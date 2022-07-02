Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week is here starting July 4 - July 10, 2022. Here's what's happening the first week of July.

Achieving anything you desire will become a whole lot easier this week when Mars, the planet of action and ambition, enters dedicated and committed Taurus.

This is just one shift that is occurring this week that will have a major effect on your life and even on yourself and how you process situations.

Mars shifting into Taurus begins this week yet lasts through the end of August signifying that the next two months are essential ones when it comes to being so committed to your dreams failure just is not an option.

Taurus is a grounded earth sign, one of the rulers of Venus, so while this will affect all areas of your life, themes surrounding relationships, finances and real estate will especially find success during this time.

On the same day that Mars makes his big moves, Mercury, ruler of how you think and communicate shifts into emotional and sensitive Cancer.

This is not a typical placement for Mercury as it prefers things logical and organized, but it also gives you a chance to not just get more in touch and express your feelings but also your intuitive side.

This is a big part of discovering that well of luck that resides within you.

If you are only ever chasing what is not meant for you in any capacity and ignoring your inner voice, then no matter what you try or how much work you put in, you will continue to feel like success is elusive.

The key is to make sure that you are putting in the effort for what your intuition says is worth it.

The worst battle is the one that you wage with yourself because you are not listening to your inner wisdom, luckily this week that becomes easier and so does success.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for July 4 - 10, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 6th

This week the focal point is around an immensely powerful First Quarter Moon in Libra which will allow you to find balance within your life that you have recently been struggling with.

First Quarter Moons represent a period of decisions in which you can no longer tolerate the way that things have been and instead feel inspired to act towards your deepest dreams. Do not let yourself get in your own way, trust your feelings and do not be afraid to blaze a path forward.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, July 5th

Mars, the planet of action, ambition and passion enters your sign of Taurus today instantly changing your energy. Mars helps you get out there and make your own luck.

You can overcome obstacles and see a path that did not seem to previously exist. In Taurus it becomes dedicated to a particular goal, so make sure you take the time to set one that your intuition is in union with because this is the start of two months of you being unstoppable.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 4th

Pallas is the asteroid that governs your inner wisdom and even your ability to fight for what matters most to you. In Gemini, this means that you will feel a deep connection to your own beliefs and will find ease in advocation for yourself.

When you believe in yourself and your dreams you become a force to be reckoned with. This is the time to burn any bridges that do not lead to a destination you feel aligned to and to remember that what you believe dictates the reality you create.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 5th

Mercury, ruler of your inner thoughts and your ability to openly express them to others shifts into your sign today. This softens your aura and allows you to feel clearer in your emotional realm.

For you what you feel is innately tied to who you are, so it is time to spend some quality alone time with yourself to get straight on what your own truth is. Doing so will allow you to speak up to others, sharing this intimate part of yourself which will benefit your relationships and long-term objectives.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 3rd

When you allow yourself to feel your own truth and not just think it you release yourself from the blocks that you carry. This means that feeling into your Leo Moon today will allow you to become more secure in your own truth which means that you will not need validation from those around you.

No one can change your story to suit their own needs, even in the workplace. How you feel is valid, period. Spend time feeling how this resonates in your body and then allow yourself to surrender to a place of deep acceptance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 4th

The Moon shifts into Virgo today bringing your attention to matters that you may have tried to avoid recently. This may be regarding something that just has not come to fruition or a feeling of inner failure. Just because something worked out differently than you imagined does not mean that it failed. Look for the lessons that have given you more wisdom today so that as you start to plan your next steps, you are truly setting yourself up for success.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 6th

The First Quarter Moon occurs in Libra today signifying it is time to stop living in the past. You are craving changes in your life, but they only occur when you fully embrace your future.

At this point, whatever and whoever is still hanging around in your energy field is only taking you away from what is meant for you. Do not be afraid to take some drastic steps and action today in setting boundaries and declaring to yourself and the universe that you are ready for what you say you genuinely want.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 9th

The Moon rests in Scorpio today as the Cancer Sun unites with Uranus in Taurus lighting up your emotional beliefs regarding love. This can be a powerful time to realign your values with what you have learned and to set yourself free from anything that does not truly honor who you are.

Now is the time to embrace your beautiful life and to make sure that you never sacrifice your own feelings for the comfort of someone else again. When you do this, you step into true autonomy over yourself and your choices creating the environment for divine luck.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 10th

The Moon is in Sagittarius today as the Cancer Sun and Uranus in Taurus serve as a catalyst for lucky surprise events that can change the course of your life. Make sure that you are seeing the truth within yourself and the choices that you have made so that today you can embody that powerful energy.

Your feelings become gold today as they point you in the direction of the lucky break that has been hiding just out of reach. Once you make the decision to fearlessly receive the unexpected blessings life delivers your way, you will see just how many open doors were already awaiting you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 6th

Your career gets a jolt of luck as the First Quarter Moon in Libra activates this part of your life. It is time to make sure that you are not staying in that position that is not giving you what you need just because you are afraid that there is not something better.

There is always something more fulfilling available to you, especially in your career, but you must make sure that you have created the space to receive it. Do not be afraid to accept that new job or even approach a supervisor about a promotion. Today it is all about owning your worth and not settling for less.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, July 5th

As Mars enters Taurus today it brings in a new era of creativity for you. Mars is the planet that governs the actions you take, and the passion that you bring to it. In Taurus, it takes on the qualities of this sign bringing in more pleasure and even greater financial abundance.

It may be time to get more creative about how to bring in other sources of income or it is time to reap the rewards of having done that and revamp your living space. Mars on Taurus also brings in fresh energy for how you carry and express yourself creating an entirely new level of authenticity for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, July 7th

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your sense of spirituality, home and even family energies. In Pisces, it is looking at the greater meaning of what you chose to pursue and those that you allow within your inner circle.

Today marks the beginning of Vesta Retrograde in Pisces which brings changes to your living situation and transformations within important relationships in your life. Make sure that you allow yourself to take advantage of new and lucky opportunities even if they take you on a completely different path than you had imagined.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.