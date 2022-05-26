Three zodiac signs who want to be single will feel the need to defend their position on Friday, May 27, 2022.

If there were a transit that could symbolize the idea of standing up for oneself or being true to one's own nature, it would be the one that comes to us on May 27, 2022: Moon sextile Jupiter.

With this transit under our belt, we feel adamant about who we are, what we want, what we have no time for, and where we wish to go.

We make choices during this transit that are either absolute or pretty close to it.

This goes especially with wanting to stand up for oneself. Because of an original idea that we have. Something that makes us look 'different' or unusual; if we feel strongly about taking a stand that isn't part of what the Vox Populi demands.

We simply don't care to blend in. We fight for the right to party, so to speak. And by party, we mean to be ourselves.

In being ourselves, we reveal a range of expressions and feelings that do not wish to compromise.

For those who prefer to be single rather than locked into a relationship — this is where you raise your voice and let the world know that you're not 'relationship material.'

You are single because you wish to be single; being single is your default preference. During Moon conjunction Jupiter, you mean to make it known.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer The Single Life During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On Friday, May 27, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are certain days when you really feel like sticking to your guns, and today is one. You feel like you just don't want to be bothered by people; you don't want your ideas poked at, and you're not up for defending yourself.

You happen to be in a circle of friends where everybody believes that you need to have a romantic partner to be a full human being. That's just not who you are anymore.

Nobody knows you better than you. So this day may present a few bitter experiences where you feel the need to clarify again (and again) that you LIKE being single. Singleness is your preference.

Nobody is holding a gun to your head to make you think this way. You will be grabbing all of that Moon conjunct Jupiter's independent-seeking energy. You will toss it back into everyone's face. Sheesh, can't anyone ever just mind their own business?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may not always feel this way, but you certainly do right now, and that's about being single: it's your thing. And being that it's your life, you get to do your thing, your way.

You might not have felt this way before, and you may feel differently in the future, but as for right now, today, you feel like the single life is the life for you. You'll feel stronger about this, too, as the Moon conjunct Jupiter supports this kind of independent thinking.

Right now, you're looking for an easy lifestyle. You know fully well what relationships need to work. Rather than be selfish, you'd rather just bow out ahead of time to avoid all of that responsibility.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You aren't up for putting your heart on the line, and you feel very strongly about your status as a single person; if you want it, then it is so. Maybe someday you'll take that chance again, but for now, it's the single life for you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Generally, you like to have a partner; you feel safer with someone in your life than without. You've come to rely a little too much on that false sense of security, however, and it's only recently come to mind that you might want to be single for a while. Your desire to be single is not permanent, but it is vacation-like. You need the rest.

Because of the Moon's conjunction with Jupiter, you'll trust the state of alone-ness a little more because this transit supports solitude and introspection. During this time, you will conclude that you need to remain single, if only for a while.

What you'll get from this experience is the knowledge that you can be alone, thrive when alone, and that if you want to be in a relationship that isn't commitment-driven, then so you shall. And easily at that.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.