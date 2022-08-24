The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, August 25, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 25, 2022.

No matter where you are in your relationship, there's a part of you that wants to be seen and heard by the person you love.

But, relationships can hit snags in communication. With Mercury and Mars in their retrograde shadow, we can feel a strong sense of urgency inside of us longing to know what our significant other feels about us, but today is difficult.

Retrograde shadows can make us feel as though there are roadblocks to our emotional needs, and with the Moon experiencing squares to structured Saturn and chaotic Uranus this Thursday the intensity can rise to extreme levels.

What this may mean is that calls and texts after first dates won't come in right away.

Partners can appear distant and pull away even to the point where they seem aloof this week, mostly due to work demands because of our focus in life during Virgo season.

Still, no matter what our minds understand the truth is that our hearts feel crushed because our expectations don't get met the way we had hoped.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Aries

Your heart will tell you if you ought to hold on to a relationship or if it is time to let it go. Today, surrending hope is not going to be easy for you to do. Letting go of a dream can be difficult especially when you believed in it for so long.

Taurus

Today, advice about love and relationships from others may feel unwanted by you. You are looking for a different type of wisdom, Taurus, and it can be hard for you to accept any advice from people whom you do not perceive to have walked the same journey or think in the same way that you do.

Gemini

You are standing in your own power, today. Love is something that you experience down to a soul level when you are confident about your relationship. When you are with the right person and they show you that they feel the same way, it's so much easier for you to commit and give up any fears you have about the future.

Cancer

Sometimes you feel like flirting and being playful. Today your romantic nature is easy-going and without a need to tie anyone down or make promises about the future. Today, you are living in the now and want to experience life on its own terms.

Leo

Today, life requires you to have faith that despite the challenges your relationship is experiencing, things will work themselves out in due time. Since every relationship faces difficulty and hardship at times, it can be hard for you to feel confident, but your faith in love can help you to see things through.

Virgo

Love can feel like an adventure, Virgo. Today, you are confident that you're ready to experience all of the exciting changes a new person in your life can bring. You're not worried so much about the future with love at your side.

Libra

Today, a part of you is feeling reserved about showing the way you feel. In the past, you felt burned by a lover who promised you the world but taught you to believe actions over words. It's good to take things slowly until you see that there are reasons to drop your guards. You may feel better after some time has passed and you know each other a bit better.

Scorpio

You are at a place in time when you really want to find your soulmate and a person who understands you for who you are. When you are with someone whose presence puts your mind at ease, you'll know that they are the one you're meant to be with for life.

Sagittarius

Exercise discernment when it comes to love, Sagittarius. When you fall for someone, you may project the good things you love about yourself onto that person. Be sure to see them for who they are, not what you want them to be. Give them time to earn your trust before you hand it over freely.

Capricorn

Today, allow your guards to drop for a moment, Capricorn. To give love a chance, you have to let go of your cynical nature and permit someone to show you their care and concern. You don't have to put all your cards on the table, Capricorn. You just have to be willing to give love a try.

Aquarius

You have so many things that you can experience in a new relationship if you allow yourself the opportunity to give dating a shot again. You have put up a lot of protective guards around your heart out of fear of being hurt again, but the truth is you may not be hurt, you may feel the love you've never experienced before.

Pisces

Pisces, you deserve to be happy in love and in your entire life. Today, try not to settle when it comes to love. If you know from the start something isn't working, then let that person know. It's much easier to say it's not a match than to pretend you are on the same page and hurt each other later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.