How Each Zodiac Sign's Relationships Change During Virgo Season Starting August 22, 2022

On August 22, 2022 we enter Virgo season, and we do this on the tail end of the Sun in Leo. For some, this may mean a drain in power; for others, the refreshing vibe of Virgo Sun feels so much more directed and focused; we feel like we've finally got a grasp on what to do with all of that energy.

Leo may have revved up our need for attention, but it also left us feeling unsatisfied and ready for more. Virgo comes in to pick up the pieces and point us in the direction of success.

Virgo is a tricky sign, and its influence can be both magnificent and dangerous; dangerous because we tend to be a little too nit-picky during this time, which allows us to say what's on our minds when perhaps we should just keep it to ourselves.

The magnificent part about Virgo is that it encourages us to be social, orderly, and well-planned; we don't want to blow it. We don't want to make mistakes and we don't want to waste our precious time.

This is the season where we are strict on ourselves and on others, and that can be a great thing or a terrible thing, depending on how we go about it.

Another great attribute that we will get from Virgo Sun is that, if we've been putting something off, we will no longer let that thing wag in the breeze; we will tend to it. In fact, we will tend to all of our outstanding activities.

We want to complete what we've started and we will. We do not give ourselves the room to fail or to be lazy. This is a season of activity, plans, and of achievements.

How Virgo season effects each zodiac sign's relationships from August 22 to September 22, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is a good time for you to get into something that you enjoy doing and show the world that you can stick with the plan all the way until completion. You are naturally exuberant and enthusiastic about everything.

Your passion flows on to all that you do until you get distracted, and then you release what you're presently involved in and go for the shiny thing that catches your eye, so to speak. With the onset of Virgo, your sign will not only be able to concentrate harder on what you started, but you'll be able to take all you do to completion, and that will make you very happy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because Virgo season tends to tap on people's intellectual desires, you won't be able to escape the call for more knowledge, more books, more learning.

This is the season where you make a decision and you go for it, meaning, if you've decided to somehow change your life, then you will do it by seeking out the proper sources for how to go about enacting that change. You aren't 'all talk' during this time; you are motivated, planned action and Virgo season will absolutely bring out the best in you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Virgo works on your sense of neatness and organization, and in your case, Gemini, you'll find that you work best when you know that everything is in order, especially family members and friends who must either stay or go.

You can no longer go through life with what you call 'these taggers on' — you want to rid yourself of those (family and otherwise) who use you rather than honor you. It's clean-up time in your world, and that implies people. If you don't like 'em, then they're out.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One of the effects of Virgo Sun on your sign, Cancer, is that this sign will have you feeling very good about 'doing stuff.' While that sounds vague, it's actually the very thing you love to do: busybody stuff. Crafts, friends, dining out just being involved.

All the frenetic energy that comes with Virgo is something you're able to translate as fun with friends and many, many plans for the future. This is a very good time for you and you will enjoy the benefits that Virgo brings to you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you've had a hard time with people, then have no fear, as the focus is not going to be people-oriented during Virgo season, but rather there will be a heavy emphasis on money-making and your own personal success.

You may have come to this conclusion at the end of the Leo season; you didn't get what you wanted out of the people you depended on, and so you are setting your sights on financial gain, and as it stands, it looks like Virgo season is going to bring you incredible success in this. Not a bad turnaround!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your solar return feels like coming home, Virgo, as you are only too happy to brush off Leo's excessive influence. What you get this month is the ability to make sense of your life and the way you do things.

You've spent a little too much time taking whatever has been handed to you, especially in work situations. You have felt under-appreciated and now that you're in your strength again, you feel confident about taking yourself into bigger, brighter territory. Expect to begin the process of great change, in work, over the next month.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Virgo puts a lot of things into place for you, and with this season as your main influence, you will do what suits you best: withdraw and plan. You aren't as much of a social butterfly during Virgo season, in fact, it inspires you to stay in and keep quiet, where you can think and make your plans for the future.

You do not owe anyone your time or presence, and during this time, you will reach out for interesting information on self-help and self-care. It's time to retreat and take care of yourself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As the summer fades out, so enters Virgo season, and that inspires you to grab as much remaining summer fun as you can. You're not ready to hunker down just yet; you want to have a good time, and it just so happens that Virgo brings out the best in your personality, making you the number one choice among your friends for outings and celebrations.

Virgo brings out your super social side and puts you smack dab in the center of parties and fun occasions. Enjoy it while you can, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The analytical side of you is revved up during Virgo Sun and it helps you to look at your life so that you can make revisions, so to speak. What looks most interesting to you during this season is your career; something has changed or upgraded.

You see your work as your joy and you can't help but feel that's some kind of insane blessing at work. You are right; during this season you will come to enjoy your job so much that it will finally become like the old cliche, "love what you do and you'll never work a day in your life." That's how Virgo works in your world, Sag.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Virgo makes you aware of all the things in life that you feel you've been missing in the last few months. You forgot how to relax, and while Virgo's energy is anything but relaxing, it does know how to make a person focus, which helps to direct frantic energy and place it with something you'll find interesting.

This season will restore you to being the person who reads books for pleasure. Not everything is work, work, work, Capricorn, and you'll find much pleasure this month in the simple, creative things.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never been one to listen to what other people tell you to do, and none of that will change during Virgo season, in fact, you might find yourself being even more of an eccentric believer in yourself during this time.

You feel particularly strong during Virgo Sun. You are also able to see what's been holding you back, and things like resentments or attachments to the past are that which you will work on getting rid of during this time. There will be a lot of, 'It's about time ' moments to come during Virgo Sun.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sun in Virgo means you'll be reconnecting with old friends and making new acquaintances in business and in romance. It's as if you are winding down with the summer and preparing for the fall season by stocking up on friends and trustworthy people.

You want to know who is on your side and who is not, and you'll be finding out everything you need by the end of the month. You love the feeling you get from Virgo's organizational side, as it helps you to concentrate and get things done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.