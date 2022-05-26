The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, May 27, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 27, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

We get a break emotionally once the Moon leaves the intensity of Aries to enter the sign where it is exalted.

The Moon loves to be in Taurus. Taurus energy embraces the finer things in life, and we are encouraged to do the same.

It's time to search for our comfort zone and not to push our way out of it. It's a day to enjoy the little things in life. We should find our pleasures and indulge!

What does the astrology forecast say for your zodiac sign on Friday, May 27, 2022?

Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, May 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money is on the brain, Aries. You do love to spend money, but you also know the value of a penny saved. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money.

So, the next few days are perfect for catching up on the financial market. You might want to check to see how to save a little bit by buying in bulk or find a small side gig to make some extra cash.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need to be you, Taurus. It's not selfish to think about yourself, Taurus. In fact, you ought to consider your own needs and wants carefully.

The Moon enters your sign, which is your solar house of personal development and identity.

This is the perfect time to thoughtfully consider your entire weekly schedule and your routines. Think about what you need to go to the next stage of your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not everyone will like you, Gemini. But, what matters is if you like yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Sometimes you don't need to know who is on your team or not. You can focus on what makes you happy, and let the haters in your life watch you build up your own happiness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love people, Cancer. So it stands that your friends would be among your favorite people on the planet. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships.

Use this time to share how much you appreciate their presence in your life. Make plans to get together and have fun. Make memories, Cancer. You always treasure the memories.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are the star, Leo. No matter what you do today, you find the spotlight. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career and social status. You're like cream that rises to the top.

Everything you do works out for you, and you make a great first impression when meeting someone for the first time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are one smart cookie, Virgo. It's a good day for studying a subject you enjoy, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of higher learning.

Your mind easily processes information. Knowledge appeals to you, and if you are preparing for a test or need to study for a class, the next few days benefit you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Keep a record, Libra. It's always good to know the condition of things, especially items that you share with another person.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of shared resources making this a great time to go over the rules of joint bank account uses. You might want to use this time to establish clear boundaries about who does what and why.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to get serious, Scorpio. You are a firm believer in loyalty, and you may find that the topic of faithfulness, fidelity, and being fully involved comes up for you today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitment. It's ideal to know what you want from others, and also what you're willing to do for them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a busy day, Sagittarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of daily duties.

This day can be full of activity and action. You may have a lot of things going on in your life that you cannot imagine how you'll accomplish them all. But amazingly, even to you, you will.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to enjoy your life, Capricorn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of creativity. It's the perfect time to dabble and to do some art.

Even if you're not an artist and you feel you don't have a single creative bone in your body, you love color and you enjoy beautiful things. Bring something you adore into your house, even if you support an artist and admire their handiwork.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It feels good to be around familiar things, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home and family. You'll love being close to home around the things you love.

Enjoy the things you've earned and that provide you a sense of warmth. You don't have to make any big decisions or change things to be happy. For now, just embrace things for what they are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Speak your mind, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication. It's time for you to open up and to speak with an open heart.

You have a lot to say, and if you can say it in words, choose writing, music, poetry, or a quote from a writer who seems to capture your thoughts perfectly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.