Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of May 30, 2022 - June 4, 2022

Each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week of May 30, 2022, to June 4, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all.

As we leave Mercury retrograde behind on June 3, we can start to feel as though our lives are getting back on track. There's a palpable feeling of freedom that comes with Mercury Direct and it may just have the ability to launch us into new projects, with new enthusiasm.

This week will have us wanting more and putting in the effort to manifest that desire as reality.

We're starting off with a New Moon in Gemini, which should help us look in the right direction, and a Moon trine Venus, which makes certain aspects of love and relationship possible.

We're looking at a week where much is said and done; it's a week of ambition and dreams of the future.

Moon in Leo allows us to believe in those dreams, enough so that we back them with action and effort.

As the week comes to a close, we will start to feel the side effects of the incoming Saturn retrograde.

This transit is strong and off-putting; we may feel anger as it approaches as it tends to make people feel nervous about the future.

Saturn represents ultimate restrictions, and this could cover everything from love and romance, to finance and health.

It's a week that starts off hopeful and ends with us wondering if we can actually achieve anything at all. Do not worry; the Saturn retrograde is outweighed by so many other super positive transits that it won't pack the same punch as we might think.

For May 30, 2022 - June 4, 2022, here's the horoscope of the week and the astrology forecast for each zodiac sign.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week holds a lot of work for you, and while it may feel as though you're going nowhere with all of this work, fear not: you're an important part of the process and your work is valuable.

You may not get the praise you think you deserve this week, but that doesn't mean you are unappreciated. You are highly valued by your co-workers, whether they tell you this or not.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week gives you a lot of, "not yet." You are chomping at the bit to get something done, yet you can't understand why it's not ending. It's as if all you do is wait, and that's actually what's needed of you at this point in time.

The week goes to patience and the practice of it; you need to hang on and not rush things. What you are going for is possible, but it's not meant to become 'ripe' this week. Stay with it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be walking away from something this week, mainly because you feel your work is done, where that is concerned.

You have bigger fish to fry, so to speak, and you are now off and running to accomplish the next feat.

You feel you've done a good job with whatever it is you are now leaving behind, and you are ready to find success in something new.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are also one of the signs that are waiting for some kind of answer this week. You put all your moves in, and now you wait. You might feel impatient, but you are prepared for that, too.

You feel strong and sturdy in your opinion and you know that only time will tell, in terms of the work you've put in and how it develops.

You feel positive and alert, yet you are still stagnant; this isn't over and you know it. Stay vigilant and calm.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your world is all about the night, this week, Leo. You'll be either performing in a show that, of course, takes place at night, or, you'll be joining up with people during the evening hours to plan your next event.

You are the leader in this crowd and you can guide your people as they have come to trust you with the big decisions.

This week has you working on your career, setting goals and intentions.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week seems to be calling upon you to be strong and wise — for the sake of someone else. You readily take on the position of helper; it's natural to you and you know that you are gifted in this capacity.

Your words of wisdom are indeed 'wise' and by sharing your thoughts with one person, in particular, you will end up sparing them much grief. You are a treasured individual this week and you will end up making someone very happy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've got a case of 'shut eye' this week, meaning, you've started to believe your own lies and you've somehow gotten yourself in trouble over it. Your charisma is always on point, Libra, but you have to realize that charisma is not knowledge.

You are charming but it's all an act; you will be discovered as a fraud for something you've said. Your lesson, this week, is that you can't always 'get away with it.'

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Try as you may, you can't manipulate everything to work out as you'd like it to. This week presents you with a situation that you cannot influence. This angers you and makes you want to try even harder to do that thing that you cannot do.

You will try again and again to make something happen that is not destined to happen. This week brings both frustration and the idea that you need to open your mind to other approaches.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's time to spend money. You may like to spend money more than anything else, especially when it's on yourself. You'll be spending like there's no tomorrow during this week, and you'll probably end up returning half of the things you buy.

You associate spending money with being alive; it's what money is for, and it brings you joy. However, you are not an unlimited fount of money, so you might need to watch your spending.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you're already feeling pretty secure, you'll be handed an unexpected opportunity this week; one that will present an entirely new range of possibilities for you — and a loved one. This week could end up with you and your partner making a major life decision.

Everything is positive, however, so keep that in mind. Think carefully before you decide, and ask for your partner's input as it is valuable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's all about being the Devil's advocate, this week, Aquarius. You see things from a different perspective, and your ideas may actually be so valuable at this point that you could potentially topple an idea that never worked, yet was held firmly in place.

You are the one who destroys something this week, but the kicker is, that thing needed to be destroyed, and no one else had the nerve to touch it, but you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Once again, you'll be in the position of having to lay down the law for your people meaning the family. You bring good news and happy tidings, but there's a catch: if anyone is to benefit from your good tidings then they have to actually work for it.

The 'law' that you lay down is the law that demands that everyone in your family do their part or suffer the consequences. You are resolute and strict, and when you 'get that way', everyone listens.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.