Weekly Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 16 - 22, 2022

Welcome to the weekly one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign for May 16 - 2022. Have you ever wondered how one's fate could possibly be determined by the reading of one single, solitary Tarot card?

Why not a full spread, would that not be more detailed? The answer is no.

One single card pulled from an enchanted deck of Tarot cards says so much, and it's all in the interpretation.

The one card that is pulled for your sign, while it may seem general, it is not, friends. Oh no, it is not. What you see before you is meant to be, because how could it be any other way? Think about it.

And so, when you get a card like The Devil or the Wheel of Fortune, the meanings inherent in the images are truly meant for the person who sees them.

While the cards are imagery-laden, the stories that apply to the individual awaken as soon as the card is picked.

If a card is picked for you, it is meant for you in every way possible. Even if you just happen to stumble upon this blog in your internet surfing.

It looks like this week is packed with materialistic intentions, as there is only one Cup from the suit of Cups. What's left are Wands, Swords, and Pentacles, and these are the suits that dominate this week's reading.

Let us now look at what is in store for you, as zodiac signs and as individuals.

For the week of May 16 - 22, 2022, here's each zodiac sign's weekly one card tarot reading.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You may receive some less than wonderful news during this week as there seems to be some kind of conflict going on in your life that still has yet to be completed.

Watch your back and make sure you cover your bases on this one; you are still not out of the woods, as they say, and if you aren't careful, you could end up bringing back a lot of pain. Please watch your step and stick to your principles.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

This is a good week for you to hold back and not proceed with something you had planned on. If an opportunity arises, weigh its value before you move along with it. Making the wrong move this week could cost you a bundle.

Choose wisely, and always make sure that whatever you do, it has a positive tone to it. This is important. You could easily fall down a rabbit hole of negativity if you aren't on top of it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You will have a good week, simply. Your head is on straight, and you know right from wrong. You feel positive about the week and about the future in general. It's May and you feel like growing things, in a garden. This could be metaphorical; you wish to start something new, something creative.

You aren't thinking about what's wrong with your life and you are focused on what is right. Your attitude will help you rise above any conflicts you may run into this week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Prepare to have one of those conversations about politics or religion with someone this week. And you know the kind of conversation I'm talking about — the kind that revs up so much emotion and disagreement that everyone walks away feeling hostile and aggressive.

This week holds a difference of opinion, and you might not be ready to be challenged on yours, or told that there might be another way of thinking.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You might feel like you're off your game a bit this week, as you will be making a few obvious mistakes at work. Nothing too terrible, thankfully, but it's a sign that you need to pay closer attention to the details.

You've been lax in your approach and you may end up losing either money or position due to lazy mistake-making. Watch for errors this week, Leo, as they may end up hurting you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Time to leave, Virgo. This means you'll be going somewhere this week and you'll have a specific purpose for this departure. You are conscientious and careful and you wish to do things according to the rules, and it looks like if you're to fulfill this, you need to get up and out and make it happen.

This week comes with physical effort as well as mental stamina.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Whatever it is that you do, you will be doing it well this week, Libra. This week is an affirmation of your ability and it will show up in the form of being complimented on your skill or being rewarded with money or a promotion.

You are indeed a master of your trade and you deserve the kudos and praise that you will be getting during the week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

If there's anybody who will show up just in time, it's you, and during this week, you're going to be the person who clears the air for someone else who needs clarity and direction. You are the helpful guide and an example of patience and endurance.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You set the tone for the week by being good, and those who look at you feel the impulse to be just as good as you are. You are inspiring and true to yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

This is the week where you put an argument to rest, once and for all. This week holds finality for you; not necessarily death, but the end of something that you personally feel has been kept going for way too long.

You will finally take the next step towards your own mental liberation, and it will feel good, but it will take work, and that's what this week is all about. Doing the work that frees your mind.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

There is nothing new to this week in terms of how you feel, and how you feel is anxious where money is concerned. Perhaps you owe money to someone and you haven't paid your debt yet, and this is bothering you.

Or, this debt is looming like a bad headache and you can't find ways to shake the bad feeling. In the end, it's all about anxiety over finances and while this may not help, keep in mind that its only money.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Prepare to accept an ugly truth this week, as something you didn't know is about to make itself known to you. You have been lied to, and you spent time in this lie, thinking it was the truth.

When the lie is revealed this week, you may experience depression as the truth of the matter is a serious let-down. This week holds great disappointment for you, Aquarius, due to finding out information that you thought was true, but wasn't.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You will experience a power rush during the week that will let you know in no uncertain terms that you are responsible for your fate and that it could definitely become a beautiful thing if you choose for it to be that way.

In other words, you have a choice this week: Make it great or make it awful. It's all on you, but keep this in mind: GREAT is a better choice. Go for it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.