Weekly Love Horoscope for August 1 - August 7, 2022

The week begins coming off the heels of the Uranus North Node union in Taurus, which initiated a brand-new cycle of freedom over restriction.

Following this theme, the astrology ahead is designed to help you break free from the restrictions of your past so that you can start to embrace not just the present moment but the future as well.

This may involve some shifting dynamics, if not the ending of a relationship, then the conclusion of certain aspects.

Endings are never something that anyone looks forward to, but it is an opportunity to celebrate.

When you can end a relationship, a dynamic within it or even an old belief about love, it means that you have grown, learned, and are ready to do better.

This is behind the energy of this week; you have learned a lot of romantic lessons recently, and when that occurs, those lessons must begin to look like different choices in your own life.

It does not mean that you may have everything figured out or know precisely what the next step is, but it is enough to simply know what no longer resonates with you.

If you need to have an important conversation with your partner about either the ending or transitioning of a relationship, the second half of the week, Mercury moves into Virgo, will be favored.

This occurs on the 4th and will allow you both to look at things more pragmatically and plan how to proceed.

The entire week is supported by the energy of the celestial lovers, Venus in Cancer uniting with Mars in Taurus, helping you to move beyond what you have outgrown so that you can create space for what does resonate.

This may peak around Friday when the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings to a head anything that does not truly resonate and which brings the realization of what you must move beyond to start moving ahead.

While often energy like these builds, it seems to finally come to the point where decisions are being made this week.

By doing so, you are not just creating space for the new or for what aligns most, but you are declaring that you are worthy of the love you know you deserve.

Important dates affecting your love horoscope this week:

Monday, August 1st

Venus in Cancer and Mars in Taurus bring the support of moving beyond where you have felt stuck as they unite at the beginning of the week. Venus and Mars are known as celestial lovers, with Venus representing the feminine and Mars the masculine.

As they connect, you will be able to break free from old patterns so that you are freer to create something that feels more aligned with your future. This can either be a relationship ending or beginning.

Still, it can also change the dynamics of an existing and long-lasting relationship. These two planets will stay connected most of the week, giving you a chance to upgrade your love life.

Thursday, August 4th

Mercury, the planet that rules communication, both in how you speak and think, will shift into Virgo today. This is great energy for making future plans and aligns nicely with the energy Mars and Venus bring into the week.

The Mercury in Virgo is detail orientated and truthful to others and itself. This is great energy to help you create what feels more in alignment with your own heart and any goals you may have. This also would be a wonderful time to sit down with your partner and plan for whatever it seems may be coming up next for you as a couple.

Friday, August 5th

The First Quarter Moon occurs in Scorpio today, again intensifying the energy that Venus and Mars have been bringing into your lives all week. The First Quarter Moon is a time to reflect on what you need to let go of to move towards the creation of whatever intention you set at the New Moon.

First Quarter Moons bring reflection and the desire to create change. In Scorpio, this is the release not just of people or situations but also of the emotional weight you have carried around, which has prevented you from accepting what you truly need to receive from a relationship and the person you love. It also will bring a shift from accepting what you can get to receiving what you know you deserve.

Each zodiac sign’s weekly love horoscope for August 1 - 7, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, August 2nd

Venus in Cancer uniting with Mars in Taurus highlights themes around your home and family. This could be a noticeably big week as that overall energy of releasing the old to welcome in the new will apply to this area of your life.

If you don’t think it has to do with separation, then take time to reflect on what behaviors or cycles must come to an end so that you can start enjoying more of what does resonate.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, August 5th

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio shines its light on your romantic zone, helping you to see more clearly what restrictions you need to break through to bring in more space and freedom.

This is not about what you feel like on a whim but what you have been building too. This is the week when you get to start putting into practice what you have been in the process of learning.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, August 7th

The Moon is in Sagittarius today, which puts you in touch with your romantic feelings. This occurs on the same day that Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers, are continually active, bringing up themes of fantasy versus obligation.

Take some time and evaluate whether your relationship has become more responsibility recently. Every relationship needs balance, but it should never feel like all work.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, August 5th

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises today, testing your ability to express your truth in your relationship or to a romantic interest. This has been a theme lately of how you can contact your truth to speak it to those around you, especially your partner.

Sometimes you can feel that you are limited because you don’t think they can handle it; however, you must remember honoring your truth is never for the other person but always for yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, August 5th

Family and home matters take center stage as the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings matters to your attention. If you have been thinking of moving or even setting out on a trip together, this may be the first step to making these dreams a reality.

In this phase right now, it is important to recognize that you may not get to choose the family you were born into, but you do get to choose the family you surround yourself with.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 1st

Venus in Cancer connecting with Mars in Taurus is an interesting theme for you this week. It will highlight your beliefs against those of your social circle or even those learned ideals received from society or family as you grew up.

This may bring up the need to distance yourself from those who feel like they limit what kind of relationship you want to create. If it is a healthy relationship, remember that the opinion of others, even if they are close to you, truly does not ever matter.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 1st

The Sun is in Leo as it aligns with Jupiter in Aries, bringing about some much-needed heartfelt action. Don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve today or make a declaration of love or even intention.

The Sun in Leo is fueled by retrograde Jupiter in Aries to help you take those internal reflections and transform them into much-needed action. Even one step can change everything.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 1st

Mars and Uranus uniting in Taurus today are about bringing together the themes of these two planets. Mars is action and ambition, while Uranus is sudden or rebellious change.

Don’t be afraid to take matters into your own hands today to create something you know is necessary to progress your relationship to the next level. Fear is no longer a major influence but truth, and this makes all the difference.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, August 7th

The Moon in Sagittarius today will deeply connect you to your own heart and all your feelings lately. You have done a bit of beating yourself up lately about things that have happened in the past or even how you have previously conducted yourself in relationships.

Reflection is positive, but only if it leads to positive change. It is time to forgive yourself and let yourself have that fresh start you have been dreaming of.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 3rd

Venus is in Cancer and aligns with Mars in Taurus. This brings the planet of love, bringing some much-needed focus to your own romantic life.

Just because there are other things in your life which are important to you does not mean that love is not, no matter how much you try to tell yourself this is true.

Love is different from career or work projects, so you cannot approach it in the same way, but that does not mean you cannot find success today if you take the risk of being vulnerable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 1st

The Sun in Leo aligning with a retrograde Jupiter in Aries brings you back into connection with your heart. When Jupiter is retrograde, it brings up themes of inner reflection involving your choices and the motivating factors for what you decide.

But the Sun in Leo is prompting you to take some action in your romantic life that will bring greater abundance and joy into your life. Let your love light shine, and don’t be afraid of what happens next; it just may be everything you have ever dreamed of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 1st

The Moon is in Virgo today as the celestial lovers Venus and Mars meet in the skies. Virgo energy brings into focus your romantic feelings and any matters in your love life that you have been processing.

Mercury in Virgo also highlights this once it shifts there on the 4th. With both your feelings and how you speak being activated this week, it is a valuable time for sharing how you truly feel and not being afraid of speaking your truth, as this is the only way to fully know who or what is meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.