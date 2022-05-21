Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For May 23 - May 29, 2022

As the week begins, there is a sense of importance about what needs to be discussed or done.

In the aftermath of the Lunar Eclipse earlier in the month, many pieces have now settled into place, allowing greater clarity and motivation to act.

With Mars moving into Aries, this is the direction that love and relationships will be moving towards this week.

With every relationship, there comes a time when you reach a critical decision point.

A moment when all your growth is led to the ability to step off the ledge and see if your wings work or if you are only going to sit down, legs hanging off the edge, as you watch those brave enough to try.

For many, this is the moment reached in terms of matters of the heart.

Whether it is opening your heart to new love or taking things to a deeper level of commitment, you are now being tested to see just how ready you are for what you say you want.

This is connected to the movement towards what it means to choose a love that helps contribute to you being your best self, the self that you want to try to become.

As you have moved through this year's astrology, just having a relationship for date or companionship has become less desirable. Instead, the need for a true connection has taken over.

It is a search to create a love that honors who you are. This week's astrology encourages you to continue look within and to heal so deeply that you bloom in all the places you never thought you could.

This week's energy connects you to your intuition while simultaneously reigniting that fire within to act on what is most important to you.

Once the New Moon in Gemini hits, it will be clear that just hoping for things to change will never take the place of taking steps to create it yourself.

The time is now.

Here's what's happening in astrology and your love horoscope this week.

Tuesday, May 24th

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your inner light and fire, moves into Pisces today. This will help you tap into your inner intuition, especially related to love and romance. Certain relationships become a part of who you are. This phase enables you to make the most of that unique connection.

Adding even more intensity to the day, Mars moves into Aries. This is the home sign of Mars, making it a compelling one for acting and moving ahead with plans and dreams. Together they symbolize acting based on your own inner knowledge and truth regarding love and relationships.

Saturday, May 28th

Venus, the planet of love, finally returns to its home sign of Taurus, bringing harmony and stability back into your relationships.

This is the best placement for Venus, which helps with any recent strains or challenges that you may have been going through. It also places a priority on love, which makes everything else seem less important or even at least not worth fighting over.

This is a wonderful time for love and relationships as it will create more committed energy. Plan fun dates and quiet nights during this time as there will be nowhere else you want to be but with the person you love.

Monday, May 30th

The New Moon in Gemini occurs today, bringing how you share and receive information to the forefront of your relationship. This brings awareness about being open to innovative ideas and ways of doing something that you previously had not considered, which can help relationships reach a point of compromise.

Mars and Jupiter align with Aries during this moon, creating the feeling of courage and readiness to start something new. Mercury retrograde is over, so it may be time to start looking at what is next for your relationship and love life.

Your weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign during the week of May 23 to 29, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mars, your ruling planet, moves into Aries today, inspiring motivation in your relationships and to also take better care of yourself. This helps you focus on the people in your life, including love partners, who help you be the person you want to be and add to your cup. It is important to harness all that fire energy during this week and follow your heart in whatever direction it wants.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Make the most of this time as Venus enters your sign as it is completely at home here and will bring peace and harmony to your own relationships. Try to embrace the qualities of Venus in Taurus by sprucing up your home or bedroom.

Think softness, luxury, or even just comfort. It is a momentous week to plan some quality cuddling time with your partner and even a conversation about what is next for your relationship.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Welcome to the first full week of your zodiac season! This will be an important one for you as there will be a point of clarity that you are finally over the past and ready to move on into the future.

Whether it was heartbreak or just a relationship that did not work out how you anticipated, you had carried the pain of this relationship with you. Now is the time to set it down and enjoy the life and love around you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This could be an incredibly significant week in changing what you believe to be true about a particular person or relationship. Likely you had attached a strong feeling of fate to this connection and had inadvertently treated it differently than you normally would have.

This creates allowances where usually you may have boundaries. Do not be afraid to implement this new awareness into your connection. It just may prove to be the change you have been seeking.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In the days ahead, themes around intimacy will begin to arise. Physical intimacy and mental, emotional, and even domestic refers to the connection when you live with a partner.

This is not a negative occurrence at all and instead will help open you up to a deeper type of love and connection that you have previously had. There may be awareness around why there might have been a block to this type of intimacy, but even the biggest wall cannot stand against the strength of love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week, think about how the themes of truth and love are present in your romantic life. You will be prompted to examine your truth to a greater extent, allowing you to more fully see just how your words and actions have affected the relationships you have been in.

There is a dream there for a different kind of relationship. To achieve that, you must get honest about yourself versus the self you project to others. Love will always accept you exactly as you are.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are one of the other ruling signs for Venus and usually can have a calm and diplomatic approach to love. However, that could change this week. Aries is your opposing sign and represents all things love for you.

With Mars shifting into Aries this week, get ready for some fire. If there is anything you have been trying to keep silent on or ignore, then this could be the week to finally bring it up.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus energy spices up your romantic life which means with Venus shifting into this earth sign this week, you will be feeling the benefits of it.

This will bring up new possibilities in your life, deeper commitment, and greater love and acceptance for what has occurred. Use this as an opportunity to fall more deeply in love with yourself so that you can finally see how much love already surrounds you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your home and family life reaches a point of transformation. It may at first feel like a crisis, but it really is just the chaos that always precedes momentous change.

With Pisces and Aries influencing this part of your life, the focus becomes on how you express yourself in this area by what you choose to do and what you say. Let yourself embody your full authentic energy and embrace the occurring changes rather than fighting against them.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Do not be surprised if something unexpected arises this week regarding your relationships. This period for you is all about understanding more about where you can come from to know more clearly where you want to head.

You must make sure that your choices are yours and not those you feel you should be making. Let yourself forgive yourself and those around you for having that brand new beginning that is trying to emerge.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is always a deeper level to go to in love, relationships, and even commitment. To achieve that, though, means that you can traverse the darkness of the in-between.

This week, there may be a period that leaves you questioning what is next or unsure how to achieve that next level. Lean into the discomfort with your partner and trust that you both will be able to find your way together. That is what health-conscious love is, after all.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Being able to go with the flow is a gift of yours, and it is something that makes you a unique partner. You can change directions at a change in the tides or accommodate even the most surprising.

This week, your timeline will jump. What seemed like it was years away may suddenly appear on your doorstep. It is all good at this point, but you just must make sure to remain flexible enough so you can navigate it.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.