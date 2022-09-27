Welcome to October! We made it, and that means we are ready for the pumpkin spice, the colder weather, and the social gatherings that tend to start up around this time of year.

We are super fortunate that October brings us the end of Mercury retrograde and that happens right at the start of the month.

We are also entering Scorpio season this month, which means 'bye bye' Libra.

During October, certain signs will see some very advantageous days, and that covers both love and finance.

With Mercury direct in Virgo, we'll regain our sense of communication and we'll definitely be taking advantage of finally being able to talk with people again.

Romantic situations will benefit during the direct motion, but let's keep in mind that we also have a few other direct transits happening this month, namely Pluto direct, and Saturn direct.

At present, we are still working under the Jupiter retrograde system, and we do have Mars retrograde coming our way toward the very end of the month.

Our favorable conditions come to us as Venus in Scorpio and the Full Moon in Aries on the 9th. October will prove to be highly energetic for all zodiac signs, and it will be very good to finally get back our focus and sense of direction.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Monthly Horoscopes In October 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

October brings you just about everything you need to carry out one of your well-developed plans. You've been waiting around for the right time to 'get things together' and it seems that October of '22 will provide you with many open doors and many opportunities.

Your love life will follow suit as well, as you are no longer bothered by the waning energy of the Mercury retrograde, which always flattens you. Now, with energy restored, you will be feeling exceptionally creative but more: you are now ready to hit the pavements, so to speak, so that you can share your dream with others.

You are a social creature and you like being around others. During October you will find that people gravitate towards you; they want to know you, but more they want to know what your secret is, and what you plan on doing with all of those fantastic dreams that are floating around in your head. October spells major opportunities, in work and in love.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

RELATED: Should You Get Married During Mercury Retrograde?

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Before your sign leaves for the month, you still have the majority of October to live it out, and in your case, living it out means enjoying life YOUR WAY. You have learned over the years that not everyone is right about 'how to live' and you've discovered that you have your own tricks up your sleeve.

You'd rather stick with your own agenda during October and you will do just that. You are no longer concerned with the opinions of others and even though you know that the people in your life have your best interests at heart, they are not you, and only you know what you really need.

October is an inspiring time for you. You love the Halloween season and you plan on being around for all of it. You aren't living up to anyone else's standards but your own, Libra, and having said that, go on and live your life the way you choose. Only you know what's really best for you. Power to you!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This month is dedicated to love and romance, where you are concerned, Scorpio. You feel like you've paid your dues, and you'd be right: you have. You have acquired so much knowledge and wisdom in terms of love and relationship that you feel you know what your next moves should be.

You are completely down for love and devotion; the person you are involved with is just like you. You want to attend parties together, dress up to the nines together, experience fashion and good food, and all that life has to offer together.

This is the season for fun and frolic and you are totally up for going all the way. Being with the person you love gives you power and strength, and honestly, you feel pretty dang fearless on so many levels during this month. Your season begins on the 23rd, so get yourself psyched, Scorpio. The fun is just beginning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.