Each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope for October 1 - 31, 2022:

As multiple planets turn direct after an extended period of retrogrades, it is time to breathe deep and release the past once and for all.

Mercury, the master of the mind, starts off the month by turning direct and during the course of this long month moves into Libra and then Scorpio.

Everything is as it is meant to be, but there is also an important sequence of events here that can help your romantic relationship.

To be able to create that deep connection you seek, it is important to talk through the details of your relationship so that you can both find a compromise together.

Scorpio represents the depth, Virgo the details and Libra the compromise, so this month respects that your relationship is on a journey of learning and transformation and if followed, you will be in a far better place at the end of the month than the beginning.

Pluto, Vesta, Juno, and Saturn also all turn direct as well which brings in more space, breath and hope for taking action and for feeling more comfortable on your current romantic journey.

Towards the end of the month, there is once again another eclipse, this time it is a solar eclipse that represents external changes.

It is important to make sure you are breathing in and releasing the stress and confusion of September this month because there truly is a new beginning awaiting you.

First, though, you may have to understand the difference between being in a relationship that feels like you are constantly holding your break versus one long exhale of finally coming home.

Dates to mark down on your calendar for the month of October 2022:

Sunday, October 2nd

Mercury turns direct in Virgo allowing you to finally start moving ahead on plans and ideas that began back in September.

You should now be feeling clear-headed in the direction that you want to move in and together with your partner you should be able to make it happen.

Saturday, October 8th

Pluto turning direct in Capricorn allows you to finally face whatever shadow that you have been battling during its retrograde.

This means that whether it is a fear of commitment or the wounding from past relationships, being able to face them is also your green light to finally move forward.

Monday, October 9th

The Full Moon in Aries occurs today and brings to head issues that you have been working through since April 1st.

This especially has to do with being able to feel confident in pursuing what it is you want, as well as being willing to put in the work for it. There are no more excuses, only action.

Tuesday, October 10th

After its retrograde period, Mercury reenters Libra today. Libra is a sign of partners and romance which means that important relationship-based conversations will be favored now.

This also could wrap up those conversations that likely began at the end of September when Mercury visited this air sign as part of its retrograde. Pay attention to a compromise that works for you.

Sunday, October 23rd

Saturn finally turns direct today in Aquarius, officially wrapping up its last retrograde period in this dynamic air sign. Saturn in retrograde can bring restrictions to growth because you are meant to do some inner reflective work.

However, now that it is direct you should feel lightning and ease returning to your life and relationship. Today is also the official start of Scorpio Season and Venus also enters this intense water sign as well. Relationships become deeper and more urgent.

You no longer have time for anything superficial. There is a sense that this time in love, it is all or nothing, which with Juno, the asteroid of marriage turning direct may mean marriage is in the cards.

Tuesday, October 25th

The New Moon in Scorpio and Solar Eclipse occurs today prompting not just a new beginning but some sort of important action.

Solar Eclipses are associated with external action, change outside of you, rather than within.

At this point in October, there is no longer the restriction that you had previously felt limited by, especially in September which means that it is time to seize the opportunity for love and joy that is right in front of you.

Friday, October 28th

Jupiter, still in its retrograde, re-enters Pisces prompting a reflection on your emotional world being the greatest asset that you have.

This represents a shift towards the importance of love, relationships and finding greater meaning in life. Relationships will have to take on more than just a date-night quality instead of forever potential in order to keep progressing under this energy.

Saturday, October 29th

Mercury enters Scorpio igniting a new depth to your conversations and connections. It is time to start sharing what you have been moving through since September trusting that transparency will actually help you deepen and strengthen your connection.

You also may begin to explore esoteric life themes together with your partner as a way to add intensity to your romantic relationship. Nothing is off the table under this energy, and you are encouraged to speak your complete truth.

Sunday, October 30th

Almost at the end of the month, it seems the best has been saved for last. Mars, the planet that governs, action, ambition and passion turns retrograde in Gemini today helping you to express your true feelings instead of keeping them inside.

Whether this leads to a more committed relationship or a break-up, Mars retrograde is a time to learn how to express yourself effectively and to understand that anything we try to suppress eventually emerges vigorously.

Each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope for October 1 - 31, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Monday. October 10th

It is time to start talking about Aries. As Mercury returns to Libra, the sign that governs your romantic relationship, you are being guided to start talking about where to go from here.

This could represent a coming together or even separation energy, but regardless Mercury here will make compromise go so much more smoothly.

Remember that transitions happen all the time in life, ignoring them will not make them go away.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, October 25th

The new Moon and solar eclipse represent a huge turning point for you in your romantic life this month.

Scorpio illuminates your romantic relationship and with astrology bringing a new beginning and a change in your external life, it means that you are being gifted with precisely what you have been setting intentions for.

Even if it feels like there are still things to figure out, make sure you go all in on this romantic opportunity for love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 8th

Last month was an interesting time for you as it did not feel that anything was really wrong, but it also did not feel that anything was quite right either.

This month as Pluto turns directly in Capricorn highlighting themes of intimacy, you should feel more connected to your partner. You may realize the feelings that you had were simply growing pains and that you are actually in a far better place than you had thought you were only a few weeks ago.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 8th

Pluto turning direct in Capricorn means that you can now feel free to move ahead with fixing what feels wrong. Pluto governs the darkness, whether that is within yourself or your relationship.

As it turns direct in the area of your life that governs your romantic life, you can now take steps to bring light back in. It may be that something important needs to be addressed, but now the universe is fully supporting you in doing this.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, October 5th

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your inner light, turns direct in Aquarius highlighting themes in your romantic life.

This astrological change should help you tune more into what it is that you actually want and need from a romantic partner because you will be being true to yourself. It is easy to sometimes say that you don’t need anyone, but it does not mean it is the truth.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, October 28th

Jupiter, the planet that governs abundance re-enters Pisces as part of its retrograde which focuses on your romantic feelings. Any love or relationship that has been struggling or that you have been over questioning now finds greater peace.

You should be able to not only embrace your feelings but also truly harness the power that they bring to your life. Don’t try to explain why you feel the way that you do, but just trust that it is all for a reason.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 9th

The Full Moon in Aries illuminates your romantic life and brings to fruition any romantic themes that have been ongoing in your life since April 1st. This is a time to embrace how far you have come and to recognize the importance of going after what it is you want.

You at times can overthink things to the point of missing the greater meaning, instead understanding that love is supposed to be something that just is. Together, you can always find a way through.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 24th

Heal and release Scorpio. The North Node in Taurus aligning with Chiron in Aries allows you to reach a new level of healing in your ongoing situation. This is something that is deeply rooted within your own work and that has been the reason that you likely haven’t had the relationships that you have desired.

This month is the new beginning that you have been waiting for, just make sure you are open-minded enough to embrace what comes even if it is different from what you had imagined it would be.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 30th

The next few months are going to be remarkably interesting Sagittarius. Mars, the planet of action, ambition and desire is in Gemini but also turns retrograde today. Mars in Gemini activates your romantic life and will have you extremely focused on what it is you need, want and also your true feelings.

During this time period, remember that it is better to embrace your feelings and be forthright rather than trying to hide anything because it is only a matter of time before they come out. When you are honest with yourself, you can finally be honest with others.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 17th

Last Quarter Moons are a time to let go and release, as this occurs within Cancer it will mention what you need to work through to feel happier and more satisfied.

During this energy, it may be that you have to let go of a certain partner or you may only need to release a belief that has been holding you back from embracing love. Try not to let the past get in the way of you being happy any longer.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 2nd

Mercury turns direct in Virgo at the beginning of the month bringing a focus to the intimacy within your relationship. It may be time to create a sacred time for connection, to explore something new together as a couple or to even potentially start thinking about moving in together.

This is your chance for greater intimacy, you just need to be mindful of making sure you are having the conversations that are leading you there.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 2nd

Mercury is the planet that rules the mind, as it turns direct in Virgo it helps you focus on those practical matters regarding your relationship.

It may be that you have had to sort some things out in order to be able to grow more deeply together, or perhaps it was a matter of logically planning out those incredible dreams, so they become a reality. Just remember that love never gives up.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.