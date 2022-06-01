The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, June 2, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Today, the Moon introverts our emotions as it transits the sweet sign of emotional Cancer.

The Moon in Cancer is about home, feelings, and even our authority figures.

So, today, no matter what zodiac sign you are it's important to listen to your heart and tune into your emotions.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, June 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An overdue bill may come to you suddenly, and it can be one you overlooked. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of money. You may have a positive outcome in negotiating repayment plans or finding a glitch in the billing that benefits you in some way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to reconsider a goal, Taurus. The timing could have been off, and now is better. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of personal identity. We are at the mid-point of the year and it's not to late to hit any goals you set in January so you can reach them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have misunderstood a person's motives, Gemini, and now you see things more clearly. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of hidden enemies. People have a funny way of demonstrating who they are at certain times. You may have had a gut feeling, but now you know for certain without any doubt.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A person whom you've tried to contact finally is able to connect with you. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of friendships. This is a wonderful time for reunions and reconnecting with others. You may not keep in touch for too long but it's good to catch up and see how one another is doing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A detail or some sort of investigation can take place this week. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of career and social status. This can be an opportunity for you to clear your name or to restore some sort of situation that made you feel like you didn't perform as well as you would have liked in the workplace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

if you have a test coming up, it's a great day to study and do a mini-review. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of higher learning. This is a great time to go over old books, journals, and any notes you've written to organize them and gather your own thoughts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You get a chance to gain clarity or insight into something that was revealed to you but not fully. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of secrets. Sometimes things just happen to come out in the open when you aren't ready. And you may realize it was not such a big deal after all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A relationship may revive itself and show signs of life. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of commitment. You may feel like you're ready to give someone you love one more try. This could be your defining moment in love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may decide that you need to revisit how you manage your time. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of routines. This is a great time to revisit your planner and start to keep notes on your plans; especially if you have slacked on updating your schedule in a timely way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you have any projects left undone, now is the time to complete them. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of creativity. You may find it beneficial to have all your things in order and know where you stand. Give yourself a deadline to get all your things done this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's the perfect day to take inventory of personal property and to get acquainted with what you own. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of home. It's always good for insurance purposes to have a list of items you own that are valuable. Keep a record of them with photographs in the cloud for safe storage.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A delayed message may come through now, or you may find that a conversation is rescheduled for another time. It's the last day of Mercury retrograde in your sector of communication. You may realize you forgot to send an email or finish a paperwork-related errand. Don't let the time pass before things escape you again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.