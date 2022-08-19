Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For August 22 – 28, 2022

Each zodiac sign’s weekly tarot card reading is here for August 22 – 28, 2022. All zodiac signs come with their own personal tarot card, and it will be this tarot that gives insight as to how the week will go for us.

This week looks like it brings a mixed bag of teachings. As it stands, there are certain tarot cards here that speak of holding back, while other tarot cards let us know that victory is, indeed, ours to have.

We may have to deal with a few unnecessary items on our tick list of 'things to do' but we will also recognize that if we want them out of the way, then we have to tend to them.

This week will also have us recognizing the importance of good friends and how we need to spend more time with them, and less time dwelling on the things that upset us. In terms of what upsets us, it may come down to that one common theme: money.

As long as we put importance and value on money, we will eternally be its slave. Alas, that's not going to change any time too soon, so we might as well learn how to work our money to our advantage.

Jobs are part of this week's theme as well, as some of us may be saying a final farewell to a job we might have loved. This week puts us in touch with timing; we know when it's time to stay and time to go.

For many of us, we may very come to terms with our feelings about being employed by a certain employer; it may just be that time the time where we part ways and seek something new. This week instills in us the backbone to see that the future looks bright, no matter what today brings us.

Here is each zodiac sign's weekly one card tarot reading for August 22 – 28, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Your good ideas pay off this week, Aries, as it shows you that if you wait and stay patient, you'll get exactly what you need. You knew that something was risky; you didn't think it was right to proceed without caution, and in the end, you decided to pull back altogether.

This was the right move and it will ensure that your week is spent feeling secure and safe. You will also learn to trust your gut more as you seem to be very insightful when it comes to making the right moves for yourself and for others.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

This week will have you experiencing something you didn't think would happen: you are about to be appreciated, heavily, by the people whom you work with. Sometimes, you go to work and you think you'll never get through the day because you feel unsupported and taken for granted; nothing could be further from the truth, Taurus. What's even better is that this appreciation for your amazing work will be shown monetarily. Ka-ching it's ON.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You'll be saying goodbye to something that you've gotten quite used to over the past few years, and this may end up being a job. It does not please you to have to endure this, but it is not threatening. Whatever thwarts your momentum this week is something that needed to be.

Your zodiac sign needed to learn the impermanence of certain things so that you can be stronger about your choices in the future. This may be one of those weeks where you learn your lessons the hard way, but the upside is that you will learn and the lesson will 'stick.'

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

What a lovely week you have ahead of you. The thing you adore most in this world — good, loyal friendships — are what you'll get the blissful chance to concentrate on during the week. This is definitely the week where you have one, if not more, night out on the town.

These aren't crazy nights, but evenings spent with great friends, talking about everything you love. You will feel satisfied and happy with your friendships, and you will come to know that there's nothing better than having great friends to simply be alive with.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You'll be in good spirits this week as you'll be put to the test in the form of some kind of competition. Knowing that there's a goal involved (to win) will inspire you to reach for a personal best.

You are certain to win this competition, no matter what category it falls into because you are so driven by the idea of bringing excellence to the world. You know how to create the success you want, and you will end up being a stellar example of focus and positive concentration.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

This week's tarot card shows you that there are things you need to watch out for people who are not on your side, and who need to be removed from your life. It looks as though something you did has backfired on you; now it's time to scramble. You need to find yourself a safe space to regroup.

There's much going on in life that could take you down if you're not careful. Keep your eyes open this week, Virgo, and do not cause trouble. If it means bowing out of engagements, then do so. Listen to your gut; follow the positive and refrain from entanglements with drama.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

If you've been waiting for something to come through for you this week, let it be known that you will continue to wait. What you are expecting is not due for another week, at least, and you need to back off and retreat to a more patient state of mind.

You will have what you need and you will get what you want, but not according to the timing you have planned for. This week shows you that your plans can only work in accordance with nature's way, and if nature isn't in the mood, then you'll just have to get in line and wait, like the rest of us.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

This card in its reversed state is just as awesomely awesome as it is right side up, and all of this means that you will be getting what you want this week, Scorpio. This also implies that it would really be best if what you want is a good thing, if you catch my drift here.

We're looking at great manifestation skills here. You have them, but you also have to hone in your desires and ask yourself, what is it that you want that will not cause damage in the future? The world is yours choose wisely as to what you'll do with all of this luck.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles reversed

The last thing you want to get into this week is an argument over money, as you've seen what money discussions can do to people. Once again, you'll say something that will disrupt someone else's stability and before you know it, you'll be telling them off as you believe you are in the right and they are in the wrong.

You are not a money giant, Sagittarius and you rarely know what to do with whatever money you do get. You'd be better off keeping your thoughts to yourself, when it comes to finances and what other people spend.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

This week will have you dealing with someone you really care for, someone who has always been fair with you and wise in their advice.

You are fortunate that this person is in your life, and they could be either a friend or a family member. It's always good for you to get together with this person as they have zero ulterior motives where you are concerned. It will be nice for you to spend time with this person as they are always there for you, no matter what. Not to mention that they absolutely adore you always a nice addition.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

This card certainly doesn't look like its meaning, as it means that you will be receiving some awesome news this week, and it probably has something to do with love.

You've done something right, Aquarius, and even though you weren't all that serious about what you were doing, you seemed to have created something that is both positive and possible. Perhaps you sent out that beacon of love to a total stranger, and perhaps they picked up on it. You will see what happens with this, during the week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

There's something that's going to take place during this week that will upset you and make you feel very sad. You weren't ready for this kind of upset, and it feels as though it may be a betrayal; there's someone you know — they have lied to you, and the potency of this lie grows as does the week.

You are never 'OK' with a lie and to find out that you've been lied to by someone you've only felt the most trust for is insane; you feel violated and abused by this person's nerve. How dare they? Well, they dared.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.