '22 and while you don't really have that much of a choice in that matter, you'll still be able to find time to party, have fun, and go shopping with friends (and on your own!) and shirk responsibilities to the best of your ability.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are about to throw your entire being into creativity, but there's one thing you have to know in advance: you'll be torn between the creative act and the projection of the compliments you believe you'll be getting for your works.

So, the creativity that you'll get yourself into during October is half about wanting to be creative and half about wanting people to think you're smashing for being able to show such talent. You are creative, but you are not pure. Whatever happens, know that your talent is also here for you to make money.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You get to meet someone new this month, Capricorn, and the person you meet is not who you were expecting to meet at this point in your life. We are looking at a new love, a romantic interest that is absolutely going to knock you off your feet.

Where this could bring difficulties is if you are already with someone. The problem here is that you will not be able to resist this person as they seem to be your ultimate dream come true. On one hand, you'll be thrilled out of your mind, and on the other, October will be very trying for you in terms of your already established relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are totally flush this month, Aquarius, and even though it's nice to be secure and not in a financial crisis, you may learn that money cannot buy you happiness, no matter what you spend your cash on. This month will bring a reality check to you: time is passing you by.

You've been sitting pretty, in your secure financial way, and you haven't actually DONE much more than hang around, doing nothing. Suddenly, October marks another year of your life, and no amount of money can buy back the time you've spent being lazy or uninspired.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

October marks the end of an era for you. You will be dealing with the completion of a project that you were completely involved with. So much so, that you started to identify with this project as if it were your very life. All things come to an end, and so does this 'masterwork.'

You may even feel like mourning its loss, but you will see this time as the jumping point for new beginnings. It's time to rest and relax. Let October bring you closure and readiness for the Winter season ahead. You will always be involved in something, Pisces.

