Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 8, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, May 8, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, May 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Prepare for the unexpected, Aries. One thing life promises are uncertainty.

The day will bring its own series of surprises, but if you stay fully present at the moment you may suspect something even if you can't predict it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't get too comfortable, Taurus. When you start to believe that nothing can change, you act so that things can't improve.

You will need to stop doing what you've always done for things to become better. Change can happen, but it will have to start with you first.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Worrying is a waste of time because it keeps your mind busy but your body idle.

If you can do something, then take it upon yourself to do it. If there are no actions you can do now, then put the matter to rest. Move on to the next chapter, and let your mind be worry-free.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Everyone has something to do in life, but you will see your opportunity differently.

Life is about to become very competitive, so be careful not to step on anyone's toes or make easily preventable mistakes.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a good feeling when you are in the right place at the right time. So seek out your opportunities because there are so many there for you. Stay hopeful, Leo, because this day will run smoothly for you, and everything will be great.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are clever, and that;'s why you will be able to solve most problems today.

Don't let defeat hold you back from trying again. You will find the answer you seek; just stay persistent.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Trust your instincts because your experiences have helped you learn unique things. Life keeps you wise and gives you an edge over competitive situations.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Trust your heart. You are allowed to hear your inner voice. It speaks loud and clear to you all day. The best part is whatever you discover, you can share with the world.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Don't give up unless that is what you want to do. You have been working so hard to make it in life, and when you feel like you can't go any further, that's usually when you're almost at the end where you experience success.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The old ways of doing things are not always beneficial, but there will be something that makes it necessary for you to stick to an old routine.

You might not be able to fight or get anyone to adopt a new way of doing certain things. So, introduce what you can do a little more slowly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation comes to you from all around, and it can feel like you have nowhere to escape from your desires.

Let your pain and suffering show you areas of your life you need to work on. It's hard to see the uglier side of your weaknesses, but it helps you build strength.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are climbing to the top of the ladder, becoming everything you hoped to be.

You can be thankful to others who helped you along the way, but there's also a person you need to show appreciation to, and that is yourself. You did most of the work, and without your loyalty to a vision, you'd not be where you are today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.