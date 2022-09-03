The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, September 5 - September 11, 2022

This week ahead has magic written all over it as the universe suddenly delivers exactly what it is you know you have been deserving of all along.

Of course, it is not just happening, but truly a product of your own healing and self-worth which is what an activated Chiron in Aries will be reminding you of all weeks.

Do not give away your own power to serendipitous moments, but truly acknowledge that you created them because you choose to take a step forward when you just as easily could have remained stuck in place.

You choose to heal, to unwind the layers of wounding that had kept you from seeing your own magic.

But this week, the hands of fate come together and remind you that the best luck is not just the one that you create, but the one that you never saw coming.

All of this peaks with the Pisces Full Moon at the end of the week bringing to close themes and events that began around early March 2023.

Pisces zodiac signs tend to live with their head in the clouds or their tails in the sea, but it does not mean that they are always wrong for it.

Let yourself see life, those around you and everything in the best possible light.

Put that filter of hope, of dreaminess and sensuality and let yourself see just how amazing it all is when you know, without a shadow of a doubt, that is exactly what it is you deserve.

Here is the luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign starting September 5 - 11, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, September 6th

The universe is reminding you that you already have all the power you need to move ahead. As Chiron in your zodiac sign aligns with the North Node in Taurus it is time to stop looking outside of yourself for lucky breaks or answers and instead tap your own inner knowledge.

Chiron is in your zodiac sign reminding you that everything you are seeking outside of you, you already have. What you need to do now is start listening because soon it will be time to take action.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, September 6th

Take the path even if you do not know where it will lead. The North Node in your zodiac sign is asking you to have trust in how things are unfolding even if it does not make any sense. You are going to have to understand that the path that leads to greatness is never one that can be planned.

It is not one that you can see or even be able to plan out. Instead, you are going to have to trust that you have been brought here to this moment and say yes even if there is no logical reason to. The universe has big plans in store for you, so make sure you are open to them.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, September 6th

It is time to get straight on what it is that you value so that you can begin to attract more of it as Venus moves into Virgo this week. Value is often connected to finances, but for you, it is really asking you to reflect on what matters most to you.

It might mean bringing in less income if you are able to have more family time, or even the ability to travel and just freedom in general. Think about what you need to thrive and not just survive so that you can make sure that is exactly what this next chapter will be about for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, September 10th

The Pisces Full Moon lights up your ability to break away from stagnancy and take the leap to learn something new. There will always be a reason not to. There will always be threads of logic that threaten a dream or even hope. But you have to believe in yourself.

As much as you crave to know that others agree and believe in you, if you do not do it for yourself, then it will not matter who else will. Do not even allow yourself to look for a reason this new idea will not work. From this point on, success is the only option.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, September 9th

Mercury turns retrograde in Libra today highlighting your ability to communicate and use words to create exactly what it is you want. You are a fire sign, so action is where you take root. You move decisively and tend to create a bit of a splash wherever you go.

But Leo, this week, it is your words that are going to be your art. Use them. Recognize their power. And make sure that whatever you are doing you are no longer holding back your truth or your feelings. Come back into yourself and see that fear ever only keeps away what it is you most want, and now, make the choice to create everything you have ever dreamed of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, September 5th

With Venus back in your zodiac sign, it is time to get focused on improving financial matters. Venus is not just love, it is also the planet that rules finances and real estate. It may be time for a move, or another adjustment within your life to bring in more income.

Even if you have not been struggling recently, it is still time for you to look at your bigger financial picture and make sure that you are investing in what you want your future to truly consists of. Every choice, no matter how small, matters. So, make sure that they are about what matters most to you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, September 6th

Venus shifts into Virgo today shining a bright light on all the new career opportunities that surround you. With so many relationship themes in your life, it will be wonderful to have things start occurring in your career as well.

The root of what is going to begin to change this week is because of the work of self-worth and advocacy that you have been doing in your personal life.

Now it is like the universe is finally catching up to how much you have grown. The career opportunities that will come this week will center around higher pay, better opportunities and you have a position that actually honors your worth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, September 9th

Mercury, the planet that rules the mind, begins retrograde today in Libra igniting a period of deeper understanding and spiritual connection for you. Healing is deep work.

That means that in order to continue in this process, you are going to have to get to a space of deeply understanding the meaning of why things have occurred and ultimately what it was that you were supposed to gain from it.

Mercury starts its retrograde dance in Libra lighting up your spirituality zone for the next week. Take this time to review what you have been through, not only to bring you more peace but to see that everything actually has always occurred exactly the way it was meant to.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, September 6th

Pallas, the asteroid of understanding and knowledge drops into Cancer today kicking off an entirely new era in how you connect to others. Cancer rules the part of your chart that governs intimacy, both within the relationship you have with yourself and with others.

This changes how you view yourself, how you understand your relationships with others and what that means for your motivating factors within life. It is time to see how all of that has changed and for you, that also means that it is time to make sure your moves are aligning with your new dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, September 9th

Mercury begins its journey of reflection today as it starts its retrograde. In Libra, this brings in a massive review of your career and work life along with some lucky opportunities for an upgrade.

Change is not something you often great with exuberance, but this phase of your life will bring in greater job satisfaction and even likely a higher pay grade so it is time to embrace it.

This new opportunity will be about you making sure that you are being seen for what you truly bring to a workplace, you can work hard but it does not mean that by doing so you will earn the approval you are seeking, yet that is exactly what it is you deserve and also what is about to come your way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, September 6th

It is time to have a greater understanding and respect for your physical health as asteroid Pallas enters Cancer initializing a brand-new start in your overall well-being. Your health is essential to your spiritual path and your overall life satisfaction.

Pallas in Cancer brings greater knowledge and understanding to this process which allows you to kickstart a new beginning for your mental, emotional, and physical health.

Do not be afraid to change up things as needed because this new chapter will allow you to execute greater power in your life which is where many of the current puzzle pieces will finally start coming together.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, September 10th

Get ready to shine Pisces. It is your annual Full Moon and that means you get to dance naked under the Moon and pray over crystals. This is all about you.

Your own mysticism and inner light that you all too often attribute to others, when in truth, it is you that brings the magic to any situation. Let this Moon remind you of your inner light, your inner magic so that you can take it and continue to move mountains simply by being yourself.

