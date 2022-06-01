The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love On Thursday, June 2, 2022

Luck in love today comes from the idea of rising about adversity. We have two transits that aren't really working in our favor: Moon trine Uranus and Mercury in retrograde.

While these transits may not be 'pro-love' they are most definitely lesson-teachers, and the lesson of the day is to rise above our personal problems so that they don't become the only thing we have in our lives. Especially if we are in a relationship with someone — someone we love.

This is the day to recognize the universal powers and our own ability to practice free will.

Yes, the transits are influential, and sometimes not that helpful. Alas, we have free will and can easily combat adversity if we simply apply positive energy and righteous action.

This means that we create our own luck today simply by ignoring the tug that wishes to drag us into its current. Yes, the world is falling apart, but does that necessarily mean we have to fall apart with it? No, it does not. Being lucky today is a choice.

There are three zodiac signs today who won't see this day as problematic or even strained due to harsh cosmic transits. These signs will rise above any and all issues, simply because they recognize the fact that their pain isn't needed today.

Imagine that: knowing that you don't need to suffer. Knowing that you don't need to listen to the world simply because it's telling you things are hopeless. In love and in life, these three zodiac signs will know peace instead of turmoil, and that in itself is very lucky indeed.

Gemini, Leo, and Scorpio are so lucky when it comes to love on June 2, 2022.

It makes Thursday one of those incredibly romantic days.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are one of the few people who literally feel Mercury retrograde start to wane, right before it goes direct; you are THAT sensitive. Your sensitivity has driven you crazy in the past, but today, you'll be especially sensitive to the feelings of others, and you'll want to help.

In love, you'll notice that your partner is grappling with something that could definitely use your advice; you'll jump at the chance to comfort them, and they will appreciate your efforts in ways that warm both of your hearts.

It's a day of togetherness and simplicity, and you'll be feeling good because your partner will put you in the position of being the 'genius', the guide, the helpful lover who is always there. You don't always recognize yourself as being someone's other half, but come to think of it, you like that title. Giving in, for you, ends up with you getting it all.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can literally feel the retrograde starting to slip away, as it loosens your own ability to communicate with your partner in a more efficient way. While you like to think of yourself as someone who has very little inhibition when speaking, the truth is that you do shy away from topics that might put you in the hot seat.

Today, you will start to feel a little better about asking your partner for this, that, and the other thing. It's not that you ever doubted them, it's that you never wanted to hear, "No." You've been anticipating rejection on a certain topic, from your partner, for a while, but you never really gave them a chance to accept or reject.

Today you will ask them what you need to ask them and you'll find that not only will they not reject you, they'll accept your idea and ask for more. All it took was a little courage, Leo, and you've got it!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What gives you inspiration today is what you're able to take from the transit, Moon trine Uranus. You could easily go with the flow of this transit and end up feeling trapped and imprisoned in your own relationship, and yet, you see much farther than that.

You are finally able to see 'all of this' as a school; the lessons are quite clear, though they don't have immediate answers. What this means is that your current situation is not as bad as you've made it, and it is certainly not going to end, just because you can't make up your mind as to whether it's a good relationship or just a boring one.

What it is, is YOURS, Scorpio, and that means it's yours to fix. You are way too prideful to let this slip into nothingness, and that's how you, personally, create your own luck.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.