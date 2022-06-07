Zodiac

Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 8, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 07, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun to travel through the zodiac sign, Gemini while the Moon leaves the groundedness of an earthy Virgo to begin a two and a half day transit through a fellow air sign, Libra.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 2, the Harmonizer, which is the perfect compliment to the energy of Libra.

We are all seeking to find that right balance of life where we do for others as we also do for ourselves. And sometimes, this requires a cool approach where are feelings are in check.

How does this effect your zodiac sign this Wednesday? Read on to find out. 

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 08, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two Cups

Something has to give, Aries. Right now, certain decisions need to be made centered around your health and perhaps also your routines.

But, listen to your instincts as anger and intense emotions can cause you to feel deeply about a particular area of your life that you need to focus most of your attention on this week.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Be curious, Taurus. Some matters require your utmost attention, and when you find yourself drawn to a particular situation, dive deeply into why.

You may be sensing something that does not have an apparent reason, but the truth is that your heart knows. And, it's trying to show you what you are overlooking.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You have a brilliant way of bringing people together. There's something charismatic and charming about you today.

You draw others in and pull their interests in a way that would usually remain dormant. The light is shining on you, Gemini, and you are acting like a mirror into the lives of those around you.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You will know more later, Cancer. The morning has a strange way of bringing clarity.

And today, you may go to sleep with confusion only to wake up in the morning tomorrow to know what you need to know. You don't have to work too hard for the answers. They will come to you. Pray for the wisdom to hear.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Change is never easy, Leo, but it is necessary. You have to be brave enough to go it alone at times.

You may be taking a path that is unfamiliar and new to you. But, guess what, Leo, you are also a welcomed surprise to the people you meet along your journey. Your presence is needed, and your outlook makes a world of difference.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Remain optimistic, Virgo. There's something so good coming to you, but you have to keep doing what you are doing.

You don't want to let exhaustion or feelings of weariness stop you from remaining true to your path. You are here for a reason, and your life calling is a purpose between you and the universe to understand truly.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Hierophant

You may find it refreshing that things remain the same and in some order. However, there's a surprising turn of events that you will experience that can feel magical.

When you don't force your will on people, they have a way of doing things independently. You see who is meant to be in your life by their choices. You sense who will be there for you because of their love.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

It's hard to express your most creative side, but Scorpio, your imagination and your artistic nature are hard to conceal.

You are so powerfully gifted. It would help if you had an outlet, and a hobby that allows you to express yourself is one way to discover your inner voice.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are at a place where you can't do things all by yourself all of the time.

So you need someone to be alongside you to encourage and lift your spirits. Just having the presence of another person can be the boost to your confidence that you need.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Difficult times happen, but there can be some way to insert humor into the situation.

You may feel like there are only dark clouds around you, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You can see it, and a little bit of laughter always helps.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Share your heart and thoughts with someone you know understands and loves to listen to you, even when life doesn't make complete sense.

When you open up about your thoughts and feelings, the slightest moment becomes special.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Create a memory by sharing what you have learned about life from experience. You have so much wisdom inside you because you have felt pain and healed from your past.

You are a person who helps others to know that things are going to get better, and life has a way of taking negative things and turning them into positive stepping stones.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

