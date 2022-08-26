The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes, September 1 - 30, 2022

The two major astrological events that occur during September of 2022 are the Mercury retrograde in Libra, starting on September 9, and the Sun entering Libra on the 22, which will have the very same retrograde entering Virgo.

These dates may be memorable for some and if we are not careful during these times, we may find that we run into a few unnecessary hassles.

September brings many surprises in terms of unwanted stress, but the main kicker here is that everything that we may step in, could be avoided. This means we need to walk into September with our eyes open; naïveté has a price during this month.

At present, we're in Virgo season, and that's a very good thing, as Virgo tends to give us a sense of preparation; we are now shaking off the laziness that comes with the summer and its vibe and we're all interested in creating a better rest of the year for ourselves.

To do so, we have to have our heads on straight, and while this is very doable, we may also fall off track due to certain derailing transits, like Jupiter in Aries on the 21st, and Mars trine Saturn on the 28th.

Because the retrograde starts off in Libra, we won't feel too shaken, however, this is a gradual process, and its effect could potentially upset our plans and our strategies if we don't stay completely focused.

September will be a challenge for certain zodiac signs, as it seems to set the stage for comfort and intelligence, while secretly waiting around to pull the rug out from underneath us. The challenge is in sticking with the original plan, and being able to work with sudden changes, as they come.

Read on to see which three zodiac signs will have rough monthly horoscopes starting September 1 - 30, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

September brings a physical feeling of discomfort to you; you still aren't sure if you want the summer to end as you've gotten yourself into a lifestyle that seems to work for you, even though it has you doing virtually nothing new or exciting. There's a certain kind of pressure that you feel during this month, and you can't help but feel as though you are supposed to be doing something that you haven't been able to do; you feel resentment towards the people who are merely around you — you look to them with blame in your heart, but you also know that they simply want you to help yourself rather than waste away in the past.

The retrograde of September is a long one, and it will play on your nerves. Rather than confront your own troubled soul, you will deflect your annoyance onto those who love you, and you may end up losing a few people along the way. Everything about this month is set up for your success, and yet, you feel bratty and rebellious during this time, not realizing that the only person you're really hurting is yourself.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Generally speaking, September is always a month filled with mixed emotions for you. You get that everyone expects you to be at your best, being that it's Virgo season and all, but that kind of pressure has a strange effect on you: it makes you want to rebel, and that ends up in you being intentionally 'disappointing' to others.

You know that you're letting people down and you don't care. During the Mercury retrograde that begins on the 9th, you'll immediately start to feel the pull, and that pull will end up having you stepping up simply to make others feel uncomfortable.

You don't really care if everyone has your number and has psychoanalyzed you to come up with their conclusions; let them think what they want, and while they're there, let them expect whatever it is they want out of you as well. You are certainly not going to fulfill anyone's expectations during this time. You anticipate arguments and aggression all month long, and you create it whenever you get a chance. September is your month for rebellion and aloofness.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You truly do enjoy the oncoming of Libra season, but that's not going to happen until the 23, and until then, you have the sun in Virgo to deal with, and to you, that's a royal bore. You may like the way Virgo 'makes things happen' but you don't like the parameters that you have to work within.

In other words, September makes you feel like you're in prison; you can't get out of the obligations that you've made and with Mercury retrograde stopping the momentum, you tend to feel as though this whole thing is personal. That's where things get weird for you, Libra.

In believing that the troubles of the month are personally created for you, you take on narcissistic qualities, and while that may feel like power to you, it only ends up angering just about everyone you deal with including loved ones and co-workers. What makes September a rough month for you, in general, is that you won't be able to find patience. Your 'zen' is all off, and the worst part is that you won't want to look for it, because in your mind, there's nothing wrong with you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.