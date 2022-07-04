The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Mars In Taurus, July 5 - August 20, 2022

We've all heard the expression, "everything happens for a reason." While some of us might not abide by that concept, as it implies a higher intelligence at play and we may not be open to that kind of thinking, there is still an unshakeable feeling that this might, on some level, be true. Had we not met so and so, we'd never know this or that, etc, etc.

We come together with people because we are either drawn to them or repelled by them. We feel we have to connect with them, or disconnect from them altogether. In the world of duality, we are confronted with the idea of opposites; what goes up must come down.

What stands firm in attachment will eventually dissolve in detachment. There is no other way. All things come to an end, whether we like it or not. That is called 'karma.' Karma is the action we partake of in this world, and it is behind why we choose certain people to connect and disconnect with.

During Mars in Taurus, we are particularly keen on seeing how our connections define us; does this person make us happy? Are we relying on that person to always upset us? As we take apart and analyze our relationships, we come to know that there's a mysterious force at play, and it's allowing us to see the value of that particular relationship.

During this time, we may realize that certain people in our lives have played their role and are no longer active puzzle pieces in the endless mystery of our lives. This is where karmic relationships end, and when we recognize that this is the time to let them go. It's OK.

The three zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends during Mars in Taurus, July 5 - August 20, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars in Taurus is particularly effective for you in terms of shutting down a relationship that no longer serves you. And by 'serve' we mean 'brings you joy.' There is no reason that you can find to hold on to this person, whether they are a friend or a lover.

They no longer bring you joy and because you are very aware of how short a human lifespan is, you accept what your heart tells you. It's time to let this go.

You have learned all you can from this person, and that also includes your pain threshold; you need no more pain from this person, and you also realize that you bring nothing more to them than pain, as well.

You are not content to hold on to this relationship due to some slavish loyalty to the past, as the past no longer exists as reality. This karmic relationship gave you what you needed, and it is now obsolete.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you've come to realize during this phase, Mars in Taurus is that you've been acting in a way that you do not identify with; you feel inauthentic as if you've been lying to yourself for a long time and suddenly you're waking from this odd dream.

As you wake, you begin to understand that you are unconsciously freeing yourself from someone in your life that is no longer a person you wish to be with. What once felt like fear over this realization is now a burning need to release yourself from them.

Something clicked in you, and you need to listen to what your gut is telling you. This person has come to the end of their stay, there is no longer a place for them in your life, and if you are honest with yourself, you know they feel the same. It's time to say goodbye to this karmic relationship. You gave each other the right thing at the right time, and now it's also the right time to disconnect.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

For so long, you've held someone close to you because at one point, you couldn't believe you could live without them. You began to identify yourself as part of this couple, and not as an individual. You shared a dysfunctional romance where you experienced the ups and downs, the pains and pleasures, and the eventual realization that you must either force yourself to be together, or go your own ways, due to irreconcilable differences.

There's strength in this, Libra. Your soul is evolving and this person is only holding you back. You do not feel the same obligatory need to maintain a relationship that has seen its day. This ship has sailed, Libra. Mars in Taurus shines brightly for you and allows you to navigate your way to the next shore.

