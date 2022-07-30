Welcome to your weekly horoscope reading, and let's hope for a good one for all signs of the Zodiac. We stand to reap the rewards of our efforts this week, so hopefully, those efforts will be made intelligently.

This week seems to touch on money and employment several times over. The transits work for us in such a way that no matter what obstacles stand in our way, we will be able to make sense of our surroundings. If, for instance, we are given a choice as to what to do in terms of finance, we need to 'do the right thing.'

some opportunities are coming this week, including making money on the fairway and through theft and dishonesty. We, humans, have been known to walk down shady streets in our lifetimes, and the stars are very adamant about learning the lesson of diligence and honest transaction.

This week comes with beautiful results for those who play within the rule book. There is also the promise of consequence for those who deviate from this path.

Our main influencers are the Moon opposition Neptune, Moon trine Pluto, Mars conjunct Uranus and the Moon opposition Jupiter, for starters. These events will bring us into the heart of our confusion, where we will seek out ways to help ourselves.

As the week progresses, we can look forward to the guiding 'hand' of Moon sextile Mercury to get us through the confusion and Moon in Sagittarius to let us know that we've done a good job. There is nothing we cannot tackle, and with that in mind: let's do it!

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for August 1 - 7, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your main concern this week has to do with family and the protection of them and their rights. You have been at odds with a family member, and they have expressed some rather unsavory interests. You need to be rid of this person as they are detrimental to you and your children or younger relations. It's time to draw the line, Aries. You either call the shots or lose out on something that would be best left in your own hands. Be strong, and do not let anyone take advantage of your good nature.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be the 'go-to' person at work during this week, Taurus, and you may not love the heaps of work that will be tossed your way. Because everyone thinks you're the bee's knees (aka the most reliable worker), you will find that they are starting to take advantage of you. While they try to flatter you by telling you that 'only you can do this, you'll conclude that 'only you can do it this cheaply' and that's just not going to fly. You are being used, Taurus. Ask for higher pay.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your week is looking good, although you may be making a few naive choices during the week that could cost you. What's good is that you don't mind; you're new to something and are just now dabbling in it. It could be investing or something to do with cryptocurrency. You aren't familiar with the turf and might make a few harmless mistakes as you go along. This week is for learning the ropes. Don't beat yourself up for not getting it all in one day.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are the one person who sees things your way, and during this week, your perspective on a particular topic will be influential to others. You bring a fresh new viewpoint into an old, stale way of doing things, and others notice that your way of thinking might be the way to go. You are using your intelligence this week to make things happen; while you're there, others will respect your choices and follow suit. It looks like you're a trendsetter this week, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a money-oriented week for you, and you may find yourself trying to get the price of something you want down. You have fallen in love with an item, which could be something in an auction or a market. All you know is that you can't lose, so you will try your best to snag this item, as it's started to take on new meaning to you. It's no longer about the item but your pride. It would help if you made this thing your own, as you will not let anyone else have it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Big money hits this week, so if you are someone who has played the lottery, you can probably expect some kind of payout. If you're not, then know that unexpected money is on its way to you. And you sure could use the stuff, eh? As it goes, the money you'll receive will be instantly needed for something that has to do with the house. Isn't it always that way, Virgo? Still, it's nicer to be able to pay than to sweat it out in worry.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week puts you in an awkward position; you have to wait for something to happen, and you basically can't move until it does. This, too, is financial in nature. There's a good chance you need a paycheck to go through, or someone has sent you money, and it's somehow tied up. The money is there, and it's real; you aren't being ripped off or anything ... the problem is in the transaction. Something is holding it up, which puts you in the position of having to wait it out.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The winner of this week's horoscope goes to you, Scorpio, as everything this week truly does seem to be coming up roses. You can't get it wrong, and this holds the truest regarding finances. If you have invested in something, then you will see great returns coming your way. While money isn't everything, your good fortune will certainly put pep in your step, bringing you great confidence in your dealings with people. This week is beneficial and exciting for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you were a Gemini, you wouldn't be able to handle the ten thousand choices coming your way, but you're not a Gemini, you're a Sagittarius. This week brings you a glut of opportunities. You can pick and choose your way around everything. If you want to travel, you'll be able to. If you want to quit your job and immediately get a new one, you will have that option, too. You are in luck this week, and there is nothing to stop you from achieving it all.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You can congratulate yourself for a job well done this week, but you may have a crisis of conscience as you didn't achieve this without a few sly maneuvers along the way. In other words, you knowingly did something dishonest, and while it isn't the ultimate 'sin,' you did not show your full hand, and that might come back to bite you later. Your week shows that you achieved exactly what you sought, although your methods of reaching this success may be questionable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's going to feel like it's your birthday this week, as you will be someone whom friends and family celebrate. It seems that you've done a good deed and gotten some positive attention for whatever it is you've done. Expect to be taken out to dinner, and know that you'll be spending quality time with someone you enjoy being with. You might also get a few gifts along the way. Go you!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Amazing how money-oriented this reading is for the week, with you as the crowned jewel of the bunch. You will have a week that brings you security and the promise of a secure future. Whatever you've been involved with financially, it's about to explode in all the right ways. You are sitting pretty on a throne of success, and no one can take any of it away from you. And the best part: it's all honest, good and true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.