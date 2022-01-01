Of all the forms of divination and fortune-telling, the I Ching remains one of the most esoteric and wise.

The I Ching revolves around the ancient teachings of Confucius, along with timeless Chinese philosophy. What seems like a fun parlor trick, with its coins, reeds, and poetic passages, really turns out to be some of the most insightful stuff around.

The I Ching is not for the layman; it takes a skilled interpreter of ancient texts to analyze and extract the meaning that is found in the hexagrams.

A hexagram is a set of six lines, each one the sum of the throw of coins, heads up or down; There are 64 hexagrams and an almost infinite number of possibilities.

While all this seems complex, it is, which is why very few people turn to the I Ching for guidance.

However, when we do look to the Book of Changes and we do have proper interpretative skills. We get answers and insights that are beyond words.

The I Ching is what gives us subtlety, psychic revelation, and common sense advice. You can throw the coins for the I Ching every day, or once in a lifetime, and your results will awls be breathtaking.

I will be throwing the coins for each sign of the Zodiac. The result is a hexagram by name. Each hexagram is interpreted here, for you.

2022 I Ching Clarity Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ch'ien — The Creative

As the first hexagram of the I Ching, this represents you in the creative scheme of things. In relation to the year, it means that you are presently in the stage of pure potential. Ideas are literally gestating within your psyche.

You can manifest extraordinary things this year simply because you have it within you to make your will into form. If you keep to the high road, you will produce quality goods. This hexagram also warns against negative thinking as you have the power to make your worst nightmares come true, too. Keep your eyes on the positivity prize.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

K'an — The Abysmal

While this doesn't sound too pretty, The Abysmal is a hexagram that implies the need for self-care, and that's not restricted to manicures and spa appointments. It means it's time to take your health seriously and to pay close attention to what your body is telling you.

For this to come up as your one hexagram means it's vitally important. It does not mean you should become paranoid and hypochondriacal, but it does mean that you should dial down your flippancy when it comes to maintaining your own health and well-being.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tui — The Joyous Lake

The Joyous Lake represents a place in your mind where you can take refuge, and it is suggested that you seek this place out. This place is your safe space, your happy place, and it exists only in the mind.

Stress is no stranger to you, and sometimes you feel like tearing your hair out, simply because you haven't found the proper coping methods to help you deal with your anxiety. This hexagram suggests meditation and silent time. The noise of the world is glaring and loud. You will find your solace in silence and meditation.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Chia Jen — The Family

Here we have a hexagram that speaks solely of family life and its internal dynamics. To get this hexagram means that you are in the process of either building something anew within the family structure, or that you need to work on how things come together and stay together.

This is about respect and authenticity as well, meaning that during this year, you will need the respect and support of your family and that everyone involved is going to have to basically get over themselves so that you can all come together as one.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Chun — Difficulty at the Beginning

Exactly as it says, this year brings difficulty at the beginning. In the I Ching, when we talk about difficulty, we always know that it is followed by release, as no state lasts forever.

It is also a good way for you to come to understand that perhaps this difficulty is there for a reason, and you may have been spared an even more difficult situation had you not been forced to hold back or withdraw. Difficulty at the Beginning is about preparedness, and apparently, you will need to prepare before advancing.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Pi — Holding Together

This hexagram refers to family life, most especially the relationship between two partners. You value loyalty and monogamy, and you insist on it in your relationship. What this hexagram implies is that you've done something to shake this foundation, and now you're freaking out, wondering if you've truly gone and blown the whole thing to pieces.

The I Ching warns you to think before you act so that you don't set yourself up for a whole lot of heartbreak. This might be a good time for you to figure out if cheating on your partner is worth the pain you'll cause, and feel.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Feng — Abundance

There is never a bad time to throw this hexagram, Abundance, as it promises exactly what it says. This year is going to bring you an abundance of everything you want, so long as you put in the person-hours and think things through.

There is a joyful feel to this hexagram and this is due to the idea of positive energy being the magnet that attracts everything well. This is a super uplifting and promising hexagram that teaches us that if we do the right thing, we will be on the right path.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You — Enthusiasm

Another good and interesting hexagram here, and one that signifies energy and output. What's suggested here is that you turn your focus to one thing and with that one thing, you put all of your positive vibrations into it.

This says that if you approach a thing (say, for instance, a project, or a goal) you can only achieve this if you have the proper amount of enthusiasm to back it up. The etymology of the word 'enthusiasm' means joyful spirit. When we have joy in our hearts, we can accomplish almost anything.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Chieh — Limitation

A great hexagram, indeed, and one that is especially truthful for Sagittarius folks. Limitation implies that you need to reel in your desires so that you do not over-extend yourself and end up causing yourself disappointment.

The limitation is nature's way of telling you that you can do better if you start smaller. If you tend to 'go big or go home' you may end up staying at home. Limitation frees you up so that you CAN reach your goals, rather than always fall short.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Ch'ien — Modesty

This is a fantastic hexagram to get, as it implies a new way for you to grow as a human being. Modesty puts you in touch with reality. We live in a world that is filled with false images, grand self-delusions, and nonstop memes.

Modesty tells you to be yourself, that there is no need to overly compete, and that if you truly want another person in this world to love and accept you for who you are, then you must show that side of you, rather than the imposter state that only reveals you in a perfected light.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Hsiao Kuo — Preponderance of the Small

Essentially, this hexagram is similar to the quote, "The meek shall inherit the earth." This is about staying quiet, on the sidelines, and taking stock of what's going on before your eyes without the need to intervene or state your intentions.

It is also another way of saying, if you want something, attempt to attract it your way through kindness, rather than through force. The forceful loss in this scenario. As an Aquarius, you are at ease with the idea of being patient. This is the time to look before you walk.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Shih Ho — Biting Through

An interesting hexagram for sure as this one implies the idea of something that literally 'bites'. If you are to 'bite through' it means that you have the capacity to rip through something with your teeth, and in this case, it is symbolic of being trapped in a situation that you know is not for you, and that must be escaped from.

This will happen to you this year. You will bite through the container that holds your abusive relationship, or, you will bite through your inhibitions so that you can free yourself up for all the beauty and love that life has to offer.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda