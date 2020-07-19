The Best Compliment For Each Zodiac Sign In Astrology

Spread the love.

Positivity and affirmations make the world go 'round.

Even if it makes us blush sometimes, compliments brighten everyone’s day. Whether you’re giving one or receiving it, there’s never a bad time for words of praise.

You can’t really go wrong with a compliment, but different people have different values. This means a compliment that’s flattering to some might be just mediocre to others.

It’s important to really look at someone’s personality if you want the compliment to really strike them in the heart. And knowing someone’s zodiac is a great way to get to grips with their values and traits a little more so you can really praise them.

If you want to make your favorite person smile, here’s how to compliment each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are strong-willed, and their determination is unmatched by any other sign. They love to hear compliments on how hard they work and how they inspire others to do the same.

Their passion makes them feel great about themselves so they’ll be glad to know it impacts you, too. Being a role model is important to Aries, so they appreciate having their leadership validated.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus gives great advice and is always there for their friends. They pride themselves in being stable and sincere.

Tell your Taurus friends how much you appreciate always having them to rely on. They know how important it is to feel comforted and listened to, so they will love to hear that they support you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are natural entertainers and are always in search of the party. The worst thing you can tell a Gemini is that they’re boring or dull to be around.

Make sure to praise them on their excitement and ability to make things fun wherever they go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are sensitive, emotional creatures, so it’s important that they hear compliments and feel the depth of your appreciation. They love to nurture and make others feel safe.

Tell them how at ease they make you feel. The value home above all else, so hearing that you feel secure in their presence will bring them immense joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If we all had Leo's confidence and independence, our lives would be a whole lot easier.

They’re natural leaders and this makes people gravitate towards them. But they pull it off effortlessly, without arrogance, so you won’t be able to stop yourself from praising them.

Tell them you admire their self-confidence and ability to lead others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos aren’t always the gushing type, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need to be showered with praise.

If you have a Virgo in your life, you’ll probably notice their generosity and how they love doing things for you without you having to ask. Show your appreciation by thanking them for always looking out for you, and knowing exactly what you need at all times, even before you know it yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras bring balance to all their relationships. They're naturally sweet and kind, making everyone who knows them adore them.

You’ll struggle to even butt heads with a Libra because they’re just so easy to get along with. Let them know how much you admire their charm and serenity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are expressive, yet mysterious and passionate, while still being hard to read. This makes them impossible to resist and full of excitement.

They love to draw people in and are great at doing it, so it wouldn’t hurt to let them know. Compliment their magnetic energy!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is a glass-half-full kind of person. They’re always looking for an adventure and will take along anyone who wants to join.

Even in life’s hardest times, they will push through, not only finding the light at the end of the tunnel but becoming that light for others, too.

That doesn’t mean they don’t still feel down sometimes. Make sure the Sagittarius in your life feels loved by admiring their bravery and optimism.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you have a Capricorn in your life, you already know that their ambition and determination is a force to be reckoned with.

They're great thinkers and will achieve anything they put their powerful minds to. We could all learn something from Capricorn.

Compliment them on their work-ethic and tell them how they inspire you to chase down your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians think outside the box. They're free-spirits and have an interesting way of looking at the world.

Sometimes they feel a bit alone or misunderstood because of this, but the reality is that individuality is admirable. Let them know how much you adore their uniqueness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Pisces has a heart of gold. They’re emotional and have a keen eye for the feelings of others.

They’ll never leave you feeling unheard or embarrassed for needing support. They’re great listeners and will give you advice on anything.

Make sure they know that their kindness is well-received, and praise them for always knowing exactly what to say.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, astrology, and trending topics.