Welcome to each zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope for August 22 – 28, 2022; here’s what is in store for your zodiac sign during the first week of Virgo season.

During this time we will be hosting numerous transits, both helpful to us, and potentially stressful. Each zodiac sign has its own unique interpretation of 'what's going to happen' and, as always, there are lessons for each one of us to grab and make our own.

This week brings us the beginning of Virgo season, starting on August 23, and simultaneously ending our stay in Leo Sun.

This transition on its own is major because Leo season can be rough as it pushes us to new heights and oftentimes new depths as well.

Virgo brings us a reality check, and it's one that we both need and welcome into our lives after a hearty summer filled with much Leo influence. This week will have our Moon transiting Cancer, Leo, and Virgo, which in its way, is symbolic of what we've been experiencing all summer long.

There are a few 'hard cases' this week, and we may have to watch out for them. Namely, Mercury opposes Neptune, a transit that practically launches us into saying the very worst things at the very worst times, along Mercury trines Pluto to make sure the communication errors are not only 'the worst' but harmful as well.

We thankfully have a Sun sextile Moon to give us enough initial positive energy at the top of the week to get us through the rest of it, and we'll be happy to be in the company of Moon square Jupiter. We will be seeing Uranus in retrograde, which has an interesting and oddly positive effect on our self-confidence and belief in ourselves.

All in all, the week looks more positive than negative, and the only real 'negativity' here revolves around communication slip-ups. Carry on, zodiac signs. All is well.

Here's each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for August 22 – 28, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week will have you standing guard over something you cherish and wish not to lose. This could be the intellectual property of sorts, meaning an idea or a creative project that is both meaningful to you and coveted by others. It's up to you to stick with what you believe in and not fold to the requests of others.

What you've got there is special, whatever it is, and it should not be diluted or owned by another person. Do not give everyone the benefit of the doubt this week, Aries. Not everyone is on your side.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Plans are in the making for you, and if your timing is right, you may be packing a bag and heading for destinations unknown or known, hopefully. Either way, travel is in your stars and that means that you'll get a well-deserved break from the madness of your everyday life, during this week. It wasn't something you had planned, but now that the opportunity is here, it seems you can take advantage to the fullest extent. You will be with a partner or friend during this time off.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may be a little too direct in your approach this week, Gemini, as you try to convince someone that they are doing something 'all wrong.' You may be resented and remembered for your interference, as this person really doesn't trust you or want much to do with your advice. When you catch on to their anti-you attitude, you'll start the resentment process, and before you know it, you'll be entangled in a drama that will last the week. Maybe next time you should just let them do things their way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week has you copping some of that awesome Jupiter energy and applying it to how you perceive life. You want something in your life to grow, be it your business or your romantic life, and while this week doesn't have you solving this problem, it does have you working on it with a fine, focused mind. You will be able to see something in your life with clarity, finally, and once you start to make progress, you'll never again have to look back. You do not make mistakes this week, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be unhappy with the way something in your life worked out, but you will realize that it's for the best. During Leo season, you sort of ran amok. You were less than gracious with a friend and you hurt them to the point of them not wanting anything to do with you ever again. Looking over your behavior, you may come to realize the error of your ways, and you will come to terms with your relationship with this person; it's time to say goodbye to them, for good. It's OK. You chose this path, now it's time to own it.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Now that you're riding on into Virgo season, you are also feeling more like yourself again. That Leo energy was a little too much for you, and as it stands, you can finally see a way through your present problematic situation. This is work-related, and while thinking about it may make you want to sigh and shrug, you will be happily surprised at the upgrade that will take place, job-wise, this week. You didn't think it could happen but it seems as though you are more appreciated at your job than you thought.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be spending some quality time on your own this week, Libra, as you easily catch on to the vibe that comes with Mercury trine Pluto, meaning, you know when to be involved and when to back the heck out. Backing out is what you'll be doing this week, which will end up bringing you a peaceful week without the hassles of personality drama. The fewer people the better where you are concerned, and you really do have a point with this. Your aim is to get things done, and people, well they only get in your way. Plow on.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now, your week is going to be different than everyone else's as you can't avoid the ton of love that's coming your way. It seems as though you'll not only be celebrating something that will create fun and thrills, but you'll also be meeting someone very alluring and this person may just become your new love interest. You work with a giddy sense of lightness during this week as a result of this meeting. For the first time in a while, you feel excited by the idea of being in a romantic situation. The entire week is on fire for you, and you'll be feeling very happy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been working on ending something in your life, possibly 'debt' as your week is very financially oriented. You've been tearing it down, so to speak, getting rid of the things in your life that are no longer part of your progress. Debt has loomed over you for too long and you feel as though you are no longer a child and that you must diligently tend to your business affairs. What you're doing is good, Sagittarius. It may feel depleting, but once you lose that debt, you'll never again have to pick it up.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will be only too happy to shake off that Leo energy as Virgo season supports your lifestyle. You are a quick-witted, organized person who doesn't like to let things slide into disarray; this week has you picking up the pieces of a few recently made messes, and even the act of doing this makes you feel better.

You do feel the pressure caused by Uranus retrograde, but only in so much as it makes you want to act out against those who tell you to back down. You don't back down, however, as you are Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Uranus retrograde is your main buddy this week, and as it becomes more and more prominent as a personal influence, you may find that you retreat even further into yourself than you thought possible. This could be potentially disturbing to your friends as they think of you as friendly and social; they do not understand fully why you want to withdraw from social gatherings this week. They may press you to it, and you will respond kindly, but firmly: "I don't do what I don't want to do. Thank you."

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Now that you've walked into the Virgo Sun, you feel a whole lot better about life and your own situation. Having less pressure on you to do or be something or someone that you are not making a world of difference to you, as there was something pressing on you during the previous week.

This week, however, brings you freedom and clarity; you can see your way out of a dark situation, and you are fearless in your approach toward just about anything. You've been waiting for this week, and now that it's here, you feel powerful and directed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.