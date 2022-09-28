The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes During The Month Of October 2022

It's hard to think of anyone having a rough month, or rather a month made entirely out of bad experiences, so let's just think of this rough month as one where we have 'select' bad experiences, rather than a ramrod of hard times ahead.

For Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn zodiac signs, the month of October brings challenging horoscopes.

We do not have a month of dreary dread, but we do have a few obstacles to deal with, and deal with them we will.

Some are coming in and some are, thankfully, moving on out. With Mercury retrograde going direct on October 2, we stand a fighting chance at getting through the month, but let's keep in mind that we're also dealing with Jupiter retrograde which has a tendency to make us very, very lazy and uninspired.

It's hard to think of October as having anything less than full-on inspiration, but you know those frisky transits; they come in a dominate our lives. Argh!

We've got a Full Moon in Aries coming up on the 9th, which should jump-start the better days, although some of us will simply be dragged into the darkness during the many personality crises that may occur during this time.

October brings thrills and chills for the young at heart, but it also makes a few of us feel like we can't make the grade. Keep in mind, this is the time for the darkening of the light, and October does have a way of bringing depression back into many people's lives.

Why the Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn zodiac signs will have roughly monthly horoscopes during October 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

October may bring out your witchy fun side, as you love to dress up for the season and act the role of the dark and mysterious figure, but it also brings out something else in you: your neurotic sense of not fitting in.

You don't like looking at this side of you, and yet, there are just too many cosmic events that trigger this in you, and you may find that many of your October days will be spent thinking you don't belong. You won't be told this by anyone, in fact, you'll be invited everywhere; you are loved, but that really doesn't matter to you when you're in a funk, does it, Cancer?

On some level, you don't feel as though you are authentic as if you're just presenting some fake idea of yourself and somehow, others are buying it. You feel like a fake during October, even though you're not. Go ahead and take a look at yourself in the mirror: You're gorgeous, you fool. Now go slay.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You had such a good September that you now have such high hopes for October that you can't help but overshoot for success. What you've done is that you've created an ideal and a standard for expectation, and now that October is here, all you see is how it doesn't measure up to what you wanted it to be.

You believe that October is this creepy fun month where everything becomes nocturnal and party-oriented, but the problem is that nobody else is on your level. Everyone else in your life is back to basics, and there you are, ready for your close-up on the red carpet.

What makes this month difficult for you, Virgo is that your expectations run so high that nobody can keep up with you, and this is also because they are living THEIR own lives, not yours. You want everyone to be and act and think just like you, and when they don't, you plummet.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The old you would like nothing more than to live the wild life during October of '22, but the real you is burdened by having to support someone else, and this is seriously beginning to cramp your style. At first, you loved this person — you made them into your life partner, and all was beautiful...in the beginning.

Now, this person practically owns you and allows you virtually no freedom. How did it get this bad, Capricorn, and why did you not fight it when you first started feeling so oppressed?

The old you would be out there partying, dressing up, enjoying food, fun, parties, and fashion, but you are now so stuck in this dreaded relationship of yours that you can no longer enjoy the joys that come with the season. You are so desperate to want your freedom, and this is exactly what's going to weigh you down throughout the month of October.

Hey, Capricorn, this one is on you. You signed on for this relationship, but nothing is written in stone. You may want to break the chains that bind you to the misery. Just a thought.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.