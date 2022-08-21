The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships For The Week Of August 22 - 28, 2022

As Uranus turns retrograde this week in Taurus, it brings a reality check to those relationships which have survived off of hiding or ignoring the truth.

Uranus is the planet of sudden and unexpected changes, in retrograde motion, it helps you see everything clearly so that you can start making the changes necessary to move forward.

This can be a strenuous time in relationships, especially those that were only meant to love the unhealed part of you.

Now it is time to grow.

If it seems that your relationship does not really honor or align with your deepest truth, then it is time to start looking at how you can embrace that more fully even if that means something has to end.

There is no good that comes from pretending to be something that you are not or trying to fit yourself into someone else's life at the expense of your own.

Mercury, the ruler of communication, also slips into Libra this week highlighting themes of relationships and balance.

It is time to start having the conversations necessary to help you embrace your bigger truth because ultimately the love that is meant for you, will love all of you and not just the parts that are convenient.

Here's which four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships during the week of August 22 – 28, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus has been moving through your sign since 2018 upending plans and throwing curve balls all over your life but especially your romance zone. Uranus is the planet of unexpected and surprising changes, but it also is the planet that helps deliver you to your fate. At the end of July this shock and awe planet aligned with the North Node, also in Taurus, which delivered a moment in which there was no going back.

This week Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus, a time for you to see what is real and where you have still been hiding out from being able to acknowledge that. In your relationships, it means that there likely is a connection that does not really align with your true self or needs.

This could be a situation in which you either try to be someone different in order to hang onto the relationship or that while you may love them, in order to keep the relationship, you have to deny certain aspects of your growth.

It is more of you trying to change yourself to fit a relationship rather than you just simply being yourself and seeing what ends up being able to fit you.

This week could bring more of those moments in which there is no going back but since the purpose of Uranus retrograde is to be able to truly see what is real and what is not, the purpose is ultimately to make changes. Stand in your truth this week and if that means a relationship ends or transitions, it only means it is not meant to be a part of your future.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While Taurus is going through relationship challenges this week due to Uranus, you are having your own reality check. Taurus is your opposing sign which means that whenever there is an activity within this sign, attention and focus is called to your romantic life.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Uranus has been very active recently, both in aligning to planets like Venus, the ruler of love, but also to the North Node which governs your fate.

This is a highly active time and having all of this energy light up your romantic relationships means that it is time to see everything for what it is rather than what you had wished it would become.

Uranus retrograde is a period for you to become honest with yourself about what has happened in the past romantically and what that means not only for the present moment but also for the future. During this week it is an opportunity to find some deeper healing and realizations about this part of your life and how it has played out.

Look for the ultimate purpose of everything and not just how you feel because things did not end up matching up with the dream. Being able to see things as they allow you to be in the place to absorb lessons more deeply and also start to align yourself with the truth. The more that you align yourself with the truth the more you are also able to distinguish between reality and fantasy. Huge opportunities for new love will be coming in, but first, you have to make peace with your past, so it does not ruin it.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into partnership-dominated Libra this week helping you to find the words you have been searching for. Libra is your opposing sign and with Mercury moving into it highlights that need for important conversations and communication in your relationships.

You have been on a trajectory of waking up and realizing that where you are is not where you are meant to remain. Instead of feeling regrets over your relationship choices and decisions, see them as all necessary to have arrived at this moment. Everything you experienced over the past few years was part of bringing you here, to this place of growth and seeing things clearly.

It still may not feel like you are ready to make the changes that the universe is bringing to you but the fact that it is knocking on your door tells you that it is time.

A lot has happened, but a great deal has also not truly been talked about. Mercury moving into Libra and highlighting speaking from a balanced space in your relationships means that it is time to start sharing openly and honestly. You do not need to have it all figured out to simply start the process and the sooner you do, the sooner you can make space for what will align.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you allow yourself to be who you truly are, you also see who is meant to be in your life and who is not. You have the capacity to fit in a variety of situations and can make almost anything work. Your natural duality allows your romantic partner to feel like they have the best of both worlds, but sometimes it can feel like while they may love you, they do not truly know who you are. As an air sign, changing your mind and even attributes of yourself is something that comes with the territory, but this can often be confused with simply being flighty or holding back.

Take some time this week to think about who you truly are as a person and what it is you need from life and from a relationship.

Just because you can blend in and fit into any scenario does not mean that you can. In all likelihood, you have been going through a bit of a relationship rough spot in which you have been projecting it is all the fault of whomever you are with.

But there is more to the story here. As Mercury moves into Libra this week it illuminates your ability to express yourself in a healthy and balanced way. It may be challenging to realize that someone only liked the idea of life with you instead of the reality or even that you were trying so hard to be something you were not just to make a relationship work. Remember that you will not ever find what it is that you are truly looking for until you can first be honest about who you truly are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.