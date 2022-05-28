The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 29, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 29, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

There's a lot of explosive energy happening right now in the sky, and to say that we have hit a bit of turbulence would be an understatement.

The Moon is speaking with six planets today and changes zodiac signs, just before becoming a New Moon.

Whenever the Moon is this active, our minds tend to feel a little overwhelmed with all we have to do today.

There can be a sense of anger in the middle of all this frustration.

We have motivational Mars home in Aries connecting with Jupiter, and both are at critical degrees. That means we are in unstable waters.

The day signals caution. So take it slow.

What does the astrology forecast say for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 29, 2022?

Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Conversations will be off to a good start, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication, and you are a chatty, openly expressive, and intriguing conversationalist.

Today is perfect for brainstorming, meet-ups with friends or having a talk with someone about a topic you feel passionate over.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to improving your finances, you're a whiz, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money. This is a wonderful time to go from old habits into new ones, especially when it comes to money.

If you have a chance to go over your personal finances, see what areas of your life could use some TLC. Perhaps you will find ways to save money and apply those funds to other areas of your life, like investing or debt.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You see what you need and you know how to get it, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of personal identity. You have goals, hopes, and dreams and there is really no reason for you not to pursue what your heart desires.

Buy yourself a journal to write down what you'd like to accomplish in the next 30 days or by the end of the year. Make a strategic plan to hit your goals and don't give up until they are done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Watch out for fake friends, Cancer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies, and those people who absorb your time and energy for no reason at all start to become apparent to you. You know an energy vampire when you see one. You don't have to answer the phone or text when they reach out. Save the time for later so that your day's tasks aren't disrupted until you're ready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be true to yourself, Leo. At the end of the day, you are your own best friend. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

To make a friend, it's always best to be one. There are so many people to meet and if you're trying to grow a business or socialize, check out what happenings are going on in your community. Political, social or strictly for business, you may find something you love and want to become more involved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You rise to the top, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status. There is something about a person who strives for excellence.

It's that nitpicky side of you that really helps you have an edge in the workplace, and in other areas of your life as well. Now is the perfect time to shine more than ever. Do your due diligence with whatever work you decide to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You gain a lot of wisdom, Libra. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning and education.

If you love to read, watch documentaries or explore your community's museums, parks and other places to learn about nature, the entire world is open for you to learn from.

You will love gaining a little bit of knowledge today, and you may even find it intriguing how much you already know.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A gift is coming to you, Scorpio, and you are going to be so grateful. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources. When things start to happen in this part of your life, it's as though prosperity and blessings are nonstop.

If you have been hoping to find something you need, it's a great time to go shopping. If you have been waiting for a loan to be approved, the news may come to you soon, in a positive way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Keep your promises, Sagittarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitments, and even though you value and appreciate your freedom today you'll long for companionship and care.

You will enjoy being around someone you love. Schedule a date night for your favorite restaurant or plan to do something casual together at home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You maintain a high standard of excellence, Capricorn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties, and it's a great day to focus on the things you'd like to accomplish.

Do you have a lot of errands you need to run? Today can be quite productive for you. So, make the most of the earliest part of the day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Enjoy a museum or do something artful, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity, and you have fresh ideas that are worth exploring.

Making something with your own hands can be highly therapeutic for you. You can bake a cake, make cookies, or try an easy craft that you've seen on TikTok.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Find your people, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and the family. It's always a good feeling when you know you are loved and that others love you in return.

If it's been a while since you've hung out or spoken with your relatives, reach out to see how everyone is doing. In other words, even if you're busy, don't be a stranger today with the people you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.